Following knee injury, have we seen last of Max Pacioretty with Canadiens?

By Sean LeahyMar 5, 2018, 11:54 AM EST
1 Comment

The Montreal Canadiens’ 6-3 win over the New York Islanders on Friday was a costly one. Both Victor Mete and captain Max Pacioretty suffered injuries during the game and have likely seen their seasons come to a close.

Mete is out six weeks after fracturing a finger while Pacioretty will be sidelined 4-6 weeks with a knee injury.

Considering Montreal’s playoff hopes have been gone for some time, have we seen the last of Pacioretty in a Habs uniform?

The 29-year-old Pacioretty still has a year left on his deal, but there’s no question he was available for the right price before last Monday’s trade deadline. He admitted that the questions about his future in Montreal wore on him, and he was glad that he was still a member of the bleu, blanc et rouge.

[What should potential Pacioretty trade look like for Canadiens?]

“It’s no surprise, my name was out there,” Pacioretty said. “I don’t know what else you guys want me to say other than I’m ready to go home and get a good night’s sleep. It’s been an emotional couple of days here and I’m happy to still be a part of this team. Moving forward, everyone has to hold themselves accountable for where we’re at right now, and I definitely do so.”

The Canadiens are in the midst of a retool and it’s anyone’s guess if Marc Bergevin, who reportedly aimed high while seeking out a Pacioretty trade, will still be the general manager by the off-season; so there will be plenty of questions moving forward about how to turn around the team’s fortunes. Montreal has a possible 10 picks in the opening five rounds of June’s entry draft, including four in the second. Those are assets that can facilitate trades to speed up the process.

But would Pacioretty be served better by a fresh start elsewhere or a clean slate in Montreal? He can sign an extension this summer, which would prevent him from entering next season as a pending unrestricted free agent. Now that he’s staying in Montreal for now, it might be a good thing for both player and management to take a step back and wait until the summer before evaluating the future.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

NHL on NBCSN: Toronto Maple Leafs at Buffalo Sabres

By Scott BilleckMar 5, 2018, 11:56 AM EST
1 Comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a Sunday meeting between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. ET. To watch the game online, click here

The Toronto Maple Leafs will look to get back on the winning track when they face the Buffalo Sabres to end a four-game road trip on Monday, the first meeting between both teams this season.

Toronto’s trip away from Air Canada Centre hasn’t gone well, already having gone 0-1-2 coming into Monday’s game.

“It’s regroup time,” coach Mike Babcock told the Toronto Sun. “We have a Buffalo team that would be sick and tired about hearing about the Leafs. They’re going to play hard and we have to be ready to play hard. We have to get back on track.”

The Leafs don’t have much to worry about in the standings. They sit in third place in the Atlantic Division, three points back of the Boston Bruins for the second spot, 15 points ahead of the Florida Panthers, who sit in fourth in the and 11 points ahead of the New Jersey Devils for the first wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

“We’re a work in progress,” Babcock told the Toronto Star. “Washington slapped us, which goes to show you. We don’t spend a lot of time worrying about the other teams. We worry about what we’re doing. If there’s something to learn from, we learn from the other teams that are doing well.”

The Leafs are still without Auston Matthews, who remains shelved with an apparent shoulder injury. Matthews leads the Leafs in goals with 28 and is second in points with 50. His presence is obviously missed. Frederik Andersen allowed five goals in a 5-2 loss against the Washington Capitals in Annapolis on Saturday. He’s allowed three or more goals in 10 of his past 12 starts.

The Sabres are in a slightly different race, sitting one-point ahead of the Arizona Coyotes in the basement of the league.

The race for the best chance at selecting Rasmus Dahlin is on.

“It would be nice to be battling with a playoff spot or be competing with them,” Sabres winger Kyle Okposo told the Buffalo News. “But any time you play Toronto it’s a little different feel and it’s going to be fun. I’m looking forward to it. The building is electric, definitely fun games to play in. They’re coming off a few games they’ve probably like to have back so we know we’re probably going to get their best and we’re looking forward to it.”

