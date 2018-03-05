Getty

Maple Leafs drop fourth in a row with loss to Sabres

By Adam GretzMar 5, 2018, 10:16 PM EST
It was pretty obvious as early as November that Buffalo Sabres probably weren’t going to end their playoff drought this season and that it was going to be another lost year in their ongoing rebuild.

It’s been tough. At times ugly.

The exception to that has come over the past week or two as they have put together a pretty solid stretch of games that continued on Monday night with a pretty solid 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Buffalo has now won four of its past six games with three of those wins coming against three of the top teams in the NHL — the Tampa Bay Lightning, Boston Bruins, and on Monday, the Maple Leafs.

Five different Sabres scored goals in the win, while Jason Pominville, Sam Reinhart, Johan Larsson, Rasmus Ristolainen, and Ryan O'Reilly all had two points in the win.

For Toronto the loss wraps up what turned out to be a pretty ugly road trip that saw them lose all four games. After earning at least a point by losing in overtime to Tampa Bay and Florida to begin the trip, the Maple Leafs were blown out in the Stadium Series game at the Naval Academy against the Washington Capitals then ended the trip with Monday’s clunker.

Frederik Andersen, who has been a workhorse for the Maple Leafs in net this season (maybe a little too much), struggled on Monday by giving up five goals on the 24 shots he faced.

At the other end of the ice Chad Johnson stopped 37 of the 40 shots he faced for the Sabres in the win.

The loss does not really hurt the Maple Leafs all that much because they are pretty firmly positioned in that third spot in the Atlantic Division. They are only three points back of the Boston Bruins for second place, but have played six more games than the Bruins. They remain 15 points ahead of the fourth-place Florida Panthers.

Ryan O’Reilly gets an accidental assist from the ref (video)

By Adam GretzMar 5, 2018, 9:43 PM EST
Through two periods in Buffalo on Monday night the Sabres have doubled up the Toronto Maple Leafs on the scoreboard.

Just two minutes after Zemgus Girgensons scored to reclaim the lead for the Sabres, Ryan O'Reilly scored his 19th of the season.

Technically it goes in the books as an unassisted goal but that is only because the referee can not get credit for the helper.

Take a look at the flukey play in the video above.

It all started behind the Toronto net when defenseman Ron Hainsey tried to send the puck around the boards only to have it hit the referee, bounce into the slot, and find a wide open O’Reilly for him to rip a shot past Frederik Andersen for the goal.

Sometimes you just have to be in the right place at the right time.

Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team gets to lift Stanley Cup (Video)

@Jamesoncoop
By Adam GretzMar 5, 2018, 8:00 PM EST
After winning the Florida state high school hockey tournament a little more than a week ago the Marjory Stoneman Douglas hockey team had another big moment on Monday.

They had a chance to skate with — and lift — the Stanley Cup.

The Stoneman Douglas hockey team was practicing at the BB&T Center, home of the NHL’s Florida Panthers, on Monday afternoon as they prepared for the USA High School hockey national championship tournament in Plymouth, Minnesota later this month.

The other big surprise for the Stoneman Douglas hockey team on Monday was the word that the Panthers, along with airline Swift Air, are going to work together to fly the team to the national tournament.

“Swift and ownership said ‘Why don’t we put them on the team plane and get them up to Minnesota and back?’ ” Said Shawn Thornton, the team’s vice president of business, via the Sun Sentinel. “Very generous, very thoughtful of them. Today, we were just the people that got to relay the message. The kind hearts of the people behind the scenes is what really made that happen.”

The Stoneman Douglas hockey team won the state championship just two weeks after a mass shooting at the school killed 17 people.

In the Panthers’ first home game after the shooting the Panthers honored the victims with a pre-game ceremony that included an emotional speech from starting goaltender Roberto Luongo. Luongo resides in Parkland, Florida, the location of the school.

On Sunday the hockey team also had a meeting with Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

Gostisbehere attended the school for two years.

WATCH LIVE: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

By James O'BrienMar 5, 2018, 6:45 PM EST
PROJECTED LINES

Toronto Maple Leafs

Zach HymanWilliam NylanderConnor Brown

Patrick MarleauNazem KadriMitch Marner

James van RiemsdykTyler BozakLeo Komarov

Matt MartinTomas PlekanecKasperi Kapanen

Morgan RiellyRon Hainsey

Jake GardinerNikita Zaitsev

Travis DermottConnor Carrick

Starting Goalie: Frederik Andersen

[Maple Leafs – Sabres preview.]

