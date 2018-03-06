Getty

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Red Wings vs. Bruins; Capitals vs. Ducks

By Joey AlfieriMar 6, 2018, 11:50 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Tuesday night. In the early game, the Boston Bruins will host the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

The Red Wings don’t have much left to play for this season, so they’ll have to serve as a spoiler down the stretch. The Wings have dropped three games in a row and they’re coming off a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Detroit is ahead of Montreal, Ottawa and Buffalo in the East right now.

“It’s an easy time for frustration to build up and there’s nothing wrong with being frustrated now, and [we] should be,” head coach Jeff Blashill said, per NHL.com. “If you’re not, you probably shouldn’t be a competitor. We’ll have to regroup tomorrow and understand there’s not one thing we can do about it except learn from it and be better on Tuesday [at the Boston Bruins] and find a way to win. Winning games is important, and we’ve got to find a way to win Tuesday.”

Blashill has tweaked his lines over the last couple of games. It sounds like Anthony Mantha will continue to play with Dylan Larkin and Justin Abdelakder. Tyler Bertuzzi will be with Henrik Zetterberg and Gustav Nyquist, while Frans Nielsen, Andreas Athanasiou and Darren Helm will play together.

The Bruins have a little more to play for. They currently trail the Lightning by six points in the race for top spot in the Atlantic Division, but they also have three games in hand. Boston has won three games in a row and they own a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games.

Boston will be without phenomenal rookie blue liner Charlie McAvoy in this one, after he left Saturday’s contest against Montreal early in the first period. The 20-year-old suffered an MCL sprain and he’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks.

“We can go in different directions but Carlo is an easy one to slot back in with (Chara) (because) they’ve played together,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy, per the Boston Herald. “Krug was with Miller and (Grzelcyk) was Miller if he goes back in.

“We are going to keep Holden and he can play left or right. That is something we are going to sort through. We had all seven out there but it is not set in stone what the six are going to be in.”

In the late game, the Anaheim Ducks will host the Washington Capitals at 10:00 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

After dominating the Maple Leafs in Saturday’s Stadium Series game, the Caps are now heading on a three-game road trip through California. They’ll play in Anaheim tonight, Los Angeles on Thursday and San Jose on Saturday.

Saturday’s victory also put Braden Holtby‘s personal six-game losing streak.

“Mentally, you just want to get back to not thinking, just playing again,” Holtby told the Washington Post. “Focus on the basics that way because it’s really not that far off of where we want to be. So it’s one of those situations that feels really bad, but it’s really not as bad as it seems. It’s not far off. It’s just a little tweak here or there in a game, and those losses turn into wins.”

Washington is one point ahead of Pittsburgh and two points ahead of Philadelphia for top spot in the Metro Division, but the Caps have two games in hand on the Pens and one game in hand on the Flyers.

Anaheim’s win over Chicago, on Sunday, allowed the Ducks to move into third place in the Pacific Division. They’ve now won back-to-back games and they have a 8-2-2 record in their last 12 outings.

“Obviously every point is huge for us,” Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg said after the win over Chicago, per the OC Register. “It doesn’t matter who we go up against. If you don’t go all in and put your best foot forward, you’re not going to win.

“And I think we definitely got off to a very good start (on Sunday). Our power play got one right off the bat and then we just kind of kept pushing from there.”

The Ducks will travel to Nashville and Dallas for games on Thursday and Friday, but they’ll play their following four contests at home against three non-playoff teams (St. Louis, Vancouver, Detroit) and the Devils.

Bruins lose McAvoy (knee) for extended period of time

By Joey AlfieriMar 6, 2018, 10:48 AM EST
The Boston Bruins have overcome various injuries throughout this season and they’ll have to do it again for at least another month. On Tuesday, the Bruins announced that Charlie McAvoy has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. He’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks.

The injury occurred early in Saturday’s game against the Montreal Canadiens, when a battle between Brendan Gallagher and Zdeno Chara resulted in McAvoy getting tripped. It’s a huge blow for the Bruins, who are already without center Patrice Bergeron for the next couple of weeks.

“Could have been worse obviously….We’ll be without Charlie for a little bit, we have lots of depth and he will be back…Hopefully he heals quick and keeps his conditioning up,” Bruce Cassidy said after Tuesday’s morning skate.

