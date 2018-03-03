The Buzzer: Galchenyuk, MacKinnon shine; Hall’s streak hits 24 games

Players of the Night:
Alex Galchenyuk, Montreal Canadiens: Galchenyuk went into Friday’s game with no goals in his last 15 games. He managed to score not one, not two, but three goals against the Islanders. He also registered a primary assist on Brendan Gallagher‘s first-period goal. That’s one way to celebrate your 400th career game.
Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: It seemed impossible to top Galchenyuk’s night, but MacKinnon found a way to do it. The Avs forward picked up two goals and three assists against Minnesota. Since returning from an upper-body injury on Feb. 18, he’s accumulated 15 points in seven games.
Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche: Rantanen “only” had four points tonight, as he scored a goal and three assists against the Wild. If you haven’t figured it out already, the Avalanche scored seven times in Friday’s win. Touchdown!
Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: Someone forgot to tell Lundqvist that the Rangers are rebuilding. For the second game in a row, King Henrik has turned aside 50 shots in a Rangers win. Oh, he also turned 36 years old on Friday.
Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets: Laine scored two more goals in Friday night’s win over the Red Wings. The 19-year-old is now riding a seven-game point streak. What’s even more impressive, is that he’s put together six multi-point efforts in his last seven outings.
Highlights of the Night:
Yea, Mikael Backlund is going to see Lundqvist in his nightmares tonight:
It wasn’t the most amazing goal you’ll ever see, but Taylor Hall has at least one point in each of his last 24 games:
Four Red Wings surrounding Laine? No problem:
Mike Fisher scored in his first game of the season:
A wicked release by MacKinnon:
Calle Jarnkrok in OT:
Factoids of the Night:
The Islanders still can’t keep the puck out of the net:
Lundqvist has been pretty busy over the last two games:
Another mention for Laine:
Hall is in some elite company:
Scores:
Canadiens 6, Islanders 3
Panthers 4, Sabres 1
Hurricanes 3, Devils 1
Jets 4, Red Wings 3
Avalanche 7, Wild 1
Rangers 3, Flames 1
Predators 4, Canucks 3 (OT)
Senators 5, Golden Knights 4
Ducks 4, Blue Jackets 2
