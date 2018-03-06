Marchand makes difference for Bruins vs. Red Wings

Mar 6, 2018
The Boston Bruins are dealing with some significant injury headaches. With that in mind, they’ll sacrifice some style points if they still end up getting wins.

That’s the story on Tuesday, as a 6-5 overtime win against the Detroit Red Wings likely won’t make Anton Khudobin or the coaching staff as happy as possible, but they carved out the W.

To some extent, the Bruins’ big guns simply outscored their problems. Anthony Mantha had quite a night for himself with two goals and two assists, but it wasn’t enough to edge Boston.

Even with Patrice Bergeron sidelined, David Pastrnak (three assists) and especially Brad Marchand continued to dominate helpless defenders. Marchand collected a hat trick with the overtime game-winner and also generated two assists for a fantastic five-point night.

If he didn’t miss time thanks to factors including a five-game suspension, you wonder if the agitating superstar might force his way into the overstuffed Hart Trophy conversation.

Torey Krug is another play who might step up with Charlie McAvoy sidelined for at least one month. The offensively gifted defenseman generated two goals and two assists on Tuesday. Krug might have his flaws overall, yet it’s tough to argue with this production; he’s already at 13 goals in 2017-18.

Speaking of people missing time, Frans Nielsen was shaken up by a questionable hit late in the first period, which might leave David Backes vulnerable to a suspension:

The Bruins now improve to 90 points in 64 games played, keeping themselves in the Atlantic Division title race. Although this win was far from pretty in their own end, it may also send the message – both to the Bruins and their opponents – that this edition of the B’s can win in a variety of ways.

Eric Staal deals harsh blow to Hurricanes’ hopes

Mar 6, 2018
This post’s main image is from the 2018 NHL All-Star Game, a reminder that Eric Staal is still near and dear to many Carolina Hurricanes fans, even as he revitalizes his career with the Minnesota Wild.

Cruelly, Staal has rebounded to be just the type of player a mostly-well-built Hurricanes team still needs more of: a gamebreaker.

Staal played a role in possibly breaking the Hurricanes’ playoff push on Tuesday, helping the Wild build an early 5-0 lead before eventually winning 6-2. Staal scored two goals to push his season total to a startlingly impressive 36 goals (waits for even more Hart Trophy comments, because we don’t have enough of those).

This goal might be seen as a dagger. Hey, at least it was an ornate one?

Painfully, Staal wasn’t the only former Hurricanes player to dig the knife in deeper, as Matt Cullen also added to the agony with a goal.

Ouch.

It was bad enough to lose by such a margin, powered in part by a player who was once such an integral part of this team. That’s not the only setback for Carolina, however, as the East’s other bubble teams gained steam on Tuesday. The Devils clobbered the Canadiens before Montreal made the score more respectable, the Blue Jackets beat the Golden Knights 4-1, and the Panthers salvaged a “charity point” by making it to overtime before the Lightning beat them thanks to a beautiful Brayden Point goal.

With 69 points in 67 games played, the Hurricanes enjoy a rosier playoff outlook than the Islanders (67 in 67 games) and Rangers (66 in 67 games), but the positives run out quickly.

Updated races for wild card spots:

1. Devils: 76 points in 67 GP, 30 ROW
2. Blue Jackets: 73 points in 67 GP, 28 ROW

Panthers: 71 points in 64 GP, 30 ROW
Hurricanes: 69 points in 67 GP, 26 ROW

Yeah, losses like these really hurt, particularly when such a familiar face is adding to the discomfort.

Taylor Hall bolsters Hart argument; Devils handle Habs

Mar 6, 2018
If you spend an unhealthy amount of time on Hockey Twitter, then the depth of reasonable Hart Trophy choices might be maddening. For the rest of us, it could be really fun to see how the race for the 2017-18 MVP shakes out during the next month or so.

We’ve seen Nathan MacKinnon roar into the discussion, especially with Nikita Kucherov sidelined. Earlier today, PHT’s Adam Gretz laid out arguments for Alex Ovechkin and Claude Giroux. For the most part, it’s a fun discussion.

With the race this tight, it never hurts to steal headlines, and that’s something Taylor Hall is doing on an almost nightly basis for the New Jersey Devils. With two assists in the Devils’ 6-4 win against the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, Hall continued a point streak for the ages.

An injury absence sparks some semantic arguments about whether or not his streak should be considered 26 games (hence the use of “appearances,”), but either way, it’s remarkable work. Hall’s high-profile run brings to mind Corey Perry‘s 2010-11 Hart Trophy campaign. In case you’ve forgotten, the talented, pesky winger generated a ridiculous 19 goals and 30 points through the last 19 games of that season to win his only MVP.

You can make some great arguments for Hall that go far deeper than a point streak, but for some voters, it will be useful to have a big, shining example of his dominant play. There’s also no denying that he’s playing a huge role in the Devils’ increasingly likely push to a playoff spot.

In tonight’s case, Hall set the table with two primary assists. The first came on a Travis Zajac‘s power-play goal:

His second helper led to Patrick Maroon‘s first goal with the Devils:

Whether Hall wins the Hart or not, this should stand as a highly rewarding season for the winger. He looks primed to appear in the playoffs for the first time in his NHL career and is enjoying one of the best scoring streaks in years. Not bad for a guy who was once blamed for the Edmonton Oilers’ woes.

WATCH LIVE: Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks

Mar 6, 2018
PROJECTED LINES

Washington Capitals

Alex OvechkinNicklas BackstromTom Wilson

Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie

Brett ConnollyLars EllerAndre Burakovsky

Chandler StephensonJay BeagleDevante Smith-Pelly

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson

Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen

Brooks OrpikChristian Djoos

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

[Capitals – Ducks preview]

Anaheim Ducks

 

Rickard RakellRyan GetzlafCorey Perry

Andrew CoglianoRyan KeslerJakob Silfverberg

Nick RitchieAdam HenriqueOndrej Kase

Jason ChimeraDerek Grant — Chris Kelly

Cam FowlerBrandon Montour

Marcus PetterssonHampus Lindholm

Josh MansonKevin Bieksa

Starting goalie: John Gibson

WATCH LIVE: Boston Bruins vs. Detroit Red Wings

Mar 6, 2018
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Tuesday night. In the early game, the Boston Bruins will host the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here. The Washington Capitals at Anaheim Ducks will follow.

PROJECTED LINES

Red Wings
Tyler BertuzziHenrik ZetterbergGustav Nyquist
Anthony ManthaDylan LarkinJustin Abdelkader
Darren HelmFrans NielsenAndreas Athanasiou
Luke WitkowskiLuke GlendeningMartin Frk

Jonathan EricssonTrevor Daley
Niklas KronwallMike Green
Danny DeKeyserNick Jensen

Starting goalie: Jimmy Howard

[Bruins lose McAvoy (knee) for extended period of time]

[AJ Mleczko will serve as an analyst for its NHL game coverage on Tuesday]

Bruins
Brad MarchandRiley NashDavid Pastrnak
Jake DeBruskDavid KrejciRick Nash
Danton HeinenDavid Backes – Brian Gionta
Tim SchallerSean KuralyTommy Wingels

Zdeno CharaBrandon Carlo
Torey KrugNick Holden
Matt GrzelcykKevan Miller

Starting goalie: Anton Khudobin

————

