Bad News Blues: Bouwmeester’s season is done; Upshall to be re-evaluated in four weeks

By Scott BilleckMar 5, 2018, 10:32 AM EST
Jay Bouwmeester‘s injury-plagued season is officially over.

The St. Louis Blues announced Monday that the veteran defenseman would miss the rest of the season with a hip injury he picked up in a game on Saturday against the Dallas Stars. The Blues said that Bouwmeester will miss four-to-six months.

The veteran defenseman missed the first 21 games due to injury to start the season after sustaining a fractured ankle in training camp. He returned in late November and went on to play 35 games with the team, notching two goals and adding five assists.

Bouwmeester’s ailments this season had limited him to just one practice per week, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

It’s been a terrible season for the Blues as far as their infirmary goes. The aforementioned Bouwmeester began the season on the shelf, Robby Fabbri torn ACL rendered his season over before it began. Patrik Berglund missed nearly two months with a shoulder injury and Alex Steen missed six games after picking up a hand injury in preseason action. The team also lost Jaden Schwartz midseason with an ankle injury.

And then Saturday came.

The Blues, still fighting for a playoff spot despite trading away Paul Stastny at the trade deadline, lost both Boumeester and Scottie Upshall in their 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars.

Upshall, the Blues announced on Monday, is out for at least four weeks with an MCL sprain. He will be re-evaluated in a month.

The Blues sit two points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the final wildcard spot in the Western Conference. They play next on Thursday away against the San Jose Sharks.

PHT Morning Skate: Taylor Hall and Nathan MacKinnon are in Hart contention

By Scott BilleckMar 5, 2018, 8:30 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• He’s gone 25 straight games with a point now and is as white hot as they come: Why Taylor Hall is firmly in the conversation for the Hart Trophy. [Sportsnet]

• Simply put, the Colorado Avalanche would not be in the chase for a playoff spot without Nathan MacKinnon, and while names like Kucherov, Stamkos and Malkin continue to float around in the Hart Trophy discussion, forgetting about MacKinnon would be a mistake. [Mile High Hockey]

Victor Hedman is, undoubtedly, in the mix for the Norris Trophy, a dream he’s likely to realize this June when the hardware gets handed out. [Sports Illustrated]

• Philadelphia Flyers defenseman ShayneGostisbehere, a former Marjory Stoneman Stoneman Douglas High School, hosted the school’s hockey team just weeks after 17 people died in a school shooting and days after the hockey team won the state title. [Sun-Sentinel]

• The Florida Panthers are one point out of a playoff spot, which has a lot of people surprised given the team had less than a five-percent chance to make the postseason at the end of January. [Panther Parkway]

• It sounds crazy, but here’s a story suggesting that the Washington Capitals should fire Barry Trotz, and the analysis to prove it might be the right move. [Japers’ Rink]

• I’ll take, “In other things that sound crazy” for $400, Alex. Here’s why the Ottawa Senators should trade the best player they’ve ever seen. [SenShot]

• A bar called the Angry Beaver sounds like the most Canadian thing ever. Instead, it’s a bar in Seattle where hockey fans congregate to talk hockey. And soon they could be the fans of the NHL’s newest franchise. [Seattle Times]

• The Nashville Predators are a very good hockey. A great hockey team. Perhaps the best hockey team in the NHL. And they’re probably one of two teams (with the other being the Pittsburgh Penguins) pipped to reach the Stanley Cup finals this season. So adding a highly-touted prospect as early as this week should be fun to watch. [The Tennessean]

• Hockey is tough. Battling cancer is far tougher. Ed Olczyk explains. [Chicago Sun-Times]

• A jersey that’s making its way across the NHL this season made its stop in Carolina this weekend. [Section 328]

• Putting Willie O’Ree — the NHL’s first black player — into the Hockey Hall of Fame is long overdue. Momentum is building for that to happen this year. [The Color of Hockey]

• With the NHL considering the possibility of having an outdoor game in the heart of Saskatchewan, the Winnipeg Jets should be one of the teams on the ice when it happens. [Jets Nations]

The Buzzer: Patrik the teenage scorer; Eight is great for Preds

By Joey AlfieriMar 4, 2018, 11:45 PM EST
Players of the Night:

Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators: Ellis finished Sunday’s overtime win with a goal and two assists. He picked up the primary helper on Filip Forsberg‘s game-winner in OT. The Preds blue liner has five points in his last two games and 11 in his last eight.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers: The Panthers now find themselves in the thick of the playoff race and they owe a good chunk of their success to Barkov, who had a goal and an assist in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He now has 10 points during his six-game point streak. Barkov also has goals in four consecutive games.

Corey Perry and Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks: Both players scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s big win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Perry has six points in his last three games. Silfverberg, who had just one goal in 14 games coming into today’s game, now has 15 goals and 29 points in 61 contests.

David Perron, Vegas Golden Knights: Perron has accumulated six multi-point games in his last 12 outings. He scored the first goal of the game against New Jersey on Sunday and he also registered the primary assist on the game-winner by newcomer Tomas Tatar.

Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils: Another day, another two points for the Devils forward, who scored a goal and an assist against Vegas. For those of you scoring at home, Hall has picked up a point in 25 consecutive games.

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets: Laine produced two more goals and an assist on Sunday. He’s found the back of the net 10 times in eight games and he’s scored at least one goal in seven of his last eight. He’s been remarkable over the last couple of weeks. The 19-year-old has 35 goals in 65 games this season.

Highlights of the Night:

It’s not the prettiest goal, but it’s Tatar’s first as a Golden Knight:

Barkov doesn’t miss when he’s one-on-one with a goalie:

The ol’ spin-o-rama from Perry:

Semyon Varlamov‘s going to want this one back:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Predators 4, Avalanche 3 (OT)

Panthers 4, Flyers 1

Ducks 6, Blackhawks 3

Golden Knights 3, Devils 2

Wild 4, Red Wings 1

Jets 3, Hurricanes 2

Blue Jackets 4, Sharks 2

Wild jump into third place in Central with win over Red Wings

By Joey AlfieriMar 4, 2018, 9:56 PM EST
The Minnesota Wild played their third game in four nights on Sunday, but they managed to put an end to their two-game losing streak thanks to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Wild got off to a rocky start, as they went down 1-0 at the 3:58 mark of the first period when Detroit managed to capitalize on a brutal Zach Parise turnover in the defensive zone. Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader eventually went on to beat Devan Dubnyk moments later.

Minnesota went into the intermission down a goal, but they finally got on the board thanks to a power play goal by Eric Staal, who has 13 points in his lat eight contests. The 33-year-old is up to 34 goals and 65 points in 66 games this season.

Parise then made up for his earlier mistake by giving the Wild a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later.

Minnesota eventually got two more goals from Jason Zucker in the third frame to put the game to bed.

The win allows the Wild to jump ahead of the Dallas Stars for third place in the Central Division. They also improved their stellar home record to 23-5-6 in 2017-18.

As for the Wings, they’ve now lost three games in a row. They now find themselves in 25th place in the overall standings.

FYI: If you missed the fight between Nick Seeler and Luke Witkowski, you’re going to want to see this.

Fight Video: Nick Seeler and Luke Witkowski throw some serious haymakers

By Joey AlfieriMar 4, 2018, 9:03 PM EST
Nick Seeler and Luke Witkowski may not be household names, but they sure know how to throw down.

In the second period of Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings, the two players dropped the gloves while the Wild had control of the puck in the Red Wings’ zone.

Both Seeler and Witkowski wasted no time landing some crazy right-handed punches.

Take a look:

The scrap started because of an incident between Witkowski and Wild forward Zach Parise:

