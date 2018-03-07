NHL suspends Bruins’ David Backes three games

The Boston Bruins managed to beat the Detroit Red Wings in a messy, exciting 6-5 overtime game despite missing quite a few players due to injuries. Now they’ll be without another player, but this time due to a suspension.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety handed David Backes a three-game suspension for a “late, high hit” on Detroit Red Wings forward Frans Nielsen. Nielsen left the contest thanks to the hit, which drew a roughing penalty late in the first period.

There’s footage of the check above this post’s headline, while the official video below features an explanation from the league:

The NHL notes that the hit included “significant” head contact and happened well after Nielsen released the puck. It was noted that Backes “contorted” his body to try to minimize the impact.

While Nielsen’s injury hurt Backes’ cause, his history seemed to help. Despite being a physical player – and a widely loathed one at times, particularly during his days with the St. Louis Blues – Backes has avoided supplemental discipline in the past. He did get ejected for head-butting in January.

This has been an eventual season both for the Bruins and for Backes. Boston’s dealt with a number of injuries and suspensions, only to remain one of the surprise success stories of the NHL. To some degree, it’s impressive that Backes is already back in the rhythm of the season considering the serious medical procedure he underwent earlier in 2017-18.

The 33-year-old has 11 goals and 27 points in 47 points so far this season. Backes is eligible to return during the Bruins’ March 13 road game against the Hurricanes.

Lightning goalie Vasilevskiy admits he’s tired

In a tight-lipped league where you’re lucky to find out if an injury affects a player’s upper or lower-body, it’s refreshing when someone will simply acknowledge the truth.

In noting that the Vezina race was going from “Andrei Vasilevskiy and everyone else” to an interesting battle that also includes Pekka Rinne, it was interesting to note that Vasilevskiy came into the All-Star break with a .931 save percentage, only to slip to a .911 mark in the (now 14) games since then.

It’s easy to forget that the 23-year-old hasn’t really been the top goalie on the Tampa Bay Lightning for very long. It’s barely March and he’s already set a career-high with 55 games played, five more than last season’s 50; beyond these past two seasons, he only played 40 regular-season games combined as Ben Bishop‘s understudy.

On Wednesday, Vasilevskiy admitted that the fatigue was getting to him, as the Tampa Bay Times’ Joe Smith reports.

“Tiredness is something that I probably never faced before,” Vasilevskiy said. “I mean, 50-plus games. When you play in 20-plus games, it’s like you think, ‘Oh, I’m good, I can play 60-plus.’ But now when I’m on 50-plus, I’m like, ‘That’s tough.’

“So that’s why sometimes I’m probably not as sharp, like probably the first half of the season. That’s why I have to adjust and be on the top of my game.”

Again, that’s surprisingly candid stuff, at least in the NHL.

Acknowledging the likely truth isn’t such a bad thing, although you have to think that the Lightning might wish that they had a more proven backup than Louis Domingue. In 91 regular-season games, the 26-year-old has a .905 save percentage and 3.02 GAA, and he’s only played in seven games for Tampa Bay since being traded from Arizona.

The Lightning might want to at least consider punting some games to let Vasilevskiy get his game back together. We’ve seen certain teams in “luxury” positions experiment with different lineups and rest. While the Nashville Predators likely want to experiment with different alignments considering their wealth of options at forward, it’s still remarkable to see prominent players like Kyle Turris getting a rest. And it might be the sort of decision that echoes more progressive leagues like the NBA, and maybe pays off during the playoffs.

Really, Tampa Bay must weigh some considerations. Do they push Vasilevskiy to the limit or would they be better off splitting starts between their Vezina candidate and his backup(s) more evenly? The latter idea might make them more vulnerable to losing the Atlantic Division title to the Boston Bruins, who are sitting their own starter Tuukka Rask amid injury (and maybe also fatigue?) concerns.

We’ve seen evidence of athletes breaking down from too much use, from NFL running backs to MLB pitchers, and maybe NHL goalies fit into that category. Plenty of people wondered if the Oilers ran Cam Talbot into the ground with a deep playoff push and 73 regular-season games played last season, and perhaps a ton of games caught up with Braden Holtby this season?

Such thoughts shouldn’t be dismissed by the Lightning, nor should any team. Rest is crucial, and backups are very useful, when parity reigns.

Maybe it’s alarming to hear Vasilevskiy admit he’s tired, but at least that confession comes, most likely, with plenty of time for him to freshen up for the playoffs.

Flyers get Simmonds back for showdown with Penguins

Things started reasonably enough for the Philadelphia Flyers in Wayne Simmonds‘ absence, including on the power play.

Simmonds has been out since Feb. 18, and the Flyers kept rolling, ending that month on a six-game winning streak (four of those wins coming without Simmonds). They also went 2-for-8 on the power play in their first two games without the profoundly proficient power-play producer.

Things have slowed considerably lately. For one thing, the man advantage is struggling, going 1-for-12 during the last five contests. The Flyers have sputtered into March overall, pairing two 4-1 losses with a 7-6 shootout defeat.

These recent struggles are one reason why they should utter a sigh of relief that Simmonds is slated to return against the hated Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

[Click here for a full preview of a big game atop the Metro]

The other is that they’re about to face the sort of schedule that might give us some clarity regarding what, exactly, to expect from this remarkably up-and-down Flyers team. This is, after all, a team that:

  • Entered 2018 with a mediocre 16-14-8 record, yet now poses a serious threat to snatch the Metropolitan Division title away from the Penguins and Capitals.
  • Suffered 10 straight losses, only to follow that up with a six-game winning streak, and has generally kept up that hot-and-cold pattern.
  • For instance: they’ve already lost three games in March after only losing that many in all of February.

Yes, this is a weird team. It’s also a squad that’s been able to keep from sulking, and thus one that’s making GM Ron Hextall look smart for staying the course. Considering the Flyers’ former tendencies with making bold, sometimes recklessly splashy moves, that’s easier said than done.

But, again, the next couple weeks stand as a test and an opportunity for this group. Take a look a their upcoming schedule:

Wed, Mar 7 vs Pittsburgh
Thu, Mar 8 @ Boston
Sat, Mar 10 vs Winnipeg
Mon, Mar 12 vs Vegas
Thu, Mar 15 vs Columbus
Sat, Mar 17 @ Carolina
Sun, Mar 18 vs Washington

On one hand, the Flyers “control their destiny” with games against the Penguins (two remaining vs. Pittsburgh overall in 2017-18) and one versus the Caps. As you can see, the above stretch also holds the perk of including five of seven games in Philly.

That said, they can’t really take their feet off the pedal. All seven of those teams have something to strive for, whether that comes down to fighting for a playoff spot, positioning, or readying for the postseason (in the Golden Knights’ case). March then ends road-heavy with four of five games away from home, then the regular season closes with three of four contests in Philadelphia. So, yes, the door could still be open for this team to continue to experience peaks and valleys before the playoffs begin.

Simmonds stands a crucial and well-timed addition back into the lineup.

“Not just scoring, but he’s a big part of our team,” Dave Hakstol said of Simmonds, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “He looked good. I believe he’s ready to go. I think it’s about having all four lines that make sense.”

He’s a player who brings more than just those power-play skills to the table, yet even that immediate boost makes a Flyers team tougher to handle. A unit of Simmonds, Claude Giroux, Jakub Voracek, Sean Couturier, and Shayne Gostisbehere brings a little bit of everything to the table, and could very well give the Flyers that extra “boost” against formidable opponents.

In addition to PHT’s preview, this video might pump you up for tonight’s fascinating bout on NBCSN.

Jets must hope Ron Francis comparison sticks for Paul Stastny

Getty
So far, Paul Stastny has been a pretty fantastic fit for the Winnipeg Jets.

Through four games, there are certain signs of “new car smell” that will wear off. The playmaker isn’t likely to maintain a 28.6 shooting percentage, and his giant possession stats should settle down to “very good.”

Still, it’s that mixture of little things and bigger elements, like all-around play and clever passing, that help Stastny make an already-imposing Jets forward group downright scary. Patrik Laine told NHL.com’s Dan Rosen that it’s all about that “extra half-second” that Stastny opens up for snipers, but head coach Paul Maurice really provides the fun comparison.

“He does so many of the things Ronnie Francis would do,” Jets coach Paul Maurice said, referencing the Hall of Fame center he coached for six seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes. “He has such a great understanding of what’s going on on the ice, the adjustments the other teams are making and what’s happening around him.”

Rosen notes in the quote above that Maurice coached Francis for six seasons in Carolina, but amusingly enough, he might want to evoke “Ronnie Franchise” from his time with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Consider this:

  • When Francis was traded to the Penguins, they’d missed the playoffs in seven of their previous eight seasons. Pittsburgh went on to win their first Stanley Cup with key contributions from Francis.
  • As of this writing, the Jets/Thrashers have never won a playoff game, let alone a playoff series. Yet, when you look up and down that lineup, it’s a nightmare for defenses. The Blake WheelerMark Scheifele — Roving Lucky Winger (currently Kyle Connor) combo is now supplemented by Stastny, Laine, and Nikolaj Ehlers, and Mathieu Perreault helps to round out a murderer’s row lineup.
  • Both players are all-around, “cerebral” players who happen to be gifted playmakers.
  • In each case, you’re getting quality players with plenty of motivation, who might also benefit from not being, “the guy.” (Or “The Franchise.”)

So far, Stastny is averaging 16:11 TOI per game in four contests with the Jets after falling between 18:30 and 19 minutes per night in recent times with the St. Louis Blues. As a pending UFA and competitor, maybe Stastny would prefer more minutes and heavier usage. Perhaps that will come with time, or failing that, injuries.

Then again, maybe this is the ideal scenario for a player who’s often been judged as much by healthy paychecks as he has been by steady play. As the Athletic’s Craig Custance noted upon word of the Stastny trade on Feb. 28 (sub required), he might finally be falling in the optimum spot in a lineup.

“Paul is a really good third-line center,” texted one NHL head coach after the deal. “Best position for him.”

