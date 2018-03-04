WATCH LIVE: Detroit Red Wings at Minnesota Wild

So we’ve tweaked the category a bit to best “new” costume because classics like the Canadiens and Blackhawks should also win. Anyways, the award for best costume goes to the Washington Capitals Stadium Series jersey.
There’s nothing to not like about the jersey. The mix of navy and red and white blend together well. Sure, maybe there’s a little too much red, but it definitely stands out as the best of the bunch. Congratulations to the Capitals for winning…something.
• Best Cinematography:
The nominees are: Who are we kidding? There’s really only one nominee for this award.
And the winner is: Ryan Reaves. Even though he’s with the Golden Knights now, he’s taking this award home because of work he did while with the Penguins. During a road trip, Reaves pranked teammate Phil Kessel by nearly scaring the life out of him.
Congratulations to Ryan Reaves.
• Best Director (general manager):
The nominees are: Steve Yzerman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, George McPhee of the Vegas Golden Knights, David Poile of the Nashville Predators, Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins, Jim Rutherford of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
And the winner is: Steve Yzerman, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Yes, George McPhee has essentially built a team from scratch, but it’s tough to ignore what Yzerman and the Lightning have been able to accomplish this year. The Bolts GM managed pull off a huge trade when he landed Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller from the New York Rangers. Acquiring impact players with term is no easy accomplishment during the season. That’s what put Yzerman over the top.
And the winner is: Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins.
Stamkos has had a tremendous season in Nikita Kucherov‘s shadow, but Kessel has come up big on several occasions for the Penguins throughout the season. He doesn’t lead his team in points, but he’s still managed to put up 27 goals and 74 points in just 66 games. Even though he didn’t go home with a Conn Smyth Trophy two years ago, he’ll grab a PHT Academy Award, which is just as good, if not better. Congrats to Phil.
And the winner is: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Kucherov leads the league in points and he’s been the best player on the best team in the league. But as he was delivering his acceptance speech, he realized that he wasn’t the player that actually won. There was a mistake!
The actual winner is Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils, who has picked up at least one point in 25 straight games. There’s no denying that Kucherov is valuable to his team, but Hall is incredibly important to the Devils.
Sorry for the confusion. Congrats to Hall and all the other nominees.
• Best picture:
The nominees are: The Vegas Golden Knights in their incredible first season, Steven Stamkos’ spectacular comeback season, Claude Giroux’s magical bounce back campaign, the New Jersey Devils finally coming to life, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s redemption year.
And the winner is: The Vegas Golden Knights.
We couldn’t go a whole awards ceremony without handing something to the NHL’s newest team. It’s been an incredible ride in Vegas this season, as they’ve led the Pacific Division and Western Conference for most of the year. Head coach Gerard Gallant and all the players have really come together to give us one of the most amazing stories the hockey world has seen in an incredibly long time. From Jonathan Marchessault to William Karlsson to Marc-Andre Fleury and everyone in between, they’ve been brilliant in 2017-18.
In terms of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Detroit Red Wings’ chances of earning a postseason berth tucked nicely between incredibly slim and nil.
With 18 games left coming into Sunday’s action, the Red Wings sit seven points behind the surging Carolina Hurricanes in the battle for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, and there are four other teams in front of them vying for that same spot, with two of those on lengthy winning streaks.
They’re, of course, not mathematically eliminated, but if they lose their third straight game on Sunday in Minnesota against the Wild, mathematics may just become a formality in what’s been a disappointing season for Detroit.
The Wings have been involved on the wrong end of a pile of one-goal games this season, and their latest — a 4-3 loss to the Winnipeg Jets — produced some frustration after the game.
“It’s another one-goal loss here,” captain Henrik Zetterberg said. “We can say that we were close and that we battled hard in the third but there’s no reason for us to be in that situation.”
Asked if losing tight affairs is getting old, defenseman Niklas Kronwall didn’t shy away from an honest answer.
“Yeah. To say the least,” Kronwall said. “We’re shooting ourselves in the foot. It’s been said before. It’s one of the reasons why we are where we’re at.”
