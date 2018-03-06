Getty Images

Jonathan Cheechoo announces retirement from hockey

Associated PressMar 6, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
1 Comment

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) Jonathan Cheechoo has retired from hockey after playing seven NHL seasons and finishing with four years in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League.

Cheechoo announced his retirement through the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. He played six seasons with the Sharks, including 2005-06 when he won the Rocket Richard Trophy for leading the league with 56 goals.

A member of the Cree First Nations who grew up more than 500 miles north of Toronto in Moose Factory, Ontario, Cheechoo played 501 regular-season and 59 playoff games with the Sharks and Ottawa Senators. He had 170 goals and 135 assists for 305 points in his career and will be recognized by the Sharks on March 24 when they host the Calgary Flames.

Sharks general manager Doug Wilson says the 37-year-old Cheechoo “completed a remarkable journey from one of North America’s remote locations to an elite National Hockey League player.” Cheechoo retires eighth on San Jose’s all-time scoring list and sixth in goals, while his nine hat tricks are still the most in franchise history.

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

NBC’s Pierre McGuire named to Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyMar 6, 2018, 5:09 PM EST
6 Comments

The Hockey Hall of Fame announced on Tuesday that NBC Sports hockey analyst Pierre McGuire will be replacing Scotty Bowman on the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection committee. Bowman’s 15-year term limit came to an end on Dec. 31, 2017 after serving for 14 years.

“I am very pleased to welcome Pierre to the Selection Committee, as he brings a wealth of knowledge that will complement the Committee’s deliberations in recognition of excellence in the game of hockey,” said Hall Chairman of the Board Lanny McDonald. “I also extend our utmost appreciation and gratitude to Scotty for his distinguished service and outstanding contributions to the Selection Committee.  Scotty’s incredible understanding and perspective of the game has been a tremendous resource throughout his tenure.”

“To receive a call from Lanny McDonald asking me to accept a position on the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee is something I never thought was possible,” said McGuire. “I am honoured and excited to know that I will be a part of this amazing group of hockey people whose mandate is to uphold the Hall’s standards of excellence in the process of celebrating the game’s greatest players, builders and officials.”

“I would like to thank the Hockey Hall of Fame for allowing me to participate on the Selection Committee for the past 15 years, which I have enjoyed immensely,” said Bowman. “It has been a privilege for me to be associated with so many excellent hockey people and to play a contributing role in the selections for hockey’s highest level of career achievement.”

McGuire joined NBC Sports as an analyst on a full-time basis in 2011.

Prior to his radio and television career, McGuire had a long and successful coaching career. His first coaching job was as an assistant at Hobart College in Geneva, N.Y. Over the next several years, McGuire coached at Babson College in Wellesley, Mass., and St. Lawrence University in Canton, N.Y. In 1990, McGuire was hired as a scout by the Pittsburgh Penguins, and was a part of the organization’s back-to-back Stanley Cup titles as an assistant coach under NHL coaching legend Scotty Bowman.  After the 1992 season, McGuire moved to the Hartford Whalers organization for two years where he served as an assistant coach, assistant general manager and eventually head coach. From 1994 to 1996, McGuire worked as a pro scout and assistant coach in the Ottawa Senators organization.

On Tuesday, June 26, the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee meet to decide the Class of 2018, with the induction ceremony held in Toronto on Nov. 12.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Why Claude Giroux and Alex Ovechkin should be in the MVP discussion

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 6, 2018, 4:02 PM EST
3 Comments

This year’s MVP race seems to be as wide open as any in recent memory with at least a dozen players — yes, a dozen — that could make a pretty convincing claim to the award depending on how you view it and what your definition of “value” is.

When it comes to who will actually win the award the smart money should be on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov, because that is how the voting usually goes.

Kucherov is the highest scoring player on the best team in the league and based on past voting trends that is usually how the voters lean when it comes time to picking a winner (I looked at this when examining the MVP candidacy of Patrice Bergeron a few weeks ago).

It is typically an offensive award, and it typically goes to a player on a top team.

It almost never goes to a defenseman, so we can pretty much rule all of them out.

There is no goaltender that is having a truly special season that is single handedly lifting a mediocre team to the playoffs the way Carey Price did a couple of years ago.

So that pretty much leaves — probably — Kucherov among a group of top forwards.

But that reality eliminates all of the arguments that go into who should win.

So let’s try to take an objective, practical look at things and see who could (or perhaps even should) take the MVP award away from him.

With the New Jersey Devils and Colorado Avalanche exceeding any and all expectations this season Taylor Hall and Nathan MacKinnon, both of whom are having career years, have vaulted to the top of the discussion in the name of “value.”

Are they they best players in the league this season? Maybe not, but without them their teams would probably not be anywhere close to the playoff race.

But if we are going to make them a focus, how can we ignore Aleksander Barkov (one of the best two-way players in the league for a suddenly surging Florida team) or Eric Staal (sixth in the league in goals for a Minnesota team that is probably outperforming its actual play in the standings). Are they not valuable to their teams and worthy of inclusion in the discussion for helping to keep their teams in the hunt?

