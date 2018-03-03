Getty

The Buzzer: Galchenyuk, MacKinnon shine; Hall’s streak hits 24 games

By Joey AlfieriMar 3, 2018, 1:08 AM EST
Leave a comment

Players of the Night:

Alex Galchenyuk, Montreal Canadiens: Galchenyuk went into Friday’s game with no goals in his last 15 games. He managed to score not one, not two, but three goals against the Islanders. He also registered a primary assist on Brendan Gallagher‘s first-period goal. That’s one way to celebrate your 400th career game.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: It seemed impossible to top Galchenyuk’s night, but MacKinnon found a way to do it. The Avs forward picked up two goals and three assists against Minnesota. Since returning from an upper-body injury on Feb. 18, he’s accumulated 15 points in seven games.

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche: Rantanen “only” had four points tonight, as he scored a goal and three assists against the Wild. If you haven’t figured it out already, the Avalanche scored seven times in Friday’s win. Touchdown!

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: Someone forgot to tell Lundqvist that the Rangers are rebuilding. For the second game in a row, King Henrik has turned aside 50 shots in a Rangers win. Oh, he also turned 36 years old on Friday.

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets: Laine scored two more goals in Friday night’s win over the Red Wings. The 19-year-old is now riding a seven-game point streak. What’s even more impressive, is that he’s put together six multi-point efforts in his last seven outings.

Highlights of the Night:

Yea, Mikael Backlund is going to see Lundqvist in his nightmares tonight:

It wasn’t the most amazing goal you’ll ever see, but Taylor Hall has at least one point in each of his last 24 games:

Four Red Wings surrounding Laine? No problem:

Mike Fisher scored in his first game of the season:

A wicked release by MacKinnon:

Calle Jarnkrok in OT:

Factoids of the Night: 

The Islanders still can’t keep the puck out of the net:

Lundqvist has been pretty busy over the last two games:

Another mention for Laine:

Hall is in some elite company:

Scores:

Canadiens 6, Islanders 3

Panthers 4, Sabres 1

Hurricanes 3, Devils 1

Jets 4, Red Wings 3

Avalanche 7, Wild 1

Rangers 3, Flames 1

Predators 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Senators 5, Golden Knights 4

Ducks 4, Blue Jackets 2

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Ryan Johansen receives game misconduct for spearing Canucks’ Gudbranson (video)

Sportsnet
By Joey AlfieriMar 3, 2018, 12:57 AM EST
Leave a comment

Ryan Johansen, what were you thinking?

The Predators forward let his emotions get the better of him during Friday night’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. With Vancouver leading 2-1 midway through the third period, Johansen decided to spear Canucks blue liner Erik Gudbranson.

Take a look for yourself:

Johansen received a five-minute major and a game misconduct as a result of the play.

As you might remember, Johansen openly complained about Ducks forward Ryan Kesler spearing him after Game 2 of last spring’s Western Conference Final.

“He just blows my mind, I don’t know what’s going through his head out there,” Johansen said of Kesler at the time, per Sportsnet. “His family and friends watching him play, I don’t know how you cheer for a guy like that.

“It just doesn’t make sense how he plays the game. I’m just trying to go out there and play hockey, and it sucks when you have to pull a stick out of your groin after every shift.”

Oh, how the tables have turned.

By the way, Daniel Sedin scored on the ensuing power play, but Nashville still managed to win the game, 4-3, in overtime.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Habs first-rounder scores incredible between-the-legs goal (Video)

NCAA Ice Hockey on Twitter
By Joey AlfieriMar 3, 2018, 12:01 AM EST
Leave a comment

St. Cloud State forward Ryan Poehling scored a jaw-dropping goal on Friday night that you’ll probably have to see to believe.

The Montreal Canadiens first-round pick in 2017 had the confidence to try a between-the-legs move on a breakaway in the third period of a tie game between St. Cloud State and North Dakota. To pull this off at any age is incredible, but to have the confidence to do it at 19 years old is just crazy.

Take a look for yourself and get ready to be amazed:

Obviously, the move has been done before. As you probably remember, Marek Malik shocked everyone when he used the same move during a shootout.

Both players pulled it off, but Poehling gets extra credit because he tried it during a game, with a defenseman chasing him.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Don Henderson’s lawsuit against Dennis Wideman set aside to arbitrator

Associated PressMar 2, 2018, 11:30 PM EST
6 Comments

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) NHL linesman Don Henderson’s lawsuit against former Calgary Flames defenseman Dennis Wideman has been set aside by a judge to be handled by an arbitrator within the league.

The $10.25 million lawsuit was filed by Henderson after he was hit from behind during a game against the Nashville Predators.

In his statement of claim, Henderson says he suffered a concussion and injuries to his neck, back, shoulder and knee, with the neck injury requiring surgery. Henderson also claims he suffered shock, anxiety, depression, headaches and permanent and partial disability.

The statement of claim contains allegations that have not been proven in court.

The lawsuit was set aside by Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Willie DeWit, a former Olympic boxer.

Henderson was hurt during the second period of Calgary’s 2-1 loss to Nashville on Jan. 27, 2016.

Wideman was checked hard into the boards by Predators winger Miikka Salomak. He banged his stick on the ice en route to the players’ benches and is alleged to have shoved his stick into Henderson’s back in front of the Predators’ bench.

Henderson went down, but got to his feet and finished the game.

“I would never intentionally try to hit a linesman or a ref or anything like that,” Wideman said following the game.

But the statement of claim says “Wideman intentionally and deliberately struck Don Henderson.”

As the result of his injuries, Henderson said he’s been unable to work any NHL games since then.

The NHL suspended Wideman for 20 games, which was later reduced to 10 games by an arbitrator, although Wideman had already served 19. Wideman’s contract expired last season.

Slumping Islanders hit new low after home loss to Canadiens

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 2, 2018, 9:46 PM EST
2 Comments

The New York Islanders had been playing some bad hockey of late, but they had a good opportunity to get back on track this week, as they had a home-and-home date with the Montreal Canadiens. Not only did the Isles fail to sweep a team that has been out of the playoff picture for months, they managed to drop both games.

The Habs went up 1-0, 2-1, and 3-2 in the first two periods, but the Islanders managed to tie the game each time. In the third frame, Montreal went up 5-3 thanks to goals by Paul Byron and Noah Juulsen (his first NHL goal). The Canadiens added an empty-netter to bury the Islanders by a score of 6-3. Alex Galchenyuk, who played in his 400th NHL game, finished the night with three goals and an assist.

The Isles now find themselves four points behind Columbus for the final Wild Card spot in the East. They’ve also been passed by Carolina and Florida this week. Since beating the Hurricanes on Feb. 16, New York has dropped five games in a row.

Sure, they were without Jordan Eberle (undisclosed) and Casey Cizikas (attending the birth of his first child) tonight, but that’s no excuse to lose a home game to a horrible road team. To top it all off, the Canadiens lost defenseman Victor Mete to injury in the first period and captain Max Pacioretty (lower body) in the third period, and the Islanders still couldn’t get the better of them.

Check out this note that beat reporter Arthur Staple tweeted out before tonight’s game:

General manager Garth Snow added Chris Wagner and Brandon Davidson before the trade deadline, but those moves clearly didn’t give the players in the locker room added hope.

The Islanders will now hit the road for four games in Pittsburgh, Vancouver, Edmonton and Calgary. Even though three of those four teams aren’t in the playoffs, they still won’t be easy outs.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.