The Wild, meanwhile, enter the game sporting the same two-game losing streak as the Red Wings, but with much more on the line.
Minnesota got beat by the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday and then followed that up with getting rocked 7-1 by the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night.
Both losses, including Friday’s embarrassment, came on the road, where the Wild have been far from productive. Sunday’s game brings Minnesota back to Xcel Energy Center, where they sport one of the best home records in the league.
A lengthy losing streak in the Central Division can spell disaster for postseason hopes (just ask the St. Louis Blues), and with the Anaheim Ducks and the Colorado Avalanche vying alongside the Wild for one of the two wildcard spots, Minnesota is well aware the bleeding needs to stop.
“That’s the way this game goes,” Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau said, per Sarah McLellan. “It’s tough to watch it. That’s why when it’s your turn, you gotta win.”
It has all the markings of a proverbial trap game for the Wild, and one they’d best avoid if they’re to keep their three-point cushion for the first wildcard spot in the West.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The NHL’s first outdoor game at a U.S. service academy probably won’t be its last.
After the Washington Capitals hosted the Toronto Maple Leafs at the Naval Academy, the league hopes to play games at Army’s West Point and the Air Force Academy over the next few years.
It’s a significant foray into honoring and partnering with branches of the military that follows the lead of the NFL and Major League Baseball for a league that’s split between the United States and Canada.
“It’s unique and as we continue to move forward with the outdoor games, you look for new concepts and new themes and new things that’ll interest the fans,” deputy commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press on Saturday. “Certainly the hope is, with a successful game (at Navy), we’ll continue the venture with the Army and the Air Force and we’ll see where we go from there.”
Daly said he’d be surprised if the sequel to Maple Leafs-Capitals at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium comes as soon as the 2018-19 season, though 2019-20 is a possibility. The Florida Panthers faced the New Jersey Devils inside in an exhibition game at West Point’s Tate Rink in 2006, and ownership connections to the Army make the Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights strong candidates for a potential outdoor game there.
American-born players taking part in the game at Navy said they were honored to get the opportunity. Told of the NHL’s future plans to attempt games at Army and Air Force, Maple Leafs defenseman Ron Hainsey called it “a great road for us to go down.”
“It’s a nice recognition and a little partnership almost that we’re able to play here,” American-born Capitals defenseman Matt Niskanen said. “I think means different things to different people. As a country, it means a lot, especially the Americans that play in the league and our fans.”
The NHL has 24 American- and seven Canadian-based teams and is made up of about 49 percent Canadian-born players. Members of the Canadian Armed Forces took part in pregame ceremonies with the Maple Leafs, and Daly said involving a team from north of the 48th parallel was a conscious decision that didn’t meet any resistance.
“I think North American forces are united,” Daly said. “I think there’s a real appreciation for the military wherever you are, north or south of the border. While it was something we certainly thought about, it certainly hasn’t been something that’s been an obstacle at all.”
When Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, native Mike Babcock moved to Spokane, Washington, he recalled the deep connections to the military from those stationed at nearby Fairchild Air Force Base or just residents who served or knew someone who was in the Army, Navy, Air Force or Marine Corps. So he’s very attuned to the comparisons and contrasts for the military in the United States and Canada.
“When you talk to families in the U.S., there seems to be someone in every family that’s had someone in the family,” the Maple Leafs’ coach said. “When you do it in Canada, we don’t have as big a military, so we haven’t had that same thing. That doesn’t mean we don’t have tons of people doing a really good job and doing everything they can.”
Babcock said he didn’t know how the NHL would make an outdoor game work at a place like the Royal Military College of Canada in Kingston, Ontario, and Daly acknowledged the service academies are different in the United States. They also provide the kind of outdoor venues that fit hockey well.
“It’s just a different atmosphere,” Capitals defenseman John Carlson said before playing at 34,000-seat Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. I think football stadiums and baseball stadiums, which I’ve played in, they’re amazing. But to have a kind of unique atmosphere and history to this place and from a fan’s point of view the sightlines and all that are way better at a place like this than a 60,000-seat football field.”
Being part of a historic atmosphere is one thing players, American and otherwise, cited as an added value to this Stadium Series game.
