Canucks’ Boeser taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after fall

By Adam GretzMar 6, 2018, 1:44 AM EST
The Vancouver Canucks were able to come from behind on Monday night to defeat the New York Islanders in overtime thanks to a three-point effort from their newest acquisition, Brendan Leipsic.

But that is probably not what the team or its fans are thinking about at the moment.

Instead it has to be the health of rookie sensation Brock Boeser after he took an awkward fall into the boards late in the third period and had to be taken to the hospital.

As Boeser went to deliver a hit on Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck, he was knocked backwards and fell awkwardly right in front of the Canucks’ bench, slamming into the edge of the boards where the door had been opened for a line change.



Boeser remained down on the ice for several minutes before being helped off to the locker room.

After the game Canucks coach Travis Green said that Boeser was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Green did not wish to comment any further.

“You’re concerned no matter what when a player is injured,” said Green. “I don’t want to a make a comment. I hope he’s alright. I think our guys feel like it’s a bruise.”

Boeser, one of the NHL’s standout rookies this season, has been one of the few bright spots in the Canucks lineup this year.

He is the leading goal scorer in the league among rookies with 29, and is second in total points (55) trailing only New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

He is the Canucks’ leader in goals, points, and shots on goal.

The Buzzer: Lucic snaps 29-game goal drought; Playmaking Phil

By Adam GretzMar 6, 2018, 12:45 AM EST
Player of the Night: Erik Karlsson, Ottawa Senators

Erik Karlsson hasn’t had his best season for the Ottawa Senators, but he is still one of the NHL’s best and most impactful players.

He had a big night for the Senators on Monday night in their 3-2 overtime win over the Dallas Stars.

After setting up a Matt Duchene goal in the third period to give the Senators a 2-1 lead, he went on to score the game-winning goal in overtime to help give his team just its second win in the past eight games.

For Karlsson, it was his third multi-point game in the past four.

Leipsic leads Canucks over Islanders

Brendan Leipsic had quite a game for the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night, scoring a pair of goals — including the overtime winner — and assisting on another in a 4-3 win over the New York Islanders. Since being acquired from Vegas before the NHL trade deadline Leipsic now has two goals and three assists in three games with the Canucks.

As for the Islanders … well … there is a reason we placed them at No. 31 in this week’s power rankings. They had a 2-0 lead on Monday night and then proceeded to get outscored 4-1 the rest of the night to lose their seventh game in a row.

They have won just four of their past 17 games.

Lucic finds the back of the net

Milan Lucic has had an absolutely miserable season for the Edmonton Oilers and it’s only been getting worse over the past couple of months.

Entering Monday’s game against the Arizona Coyotes he had recorded just one point (an assist) in his past 17 games and had not scored a goal in 29 consecutive games. It was still 2017 when he found the back of the net most recently. He had only five assists during that drought.

He finally put one on the board for the Oilers on Monday night. Here it is.

The Oilers let a two-goal third period lead slip away but were able to still get the win in overtime thanks to an Oscar Klefbom goal.

Highlight of the Night

Most of the attention directed toward Pittsburgh Penguins forward Phil Kessel is because of his shot and ability to score goals. What does not get enough attention is his ability as a playmaker. Since arriving in Pittsburgh his 128 assists are the 18th most in the NHL during that stretch, and he always seems to have a way to find the open man. He did it again in overtime on Monday night to set up Justin Schultz for the game-winning goal. He faked everybody.

Factoid of the Night

What a rookie season for Mathew Barzal. Hit a milestone on Monday night with his 50th assist of the season.

That was the only bright spot for the New York Islanders on Monday night.

Scores

Pittsburgh Penguins 4, Calgary Flames 3

Buffalo Sabres 5, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Ottawa Senators 3, Dallas Stars 2

Edmonton Oilers 4, Arizona Coyotes 3

Vancouver Canucks 4, New York Islanders 3

Maple Leafs drop fourth in a row with loss to Sabres

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 5, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
It was pretty obvious as early as November that Buffalo Sabres probably weren’t going to end their playoff drought this season and that it was going to be another lost year in their ongoing rebuild.

It’s been tough. At times ugly.

The exception to that has come over the past week or two as they have put together a pretty solid stretch of games that continued on Monday night with a pretty solid 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Buffalo has now won four of its past six games with three of those wins coming against three of the top teams in the NHL — the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and on Monday, the Maple Leafs.

Five different Sabres scored goals in the win, while Jason Pominville, Sam Reinhart, Johan Larsson, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Ryan O'Reilly all had two points in the win.

For Toronto the loss wraps up what turned out to be a pretty ugly road trip that saw them lose all four games. After earning at least a point by losing in overtime to Tampa Bay and Florida to begin the trip, the Maple Leafs were blown out in the Stadium Series game at the Naval Academy against the Washington Capitals then ended the trip with Monday’s clunker.

Frederik Andersen, who has been a workhorse for the Maple Leafs in net this season (maybe a little too much), struggled on Monday by giving up five goals on the 24 shots he faced.

At the other end of the ice Chad Johnson stopped 37 of the 40 shots he faced for the Sabres in the win.

The loss does not really hurt the Maple Leafs all that much because they are pretty firmly positioned in that third spot in the Atlantic Division. They are only three points back of the Boston Bruins for second place, but have played six more games than the Bruins. They remain 15 points ahead of the fourth-place Florida Panthers.

Ryan O’Reilly gets an accidental assist from the ref (video)

By Adam GretzMar 5, 2018, 9:43 PM EST
Through two periods in Buffalo on Monday night the Sabres have doubled up the Toronto Maple Leafs on the scoreboard.

Just two minutes after Zemgus Girgensons scored to reclaim the lead for the Sabres, Ryan O'Reilly scored his 19th of the season.

Technically it goes in the books as an unassisted goal but that is only because the referee can not get credit for the helper.



It all started behind the Toronto net when defenseman Ron Hainsey tried to send the puck around the boards only to have it hit the referee, bounce into the slot, and find a wide open O’Reilly for him to rip a shot past Frederik Andersen for the goal.

Sometimes you just have to be in the right place at the right time.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team gets to lift Stanley Cup (Video)

@Jamesoncoop
By Adam GretzMar 5, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
After winning the Florida state high school hockey tournament a little more than a week ago the Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team had another big moment on Monday.

They had a chance to skate with — and lift — the Stanley Cup.

The Stoneman Douglas hockey team was practicing at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, on Monday afternoon as they prepared for the USA High School hockey national championship tournament in Plymouth, Minnesota later this month.

The other big surprise for the Stoneman Douglas hockey team on Monday was the word that the Panthers, along with airline Swift Air, are going to work together to fly the team to the national tournament.

“Swift and ownership said ‘Why don’t we put them on the team plane and get them up to Minnesota and back?’ ” Said Shawn Thornton, the team’s vice president of business, via the Sun Sentinel. “Very generous, very thoughtful of them. Today, we were just the people that got to relay the message. The kind hearts of the people behind the scenes is what really made that happen.”

The Stoneman Douglas hockey team won the state championship just two weeks after a mass shooting at the school killed 17 people.

In the Panthers’ first home game after the shooting the Panthers honored the victims with a pre-game ceremony that included an emotional speech from starting goaltender Roberto Luongo. Luongo resides in Parkland, Florida, the location of the school.

On Sunday the hockey team also had a meeting with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

Gostisbehere attended the school for two years.