Buffalo Sabres

Zemgus GirgensonsRyan O'ReillySam Reinhart

Scott WilsonJohan LarssonJason Pominville

Jordan NolanJacob JosefsonKyle Okposo

Benoit Pouliot — Kyle Criscuolo — Nicholas Baptiste

Marco ScandellaRasmus Ristolainen

Brendan Guhle — Casey Nelson

Nathan BeaulieuVictor Antipin

Starting Goalie: Chad Johnson

Other goalies gain on Vasilevskiy in Vezina race

By James O'BrienMar 5, 2018, 5:18 PM EST
At the end of 2017, Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy looked like an absolute no-brainer to win his first Vezina Trophy. He already had 24 wins and a sparkling .934 save percentage, checking the boxes for basically every type of hockey person.

The gap has been closing for some time now, and while Vasilevskiy still stands as the best choice, the race could really heat up during the final quarter of the 2017-18 season.

For the sake of simplicity, we’re going to look at the top seven goalies in wins (28 or more) to get a quick viewpoint on how things are starting to get snug. You can dive deeper here, noting some reasonable dark horse candidates including Marc-Andre Fleury and John Gibson.

Vasilevskiy: 38 wins, 2.41 GAA, .925 save percentage
Pekka Rinne: 35 wins, 2.33 GAA, .927
Connor Hellebuyck: 34 W, 2.40 GAA, .922
Frederik Andersen: 32 W, 2.74 GAA, .920
Braden Holtby: 29 W, 3 GAA, .908
Devan Dubnyk: 28 W, 2.61 GAA, .917
Sergei Bobrovsky: 28 W, 2.44 GAA, .920

Right or not, voters still weigh wins fairly heavily, so it would probably be tough for “Bob” and others to catch Vasilevskiy. Rinne stands as the biggest threat right now, as he’s been a huge part of the Predators currently leading the Western Conference and Central Division.

Rinne is often the source of derision on Hockey Twitter, but it’s difficult to imagine too many harsh criticisms of his play this season (they’re out there, mind you). Consider this: many prefer even-strength save percentage as it ignores poor penalty killing that can submarine a goalie’s stats. Rinne is tied with Carter Hutton for the best even-strength save percentage among goalies who’ve played at least 30 games with an impressive .939 mark. Vasilevskiy isn’t far behind at .933, yet Rinne does edge him there.

The next month or so could conceivably swing things to Rinne’s favor, or possibly to someone else.

While the Predators continue on a hot streak, Vasilevskiy has stumbled lately, at least by his lofty standards. Via Hockey Reference’s split stats, Vasilevskiy went 29-9-2 with a .931 save percentage, 2.18 GAA, and seven shutouts in 41 games heading into the All-Star Break. In the 13 games since, he’s 9-3-1, but with a .911 save percentage, 3.11 GAA and zero shutouts.

There’s no shame in those post-break numbers, especially since he’s continuing to pile up wins. That, along with his continued health, is what the Lightning really care about.

That said, if Rinne finishes the season with more wins, more shutouts, and a better save percentage, who knows? The Finnish netminder’s already been piling up milestones this season, and with zero Vezina wins to his name, the 35-year-old might get a sentimental vote or two over Vasilevskiy, who’s just beginning his prime at 23. Such thoughts might be significant if the goalies end up with very similar stats.

To reiterate, Vasilevskiy still stands as the goalie who would justifiably win the Vezina if it were decided today. He leads the NHL in multiple categories, including when you go deeper. According to Hockey Reference, Vasilevskiy is tied for point shares alongside workhorse Frederik Andersen with 12, and he leads the league in Goals Saved Above Average at 22, edging second-place Rinne at 21.

Vasilevskiy is a big part of why the Lightning currently sit atop the NHL’s standings. In fact, his strong work is cited by many when they’re trying to argue against Nikita Kucherov‘s Hart credentials.

Still, the final stretch of the season could shrink his lead even more, whether it means Rinne grabbing edges or Connor Hellebuyck continuing his contract year for the ages by passing both of them with a red-hot March. It should be a fun race to watch, and maybe a palate cleanser if you want to mix things up after going blue in the face arguing semantics over “most valuable” in Hart debates.

Enjoy.

