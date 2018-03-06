The Buzzer: Lucic snaps 29-game goal drought; Playmaking Phil

Player of the Night: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

Erik Karlsson hasn’t had his best season for the Ottawa Senators, but he is still one of the NHL’s best and most impactful players.

He had a big night for the Senators on Monday night in their 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars.

After setting up a Matt Duchene goal in the third period to give the Senators a 2-1 lead, he went on to score the game-winning goal in overtime to help give his team just its second win in the past eight games.

For Karlsson, it was his third multi-point game in the past four.

Leipsic leads Canucks over Islanders

Brendan Leipsic had quite a game for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, scoring a pair of goals — including the overtime winner — and assisting on another in a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. Since being acquired from Vegas before the NHL trade deadline Leipsic now has two goals and three assists in three games with the Canucks.

As for the Islanders … well … there is a reason we placed them at No. 31 in this week’s power rankings. They had a 2-0 lead on Monday night and then proceeded to get outscored 4-1 the rest of the night to lose their seventh game in a row.

They have won just four of their past 17 games.

Lucic finds the back of the net

Milan Lucic has had an absolutely miserable season for the Edmonton Oilers and it’s only been getting worse over the past couple of months.

Entering Monday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes he had recorded just one point (an assist) in his past 17 games and had not scored a goal in 29 consecutive games. It was still 2017 when he found the back of the net most recently. He had only five assists during that drought.

He finally put one on the board for the Oilers on Monday night. Here it is.

The Oilers let a two-goal third period lead slip away but were able to still get the win in overtime thanks to an Oscar Klefbom goal.

Highlight of the Night

Most of the attention directed toward Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel is because of his shot and ability to score goals. What does not get enough attention is his ability as a playmaker. Since arriving in Pittsburgh his 128 assists are the 18th most in the NHL during that stretch, and he always seems to have a way to find the open man. He did it again in overtime on Monday night to set up Justin Schultz for the game-winning goal. He faked everybody.

We love 3-on-3 OT. We love it so much. And we're all so lucky to be Penguins fans. pic.twitter.com/oX2JNuixhh — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 6, 2018

Factoid of the Night

What a rookie season for Mathew Barzal. Hit a milestone on Monday night with his 50th assist of the season.

Barzal is the 20th rookie since 1980 with 50 assists in a season. First since P. Kane/N. Backstrom in 2007-08. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) March 6, 2018

That was the only bright spot for the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Calgary Flames 3

Buffalo Sabres 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Ottawa Senators 3, Dallas Stars 2

Edmonton Oilers 4, Arizona Coyotes 3

Vancouver Canucks 4, New York Islanders 3