McAvoy, 20, has seven goals, 32 points and a plus-26 rating in his first full season with the Bruins. He’s averaging just over 22 minutes of ice time per game in 2017-18.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy has already mentioned that Brandon Carlo could move up to the top pairing with Zdeno Chara in McAvoy’s absence.

He also missed four games last month because of a heart condition. Boston went 3-1-0 during that stretch of games.

Roberto Luongo on streaking Panthers, approaching 1,000 NHL games (PHT Q&A)

By Sean LeahyMar 6, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
A glance at the list of hottest NHL teams since the end of January will show you that teams currently in playoff spots have done well to position themselves for the season’s final month. The Florida Panthers are just on the outside of the postseason picture, but have truly helped themselves with a 13-3-0 run in their last 16 teams.

The Panthers are a point behind the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wild card in the Eastern Conference, but they also possess three games in-hand, which could put them in a comfier position should they win those.

Starting goaltender Roberto Luongo, who missed two months due to a groin injury, returned during this run and has helped the Panthers win six of his last seven starts while boasting a .945 even strength save percentage over that stretch.

The mood, as you can imagine, is quite fun inside the Panthers’ room.

“We’re excited to come to the rink every day and that’s what it’s all about,” Luongo told Pro Hockey Talk on Monday. “You want to be playing meaningful games this time of the year. Right now, we actually feel like we’re in playoff mode. It’s just fun coming to rink, hanging out with the guys, laughing and knowing that every time you step on the ice it can be a difference maker in the season.”

We spoke with Luongo about the teammate who’s impressed him the most, what he would tell his younger self, how fantasy sports has impacted his future career plans and more.

Enjoy.

PHT: This run started in early February and it kept rolling after you came back. When you miss as much time as you did, how much easier is it to return when a team’s playing well compared to in a slump? Is there less pressure on you?

LUONGO: “Yeah, it was quite seamless. You’re not quite sure how you’re going to feel after not playing for two months, but the fact that the team was playing so well made it much easier on myself and didn’t put as much pressure on my shoulders to come in and try to save the day.”

The team is in a similar position today as it was last year, but there are new faces and there’s some positive momentum. How is what’s driving this team this year different than last year?

“I think it’s totally different. Last year it was a bit of a whirlwind with everything that happened. This year, I think we’re more settled. We believe in our group, in our systems, in our coaches. We’re just a confident group in the way we’re playing. It’s just got a different vibe to it in general.”

Who’s a guy on the team that has made the biggest jump from training camp?

“Obviously, [Aleksander] Barkov’s been our best player, but as far as jumps go, he’s always been our best player. I feel like he’s taken it to another level the last few weeks here. What he’s been able to do in the last 2-3 weeks has been head-scratching. It brings me back to my early days with Vancouver when I would see [Daniel and Henrik Sedin] play when they’re at the peak of their careers, but there were two of them; he’s by himself, so it’s quite impressive.”

When you’re out for the amount of time you were at the end of last year and then this season, how much are you playing coach and pointing things out to James [Reimer] from what you see?

“We chat once in a while… Whenever we have a game, if I know certain tendencies of certain guys, what they like to do, I’ll give him a quick word. But most of the time the guys know how to prepare and what they need to do to be ready. Even if I have something to say, I will once in a while, most of the time I don’t want to disrupt their routine.”

You’re approaching game No. 1,000. What do you remember about game No. 1 (43-save, 2-1 win vs. Boston, Nov. 28, 1999)?

“I remember it being an afternoon game and I had just got called up and I was notified that morning that I was starting. It was quite short notice and I didn’t have my parents or anybody to have time to come down and see me play. Maybe it was a good thing, so it didn’t allow me too much time to think about it and just go out there and play. I remember being really nervous and just realizing a dream.”

If you could go back and give 21-year-old Roberto advice, what would you tell him?

“I think in the earlier stages in my career I didn’t have as much fun playing the game, just because I was so nervous and so wanting to perform well that most of my energy was focused on that. As I got a little bit older, I realized that [I need] to go out there and have fun and enjoy the game, and if you work hard the results will come. I see it in a different way now and it’s really helped me out.”

