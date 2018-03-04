Wild jump into third place in Central with win over Red Wings

The Minnesota Wild played their third game in four nights on Sunday, but they managed to put an end to their two-game losing streak thanks to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Wild got off to a rocky start, as they went down 1-0 at the 3:58 mark of the first period when Detroit managed to capitalize on a brutal Zach Parise turnover in the defensive zone. Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader eventually went on to beat Devan Dubnyk moments later.
Minnesota went into the intermission down a goal, but they finally got on the board thanks to a power play goal by Eric Staal, who has 13 points in his lat eight contests. The 33-year-old is up to 34 goals and 65 points in 66 games this season.
Parise then made up for his earlier mistake by giving the Wild a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later.
Minnesota eventually got two more goals from Jason Zucker in the third frame to put the game to bed.
The win allows the Wild to jump ahead of the Dallas Stars for third place in the Central Division. They also improved their stellar home record to 23-5-6 in 2017-18.
As for the Wings, they’ve now lost three games in a row. They now find themselves in 25th place in the overall standings.
In the second period of Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings, the two players dropped the gloves while the Wild had control of the puck in the Red Wings’ zone.
Both Seeler and Witkowski wasted no time landing some crazy right-handed punches.
Take a look:
The scrap started because of an incident between Witkowski and Wild forward Zach Parise:
I just looked at it. Witkowski could have destroyed Parise if he wanted to. I think he let up, or Parise dodged a bullet. Either way, my guess is Seeler was letting him know not to go near Parise again https://t.co/BTccVB295W
So we’ve tweaked the category a bit to best “new” costume because classics like the Canadiens and Blackhawks should also win. Anyways, the award for best costume goes to the Washington Capitals Stadium Series jersey.
There’s nothing to not like about the jersey. The mix of navy and red and white blend together well. Sure, maybe there’s a little too much red, but it definitely stands out as the best of the bunch. Congratulations to the Capitals for winning…something.
• Best Cinematography:
The nominees are: Who are we kidding? There’s really only one nominee for this award.
And the winner is: Ryan Reaves. Even though he’s with the Golden Knights now, he’s taking this award home because of work he did while with the Penguins. During a road trip, Reaves pranked teammate Phil Kessel by nearly scaring the life out of him.
Congratulations to Ryan Reaves.
• Best Director (general manager):
The nominees are: Steve Yzerman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, George McPhee of the Vegas Golden Knights, David Poile of the Nashville Predators, Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins, Jim Rutherford of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
And the winner is: Steve Yzerman, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Yes, George McPhee has essentially built a team from scratch, but it’s tough to ignore what Yzerman and the Lightning have been able to accomplish this year. The Bolts GM managed pull off a huge trade when he landed Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller from the New York Rangers. Acquiring impact players with term is no easy accomplishment during the season. That’s what put Yzerman over the top.
And the winner is: Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins.
Stamkos has had a tremendous season in Nikita Kucherov‘s shadow, but Kessel has come up big on several occasions for the Penguins throughout the season. He doesn’t lead his team in points, but he’s still managed to put up 27 goals and 74 points in just 66 games. Even though he didn’t go home with a Conn Smyth Trophy two years ago, he’ll grab a PHT Academy Award, which is just as good, if not better. Congrats to Phil.
And the winner is: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Kucherov leads the league in points and he’s been the best player on the best team in the league. But as he was delivering his acceptance speech, he realized that he wasn’t the player that actually won. There was a mistake!
The actual winner is Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils, who has picked up at least one point in 25 straight games. There’s no denying that Kucherov is valuable to his team, but Hall is incredibly important to the Devils.
Sorry for the confusion. Congrats to Hall and all the other nominees.
• Best picture:
The nominees are: The Vegas Golden Knights in their incredible first season, Steven Stamkos’ spectacular comeback season, Claude Giroux’s magical bounce back campaign, the New Jersey Devils finally coming to life, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s redemption year.
And the winner is: The Vegas Golden Knights.
We couldn’t go a whole awards ceremony without handing something to the NHL’s newest team. It’s been an incredible ride in Vegas this season, as they’ve led the Pacific Division and Western Conference for most of the year. Head coach Gerard Gallant and all the players have really come together to give us one of the most amazing stories the hockey world has seen in an incredibly long time. From Jonathan Marchessault to William Karlsson to Marc-Andre Fleury and everyone in between, they’ve been brilliant in 2017-18.
In terms of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Detroit Red Wings’ chances of earning a postseason berth tucked nicely between incredibly slim and nil.
With 18 games left coming into Sunday’s action, the Red Wings sit seven points behind the surging Carolina Hurricanes in the battle for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and there are four other teams in front of them vying for that same spot, with two of those on lengthy winning streaks.
They’re, of course, not mathematically eliminated, but if they lose their third straight game on Sunday in Minnesota against the Wild, mathematics may just become a formality in what’s been a disappointing season for Detroit.
The Wings have been involved on the wrong end of a pile of one-goal games this season, and their latest — a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets — produced some frustration after the game.
“It’s another one-goal loss here,” captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “We can say that we were close and that we battled hard in the third but there’s no reason for us to be in that situation.”
Asked if losing tight affairs is getting old, defenseman Niklas Kronwall didn’t shy away from an honest answer.
“Yeah. To say the least,” Kronwall said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot. It’s been said before. It’s one of the reasons why we are where we’re at.”
The Wild, meanwhile, enter the game sporting the same two-game losing streak as the Red Wings, but with much more on the line.
Minnesota got beat by the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday and then followed that up with getting rocked 7-1 by the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.
Both losses, including Friday’s embarrassment, came on the road, where the Wild have been far from productive. Sunday’s game brings Minnesota back to Xcel Energy Center, where they sport one of the best home records in the league.
A lengthy losing streak in the Central Division can spell disaster for postseason hopes (just ask the St. Louis Blues), and with the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche vying alongside the Wild for one of the two wildcard spots, Minnesota is well aware the bleeding needs to stop.
“That’s the way this game goes,” Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau said, per Sarah McLellan. “It’s tough to watch it. That’s why when it’s your turn, you gotta win.”
It has all the markings of a proverbial trap game for the Wild, and one they’d best avoid if they’re to keep their three-point cushion for the first wildcard spot in the West.