In Pittsburgh, Evgeni Malkin has been on an incredible run over the past two months and is putting together one of the best offensive seasons of his career. The same is true for Kucherov’s teammate in Tampa Bay, Steven Stamkos.

How about two other superstars in the Metropolitan Division — Alex Ovechkin, the NHL’s leading goal-scorer, and Claude Giroux, who is the driving force behind a Flyers team that has been one of the best in the NHL for the past three months?

With all of that in mind, here is what I did. I took 12 players, most of whom have been receiving talk in the MVP race plus a few others, and compared a few numbers to get a sense of how much they are contributing to their teams.

I looked at total goals, total points, points per game, what percentage of their team’s goals they have contributed to (goals or assists) and what percentage of their team’s goals they have been on the ice for. Some of the results might be a little surprising.

Numbers highlighted in blue means they are the top player in that category among this group of candidates. It is sorted simply by total points.

A few things to unpack here.

If we’re just simply going by “best player” the candidates probably come down to Kucherov, Malkin, McDavid and MacKinnon. This is probably the way it should go because the best player is the one that is probably adding the most value to his team. If Kucherov or McDavid is worth, hypothetically speaking, worth seven wins to their team and everyone else on the list is only worth four or five wins how are they not the most valuable?

But that is not typically how it works.

McDavid’s not going to win because his team stinks and is a country mile outside of the playoff picture.

The problem that Malkin is going to have is that he is playing on the same team as Sidney Crosby and Phil Kessel. The same is true for Stamkos with Kucherov. If one of those players goes down to an injury or is out of the lineup, the team still has the other guy to take over games. When it comes to the number of goals they have directly contributed to or been on the ice for, Kucherov and Stamkos are near the bottom among that group.

Do we punish them because they play on a superior team?

Meanwhile, Bergeron, as great as he is, has had the least impact on his team’s overall offense among the top contenders.

So who should be challenging Kucherov for the top spot?

Hall and MacKinnon are certainly worthy contenders, particularly MacKinnon.

He has had a hand in nearly 38 percent of the Avalanche’s goals and been on the ice for more than 48 percent of them even though he has only played in 57 of their games. When you only look at the games he has played in he has contributed to 41 percent of his team’s goals (second to McDavid) and been on the ice for 52 percent, which is second only to Giroux.

For as much credit as Hall is getting for the Devils’ resurgence (and deservedly so — he has been amazing) MacKinnon has been arguably even more impactful. He is not only having one of the best individual offensive seasons of any player over the past decade, he is making a bigger impact to his team than almost any other player in the league.

But let’s talk about the two superstars that are getting almost zero attention in this debate — Ovechkin and Giroux.

That’s not an incorrect statement

Take a look at Ovechkin’s contributions to the Capitals this season.

He is leading the league in goals. He is on his way to another 50-goal season, and considering his age might be having one of the best goal scoring seasons of his career. He has also been on the ice for more than half of the Capitals’ goals. The offense still very clearly goes through him.

Then there is this: The Capitals are still fighting for the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. They are doing this despite the fact they lost several key players off of last year’s team and several of the returning players have either regressed or gone through significant scoring slumps for extended periods of time. They are doing it because Ovechkin is still a force.

And let’s not ignore Giroux.

We’re probably not paying enough attention to the Flyers in any context because their story is almost as surprising as the Devils or Avalanche. They missed the playoffs a year ago (third time in five years) and actually went on a 10-game losing streak earlier this season. Now they are fighting for a division title.

Look at the impact Giroux has had on his team. More than 54 percent of their goals have come with him on the ice and he is just behind McDavid in terms of actual contribution to those goals. Those are staggering numbers.

So let’s talk who should be contenders.

If I were to rank the contenders right now, keeping all of this in mind and trying to mix best player and the whole concept of value, I think it would probably go something like this with five clear-cut contenders at the top.

    1. Nathan MacKinnon
    2. Claude Giroux
    3. Alex Ovechkin
    4. Taylor Hall
    5. Connor McDavid

MacKinnon is the best of both worlds. He is having a truly remarkable season and is one of the best in the league. He is also the reason his team is in the playoff hunt. The next three are all pretty  much right there when it comes to having great seasons and probably lifting teams above where they should be given how the rest of the rosters are actually playing. McDavid’s team stinks, but he’s still probably worth more wins to his team than almost any other player in the league. That’s still adding value. It’s not his fault his front office failed him.

Then there is the next group.

6. Nikita Kucherov
7. Evgeni Malkin
8. Steven Stamkos

All three are having amazing seasons. All three are amazing players. But they fall into that trap of “well … the rest of their team is pretty darn good, too.”

Then Bergeron, Barkov, Kopitar and Staal would round out the rest of that group because they just don’t have the same offensive impact on their teams that the other eight do. The trio of Bergeron, Barkov and Kopitar are probably among the top two-way players in the NHL right now, but even with their defensive ability it probably doesn’t make up for the added offense players like MacKinnon, Hall, Giroux, and Ovechkin are adding.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Canucks announce Brock Boeser will make full recovery in 4-6 weeks

By Adam GretzMar 6, 2018, 2:07 PM EST
1 Comment

There was a scary moment toward the end of the Vancouver Canucks’ come-from-behind win on Monday night when rookie sensation Brock Boeser crashed into the boards in front of the bench, slamming his back against the opening where the door to the team’s bench had been opened.

After being helped to the locker room Boeser was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

On Tuesday, the team offered an update on Boeser’s status and announced he is expected to make a full recovery from his injury in four-to-six weeks.

Said the Canucks in a statement: “Brock Boeser will make a full recovery in 4-6 weeks. He was taken to the hospital last night for further imaging and evaluation where he was diagnosed with a soft tissue injury a small non-structural, non-displaced fracture of the transverse process in his lower back. The Canucks are grateful for the quality of care he received. Boeser was resting at home within a few hours after the game.”

You can see the play in the video above.

Boeser was one of the leading candidates for the NHL’s rookie of the year award this season with 29 goals and 55 points. His goal total was tops among all rookies while his point total was second only to New York Islanders rookie Mathew Barzal. He is also leading the Canucks in every major offensive category.

Related: Canucks’ Boeser taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after fall

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Red Wings vs. Bruins; Capitals vs. Ducks

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 6, 2018, 11:50 AM EST
2 Comments

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Tuesday night. In the early game, the Boston Bruins will host the Detroit Red Wings at 7:00 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

The Red Wings don’t have much left to play for this season, so they’ll have to serve as a spoiler down the stretch. The Wings have dropped three games in a row and they’re coming off a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Detroit is ahead of Montreal, Ottawa and Buffalo in the East right now.

“It’s an easy time for frustration to build up and there’s nothing wrong with being frustrated now, and [we] should be,” head coach Jeff Blashill said, per NHL.com. “If you’re not, you probably shouldn’t be a competitor. We’ll have to regroup tomorrow and understand there’s not one thing we can do about it except learn from it and be better on Tuesday [at the Boston Bruins] and find a way to win. Winning games is important, and we’ve got to find a way to win Tuesday.”

Blashill has tweaked his lines over the last couple of games. It sounds like Anthony Mantha will continue to play with Dylan Larkin and Justin Abdelakder. Tyler Bertuzzi will be with Henrik Zetterberg and Gustav Nyquist, while Frans Nielsen, Andreas Athanasiou and Darren Helm will play together.

The Bruins have a little more to play for. They currently trail the Lightning by six points in the race for top spot in the Atlantic Division, but they also have three games in hand. Boston has won three games in a row and they own a 7-3-0 record in their last 10 games.

Boston will be without phenomenal rookie blue liner Charlie McAvoy in this one, after he left Saturday’s contest against Montreal early in the first period. The 20-year-old suffered an MCL sprain and he’ll be re-evaluated in four weeks.

“We can go in different directions but Carlo is an easy one to slot back in with (Chara) (because) they’ve played together,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy, per the Boston Herald. “Krug was with Miller and (Grzelcyk) was Miller if he goes back in.

“We are going to keep Holden and he can play left or right. That is something we are going to sort through. We had all seven out there but it is not set in stone what the six are going to be in.”

In the late game, the Anaheim Ducks will host the Washington Capitals at 10:00 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

After dominating the Maple Leafs in Saturday’s Stadium Series game, the Caps are now heading on a three-game road trip through California. They’ll play in Anaheim tonight, Los Angeles on Thursday and San Jose on Saturday.

Saturday’s victory also put Braden Holtby‘s personal six-game losing streak.

“Mentally, you just want to get back to not thinking, just playing again,” Holtby told the Washington Post. “Focus on the basics that way because it’s really not that far off of where we want to be. So it’s one of those situations that feels really bad, but it’s really not as bad as it seems. It’s not far off. It’s just a little tweak here or there in a game, and those losses turn into wins.”

Washington is one point ahead of Pittsburgh and two points ahead of Philadelphia for top spot in the Metro Division, but the Caps have two games in hand on the Pens and one game in hand on the Flyers.

Anaheim’s win over Chicago, on Sunday, allowed the Ducks to move into third place in the Pacific Division. They’ve now won back-to-back games and they have a 8-2-2 record in their last 12 outings.

“Obviously every point is huge for us,” Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg said after the win over Chicago, per the OC Register. “It doesn’t matter who we go up against. If you don’t go all in and put your best foot forward, you’re not going to win.

“And I think we definitely got off to a very good start (on Sunday). Our power play got one right off the bat and then we just kind of kept pushing from there.”

The Ducks will travel to Nashville and Dallas for games on Thursday and Friday, but they’ll play their following four contests at home against three non-playoff teams (St. Louis, Vancouver, Detroit) and the Devils.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.