All due respect to Bryan Little‘s useful, defensive-minded line, but even now, it seems silly to consider Stastny’s trio with Laine and Ehlers a “third line.” Still, Stastny and his young wingers can be deployed strategically, leveraging situations as to make things downright uncomfortable for opponents.

Chances are, there will be a taker for Stastny, 32, who will probably pay him at such a rate that he’ll be asked to do more than be a very, very nice complimentary player in Winnipeg. That might really complete the parallel to Francis, who was an overwhelming piece on loaded Penguins teams and a top player on Whalers/Hurricanes squads that struggled.

(Granted, it’s fair to consider Stastny a “poor man’s Francis,” which again … is far from a bad thing.)

Going back to being a big fish in a medium-sized pond isn’t such a bad thing, although much like Francis, Stastny might enjoy this run enough to decide to stick with a contender at a more moderate rate. His lifetime earnings make you think he could afford such a move, if nothing else.

If not, this one run could be a fun peek at that alternate route.

One brave move could improve Capitals

“Reliably good” might not be the sexiest descriptor in sports, but when an NHL team finds a goalie who delivers such results, they should count their lucky stars. Few goalies beyond Henrik Lundqvist have fit that bill quite like Braden Holtby over recent years.

Still, just about every goalie goes through a crisis of confidence; even Lundqvist hasn’t been immune to questions surrounding certain stretches of play. Holtby was already struggling this season – he came into last night’s game with exactly a 3.00 GAA, a number startling by both its symmetry and its worrisome nature – and only saw it worsen, allowing three goals in just two periods in Washington’s loss to Anaheim.

It can’t be good to see your team literally double the opposition in shots on goal, yet lose 4-0.

The good news, but also the challenge, is that the Capitals have another option in net, and Philipp Grubauer appears to be a pretty excellent one in that. Rather than fighting it, the Caps should give him a real chance to prove himself, and possibly profit off of that ambition.

He didn’t have to do much against the Ducks on Tuesday, stopping all eight shots in relief of Holtby, but that appearance served as a reminder that he’s been quite effective when called upon. That goes for 2017-18 (a sparkling .922 save percentage in 25 appearances) and his career in general (a slightly better .923 save percentage in 91 games). Holtby, meanwhile, saw his 2017-18 save percentage dip to a worrying .907.

As Isabelle Khurshudyan of the Washington Post reports, Capitals head coach Barry Trotz & Co. seem to know that they might need to pivot, at least for a while.

“I think just like anything, we’ll make that decision based on that he’s played a lot of games and won a lot of games,” Trotz said. “So because he’s No. 1 doesn’t mean you don’t go with Grubi for a bit just so [Holtby] can settle his game. We’ll sit down with [goaltending coach Scott Murray] just to see what the best thing for the long haul is.”

So, that’s a bit of hedging, which is totally fair. Allow me to lay out a few reasons why the Capitals should embrace Grubauer as a real threat to Holtby, even if it’s only for the next month or so.

Motivation plus freshness

There’s little doubt that Braden Holtby is a highly motivated athlete.

Since 2014-15, Holtby leads all goalies in games played (250), wins (160), and shutouts (21) while maintaining an excellent .920 save percentage. Still, you wonder if that workload might be weighing on him a bit. That’s especially plausible after the last two seasons, when he might have blamed himself at least in part for the Capitals falling heartbreakingly short of a Stanley Cup despite dominant regular seasons.

While Holtby’s $6.1 million cap hit runs through 2019-20, Grubauer’s $1.5M expires after this season, making him a pending RFA.

At 26, Grubauer must be chomping at the bit to get an extended opportunity to show what he can do … and yes, earn himself some money.

If the Capitals are worried about a “Here we go again” mentality, would a goalie who’s only enjoyed 95 games played spread out over six seasons give them a fresh outlook? From a scouting perspective, there’d likely be a lot more “tape” on a guy like Holtby (355 regular season games, 59 playoff appearances) than Grubauer.

Painful firsthand experiences

If nothing else, the Caps have seen how far a team can go while “riding the hot hand.”

Matt Murray is an immediate example, and he might stand as a template for how the Caps could handle things if Grubauer managed to take Washington far. Maybe they’d roll with Holtby and Grubauer for a bit before making a move? Murray helped the Penguins beat the Caps during the 2016 postseason, while injuries and a red-hot Marc-Andre Fleury flipped the script.

The most extreme example goes to the days before Holtby and Trotz.

During the 2010 postseason, the Canadiens went on an unlikely run with Jaroslav Halak, who only allowed three goals during the final three games of that memorable first-round series despite facing a ridiculous 134 shots on goal.

Despite that run, the Habs then had the courage to choose Carey Price over Halak during the ensuing off-season. These examples could show Washington that there’d be multiple routes if they give Grubauer an extended look, rather than giving him a very short leash.

What could have been?

Look, Holtby’s earned the right to be “the guy” in Washington’s net.

That said, the Capitals are already plagued by “What if?” questions. The Capitals won the last two Presidents Trophies, and also snagged one in 2009-10, yet they still lack a Stanley Cup ring. This franchise needs to turn over every stone to try to get Alex Ovechkin that elusive ring, even if it means ruffling some feathers.

