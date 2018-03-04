The Buzzer: Patrik the teenage scorer; Eight is great for Preds

Ryan Ellis, Nashville Predators: Ellis finished Sunday’s overtime win with a goal and two assists. He picked up the primary helper on Filip Forsberg‘s game-winner in OT. The Preds blue liner has five points in his last two games and 11 in his last eight.
Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers: The Panthers now find themselves in the thick of the playoff race and they owe a good chunk of their success to Barkov, who had a goal and an assist in a win over the Philadelphia Flyers. He now has 10 points during his six-game point streak. Barkov also has goals in four consecutive games.
Corey Perry and Jakob Silfverberg, Anaheim Ducks: Both players scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s big win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Perry has six points in his last three games. Silfverberg, who had just one goal in 14 games coming into today’s game, now has 15 goals and 29 points in 61 contests.
David Perron, Vegas Golden Knights: Perron has accumulated six multi-point games in his last 12 outings. He scored the first goal of the game against New Jersey on Sunday and he also registered the primary assist on the game-winner by newcomer Tomas Tatar.
Taylor Hall, New Jersey Devils: Another day, another two points for the Devils forward, who scored a goal and an assist against Vegas. For those of you scoring at home, Hall has picked up a point in 25 consecutive games.
Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets: Laine produced two more goals and an assist on Sunday. He’s found the back of the net 10 times in eight games and he’s scored at least one goal in seven of his last eight. He’s been remarkable over the last couple of weeks. The 19-year-old has 35 goals in 65 games this season.
Highlights of the Night:
It’s not the prettiest goal, but it’s Tatar’s first as a Golden Knight:
Barkov doesn’t miss when he’s one-on-one with a goalie:
The Minnesota Wild played their third game in four nights on Sunday, but they managed to put an end to their two-game losing streak thanks to a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
The Wild got off to a rocky start, as they went down 1-0 at the 3:58 mark of the first period when Detroit managed to capitalize on a brutal Zach Parise turnover in the defensive zone. Red Wings forward Justin Abdelkader eventually went on to beat Devan Dubnyk moments later.
Minnesota went into the intermission down a goal, but they finally got on the board thanks to a power play goal by Eric Staal, who has 13 points in his lat eight contests. The 33-year-old is up to 34 goals and 65 points in 66 games this season.
Parise then made up for his earlier mistake by giving the Wild a 2-1 lead less than three minutes later.
Minnesota eventually got two more goals from Jason Zucker in the third frame to put the game to bed.
The win allows the Wild to jump ahead of the Dallas Stars for third place in the Central Division. They also improved their stellar home record to 23-5-6 in 2017-18.
As for the Wings, they’ve now lost three games in a row. They now find themselves in 25th place in the overall standings.
In the second period of Sunday’s game between the Minnesota Wild and Detroit Red Wings, the two players dropped the gloves while the Wild had control of the puck in the Red Wings’ zone.
Both Seeler and Witkowski wasted no time landing some crazy right-handed punches.
Take a look:
The scrap started because of an incident between Witkowski and Wild forward Zach Parise:
I just looked at it. Witkowski could have destroyed Parise if he wanted to. I think he let up, or Parise dodged a bullet. Either way, my guess is Seeler was letting him know not to go near Parise again https://t.co/BTccVB295W
So we’ve tweaked the category a bit to best “new” costume because classics like the Canadiens and Blackhawks should also win. Anyways, the award for best costume goes to the Washington Capitals Stadium Series jersey.
There’s nothing to not like about the jersey. The mix of navy and red and white blend together well. Sure, maybe there’s a little too much red, but it definitely stands out as the best of the bunch. Congratulations to the Capitals for winning…something.
• Best Cinematography:
The nominees are: Who are we kidding? There’s really only one nominee for this award.
And the winner is: Ryan Reaves. Even though he’s with the Golden Knights now, he’s taking this award home because of work he did while with the Penguins. During a road trip, Reaves pranked teammate Phil Kessel by nearly scaring the life out of him.
Congratulations to Ryan Reaves.
• Best Director (general manager):
The nominees are: Steve Yzerman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, George McPhee of the Vegas Golden Knights, David Poile of the Nashville Predators, Don Sweeney of the Boston Bruins, Jim Rutherford of the Pittsburgh Penguins.
And the winner is: Steve Yzerman, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Yes, George McPhee has essentially built a team from scratch, but it’s tough to ignore what Yzerman and the Lightning have been able to accomplish this year. The Bolts GM managed pull off a huge trade when he landed Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller from the New York Rangers. Acquiring impact players with term is no easy accomplishment during the season. That’s what put Yzerman over the top.
And the winner is: Phil Kessel, Pittsburgh Penguins.
Stamkos has had a tremendous season in Nikita Kucherov‘s shadow, but Kessel has come up big on several occasions for the Penguins throughout the season. He doesn’t lead his team in points, but he’s still managed to put up 27 goals and 74 points in just 66 games. Even though he didn’t go home with a Conn Smyth Trophy two years ago, he’ll grab a PHT Academy Award, which is just as good, if not better. Congrats to Phil.
And the winner is: Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay Lightning.
Kucherov leads the league in points and he’s been the best player on the best team in the league. But as he was delivering his acceptance speech, he realized that he wasn’t the player that actually won. There was a mistake!
The actual winner is Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils, who has picked up at least one point in 25 straight games. There’s no denying that Kucherov is valuable to his team, but Hall is incredibly important to the Devils.
Sorry for the confusion. Congrats to Hall and all the other nominees.
• Best picture:
The nominees are: The Vegas Golden Knights in their incredible first season, Steven Stamkos’ spectacular comeback season, Claude Giroux’s magical bounce back campaign, the New Jersey Devils finally coming to life, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s redemption year.
And the winner is: The Vegas Golden Knights.
We couldn’t go a whole awards ceremony without handing something to the NHL’s newest team. It’s been an incredible ride in Vegas this season, as they’ve led the Pacific Division and Western Conference for most of the year. Head coach Gerard Gallant and all the players have really come together to give us one of the most amazing stories the hockey world has seen in an incredibly long time. From Jonathan Marchessault to William Karlsson to Marc-Andre Fleury and everyone in between, they’ve been brilliant in 2017-18.