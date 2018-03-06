Canucks’ Boeser taken to hospital for precautionary reasons after fall

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Vancouver Canucks were able to come from behind on Monday night to defeat the New York Islanders in overtime thanks to a three-point effort from their newest acquisition, Brendan Leipsic.

But that is probably not what the team or its fans are thinking about at the moment.

Instead it has to be the health of rookie sensation Brock Boeser after he took an awkward fall into the boards late in the third period and had to be taken to the hospital.

As Boeser went to deliver a hit on Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck, he was knocked backwards and fell awkwardly right in front of the Canucks’ bench, slamming into the edge of the boards where the door had been opened for a line change.

You can see the play in the video above.

Boeser remained down on the ice for several minutes before being helped off to the locker room.

After the game Canucks coach Travis Green said that Boeser was taken to a local hospital for precautionary reasons.

Green did not wish to comment any further.

“You’re concerned no matter what when a player is injured,” said Green. “I don’t want to a make a comment. I hope he’s alright. I think our guys feel like it’s a bruise.”

Boeser, one of the NHL’s standout rookies this season, has been one of the few bright spots in the Canucks lineup this year.

He is the leading goal scorer in the league among rookies with 29, and is second in total points (55) trailing only New York Islanders forward Mathew Barzal.

He is the Canucks’ leader in goals, points, and shots on goal.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.