The Sabres have won three of their past five.

And some good news on the Buffalo front: Jack Eichel is back skating.

Mike Harrington reported on Sunday that Eichel returned to the practice ice for the first time since suffering the second high-ankle sprain of his career on Feb. 10.

There is no timetable on Eichel’s return, but getting some games in before the end of the season is in the cards.

“That’s the goal. But you never know how these things react,” Housley said. “You don’t want to put any timeline on it but it’s good to see him skating and that’s a step in the right direction. Obviously, he wants to play some games before the end of the year.”

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Bad News Blues: Bouwmeester’s season is done; Upshall to be re-evaluated in four weeks

By Scott BilleckMar 5, 2018, 10:32 AM EST
3 Comments

Jay Bouwmeester‘s injury-plagued season is officially over.

The St. Louis Blues announced Monday that the veteran defenseman would miss the rest of the season with a hip injury he picked up in a game on Saturday against the Dallas Stars. The Blues said that Bouwmeester will miss four-to-six months.

The veteran defenseman missed the first 21 games due to injury to start the season after sustaining a fractured ankle in training camp. He returned in late November and went on to play 35 games with the team, notching two goals and adding five assists.

Bouwmeester’s ailments this season had limited him to just one practice per week, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

It’s been a terrible season for the Blues as far as their infirmary goes. The aforementioned Bouwmeester began the season on the shelf, Robby Fabbri torn ACL rendered his season over before it began. Patrik Berglund missed nearly two months with a shoulder injury and Alex Steen missed six games after picking up a hand injury in preseason action. The team also lost Jaden Schwartz midseason with an ankle injury.

And then Saturday came.

The Blues, still fighting for a playoff spot despite trading away Paul Stastny at the trade deadline, lost both Boumeester and Scottie Upshall in their 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Upshall, the Blues announced on Monday, is out for at least four weeks with an MCL sprain. He will be re-evaluated in a month.

The Blues sit two points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. They play next on Thursday away against the San Jose Sharks.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Taylor Hall and Nathan MacKinnon are in Hart contention

By Scott BilleckMar 5, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
6 Comments

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Patrik the teenage scorer; Eight is great for Preds

By Joey AlfieriMar 4, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
1 Comment

Players of the Night:

Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators: Ellis finished Sunday’s overtime win with a goal and two assists. He picked up the primary helper on Filip Forsberg‘s game-winner in OT. The Preds blue liner has five points in his last two games and 11 in his last eight.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers: The Panthers now find themselves in the thick of the playoff race and they owe a good chunk of their success to Barkov, who had a goal and an assist in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He now has 10 points during his six-game point streak. Barkov also has goals in four consecutive games.

Corey Perry and Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks: Both players scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s big win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Perry has six points in his last three games. Silfverberg, who had just one goal in 14 games coming into today’s game, now has 15 goals and 29 points in 61 contests.

David Perron, Vegas Golden Knights: Perron has accumulated six multi-point games in his last 12 outings. He scored the first goal of the game against New Jersey on Sunday and he also registered the primary assist on the game-winner by newcomer Tomas Tatar.

Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils: Another day, another two points for the Devils forward, who scored a goal and an assist against Vegas. For those of you scoring at home, Hall has picked up a point in 25 consecutive games.

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets: Laine produced two more goals and an assist on Sunday. He’s found the back of the net 10 times in eight games and he’s scored at least one goal in seven of his last eight. He’s been remarkable over the last couple of weeks. The 19-year-old has 35 goals in 65 games this season.

Highlights of the Night:

It’s not the prettiest goal, but it’s Tatar’s first as a Golden Knight:

Barkov doesn’t miss when he’s one-on-one with a goalie:

The ol’ spin-o-rama from Perry:

Semyon Varlamov‘s going to want this one back:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Predators 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Panthers 4, Flyers 1

Ducks 6, Blackhawks 3

Golden Knights 3, Devils 2

Wild 4, Red Wings 1

Jets 3, Hurricanes 2

Blue Jackets 4, Sharks 2

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.