“As Americans, I’m sure if you’re from a different country, it probably doesn’t quite feel that way, but for us it does feel really special,” Capitals right winger T.J. Oshie said. “It’s great for the NHL, it’s great for hockey and it’s great for the Americans that are able to play in the games.”
The NFL has partnered with the military for years, and the Atlanta Braves and Miami Marlins played at Fort Bragg in North Carolina in 2016. The NHL is now wading into those waters with more to come.
“The recognition that (servicemen and women) deserve, I guess, is probably a lot more than everyone’s doing,” Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Gardiner said. “To play some sporting events at places like this is pretty cool.”
U.S. women’s hockey players enjoying homecoming after gold medal win
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Twenty years after a cereal box changed her life, Meghan Duggan is pictured on one.
When the United States won the gold medal in 1998 at the first Olympics with women’s hockey, an 11-year-old Duggan met Gretchen Ulion and got the forward to autograph her Wheaties box and still has it in her parents’ house and a copy of their photo together with sister Katelyn on her phone. After winning gold at the Pyeongchang Games, the 30-year-old captain is featured on her own cereal box as the attention flows for the latest U.S. women’s hockey champions.
”We’re just taking in the win,” Duggan said at the NHL Stadium Series game at Navy between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs. ”We were out in L.A. on ‘Ellen’ and coming and being a part of all these big NHL games and things like that, we’ve got some stuff coming up in New York City next week, which will be really fun.”
Appearing on the ”Today” show and Ellen DeGeneres’ show and being feted at Los Angeles Kings and Tampa Bay Lightning games and then outdoors at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium is an impressive victory tour. The next step is for Duggan, shootout hero Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson and their teammates to extend the traditional 15 minutes of fame and sustain the kind of long-lasting stardom that soccer player Mia Hamm, basketball player Lisa Leslie and other previous U.S. Olympic gold medal and World Cup winners were able to generate.
A cereal box is a nice start, and Duggan and several teammates have endorsement deals with Dunkin’ Donuts with more opportunities on the horizon.
”Some of us that are out of college can capitalize on the opportunities,” Monique Lamoureux-Morando said. ”Hopefully exposure for one of us is exposure for all of us and it helps grow the game. If someone gets an amazing opportunity that a lot of people are a part of and get to see, then it benefits all of us.”
Agent Brant Feldman, who represents Duggan and the Lamoureux twins, is trying to get his clients mainstream attention beyond hockey. The U.S. gold medalists are very well-known around hockey, taking photos with Navy Midshipmen and youth players and drawing chants of ”U-S-A! U-S-A!” from tailgating fans in the parking lot Saturday before the NHL Stadium Series game.
U.S. players earned headlines in a non-Olympic year when they threatened to boycott the world championships on home ice and came to an agreement on a better contract with USA Hockey. The deal allows players to make up to $129,000 in Olympic years when combined with contributions from the U.S. Olympic Committee – the kind of living wage previous generations of players couldn’t earn.
”It’s a great step for our sport,” Lamoureux-Davidson said. ”That’s going to help support our team. … Sponsorships, if those come, that’s great and that’s supplemental income, but what we were able to create with USA Hockey is the biggest step.”
The next step for players could include speaking engagements along some more endorsement deals. But they hope for a bigger change: one professional women’s league in North America instead of the competing Canadian Women’s Hockey League and National Women’s Hockey League.
”They currently don’t work together,” Lamoureux-Morando said. ”It’s two completely different entities. So I think moving forward, there needs to be some sort of collaboration, whether they merge or start working together. There needs to move forward in that direction.”
It appears that’s a cause that players want to use their platform to promote. They’d also like to spur further growth of women’s hockey across the U.S. like Ulion and the 1998 team did.
”That team, those girls, lit the fire in my heart to want to compete for my country and to want to play on this team,” Duggan said. ”Fast-forward 20 years to have the opportunity to really inspire the next generation or to have little girls see that photo or see that Kellogg’s cereal box or see what our team did and want to dream big, it fills my heart. It’s why I am who I am and why I’m here today is because of those girls, and we definitely want to have that impact on the next generation.”