How much of that mindset changed going from a media market like Vancouver back to Florida?

“I started thinking that way towards the end of my tenure in Vancouver and with all the stuff that happened, I realized that sometimes it’s not worth it to beat yourself up over things and that you are still playing in the NHL and you need to realize that and enjoy the moment. You don’t want to have any regrets when you’re done playing. That’s what came about and since then I find that it’s really helped me out along the way as far as performance.”

You still have four years left on your deal after this season. Have you given thought as to what you might want to do after hockey is over? Poker player? Professional fantasy football analyst?

“I don’t play poker anymore. Unfortunately, I don’t have that much time for it. But honestly, I love fantasy sports so much that I’d like to maybe become a GM, if possible, in the future of an NHL team. If that works out.”

Have you asked [Panthers GM] Dale [Tallon] for any tips on how to get started?

“[Laughs] Not yet. I’ve got to wait until I retire for that. I want to keep going for now.”

PHT Morning Skate: 2018 Global Series schedule unveiled; U.S. Women’s team appears on Tonight Show

By Joey AlfieriMar 6, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• The Golden Knights’ defensive play seems to be slipping a little bit over the last few games. (SinBin.Vegas)

• Not only did the Stars lose to Ottawa last night, Ben Bishop was also forced to exit the game with an injury. (Defending Big D)

Tyler Myers has rebounded form last year’s injury-plagued season, but things haven’t been perfect for him in Winnipeg in 2017-18. (Jets Nation)

• Find out how a fake phone call from an NHL goalie helped spark Louis Domingue‘s passion for hockey. (Tampa Times)

• The Blues have been hit pretty hard by the injury bug in the last couple of days. Where do they go from here? (St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

• Even though the ‘Hawks lost some toughness when they traded Ryan Hartman and Tommy Wingels, head coach Joel Quenneville insists that the players on his team will stand up for each other. (Chicago Tribune)

Jason Spezza‘s production has fallen off a cliff this season, so it’s only normal that his role with the Stars has decreased. (Ottawa Citizen)

• The Panthers have used a strong counter-attack and good goaltending to get themselves back in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. (The Rat Trick)

• The Rangers haven’t recalled top prospects Lias Andersson and Filip Chytil from the minors, but expect that to happen in the next few weeks. (New York Post)

• Did the Hurricanes make the right decision by not trading Justin Faulk before the deadline? (Cardiac Cane)

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s tilt between the Maple Leafs and Sabres.

• Rinat Valiev, who the Canadiens acquired from the Leafs in the Tomas Plekanec trade, admitted that he asked for a trade out of Toronto. (Habs Eyes on the Prize)

• On Tuesday morning, the NHL announced their Global Series schedule for next season. The Devils and Oilers will battle in Sweden, while the Jets and Panthers will play in Finland. New Jersey will also wrap up their preseason in Switzerland and the Oilers will play an exhibition game in Germany. (Associated Press)

• Team USA’s gold-medal winning women’s hockey team made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon:

Canucks’ Boeser taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after fall

By Adam GretzMar 6, 2018, 1:44 AM EST
The Vancouver Canucks were able to come from behind on Monday night to defeat the New York Islanders in overtime thanks to a three-point effort from their newest acquisition, Brendan Leipsic.

But that is probably not what the team or its fans are thinking about at the moment.

Instead it has to be the health of rookie sensation Brock Boeser after he took an awkward fall into the boards late in the third period and had to be taken to the hospital.

As Boeser went to deliver a hit on Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck, he was knocked backwards and fell awkwardly right in front of the Canucks’ bench, slamming into the edge of the boards where the door had been opened for a line change.

You can see the play in the video above.

Boeser remained down on the ice for several minutes before being helped off to the locker room.

After the game Canucks coach Travis Green said that Boeser was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Green did not wish to comment any further.

“You’re concerned no matter what when a player is injured,” said Green. “I don’t want to a make a comment. I hope he’s alright. I think our guys feel like it’s a bruise.”

Boeser, one of the NHL’s standout rookies this season, has been one of the few bright spots in the Canucks lineup this year.

He is the leading goal scorer in the league among rookies with 29, and is second in total points (55) trailing only New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

He is the Canucks’ leader in goals, points, and shots on goal.

————

