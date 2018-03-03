The Buzzer: Galchenyuk, MacKinnon shine; Hall’s streak hits 24 games

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Players of the Night:

Alex Galchenyuk, Montreal Canadiens: Galchenyuk went into Friday’s game with no goals in his last 15 games. He managed to score not one, not two, but three goals against the Islanders. He also registered a primary assist on Brendan Gallagher‘s first-period goal. That’s one way to celebrate your 400th career game.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: It seemed impossible to top Galchenyuk’s night, but MacKinnon found a way to do it. The Avs forward picked up two goals and three assists against Minnesota. Since returning from an upper-body injury on Feb. 18, he’s accumulated 15 points in seven games.

Mikko Rantanen, Colorado Avalanche: Rantanen “only” had four points tonight, as he scored a goal and three assists against the Wild. If you haven’t figured it out already, the Avalanche scored seven times in Friday’s win. Touchdown!

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: Someone forgot to tell Lundqvist that the Rangers are rebuilding. For the second game in a row, King Henrik has turned aside 50 shots in a Rangers win. Oh, he also turned 36 years old on Friday.

Patrik Laine, Winnipeg Jets: Laine scored two more goals in Friday night’s win over the Red Wings. The 19-year-old is now riding a seven-game point streak. What’s even more impressive, is that he’s put together six multi-point efforts in his last seven outings.

Highlights of the Night:

Yea, Mikael Backlund is going to see Lundqvist in his nightmares tonight:

It wasn’t the most amazing goal you’ll ever see, but Taylor Hall has at least one point in each of his last 24 games:

Four Red Wings surrounding Laine? No problem:

Patrik Laine is spending his Friday night making the Red Wings look like pylons pic.twitter.com/QyEL6uGgmG — Yahoo Canada Sports (@YahooCASports) March 3, 2018

Mike Fisher scored in his first game of the season:

A wicked release by MacKinnon:

Calle Jarnkrok in OT:

Calle Jarnkrok is a badddd man. #Preds complete the comeback to top the #Canucks 4-3. pic.twitter.com/u1hkpmslf8 — AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) March 3, 2018

Factoids of the Night:

The Islanders still can’t keep the puck out of the net:

18th time this season #Isles have allowed at least 5 goals. That's 27.7% of their games. — Arthur Staple (@StapeAthletic) March 3, 2018

Lundqvist has been pretty busy over the last two games:

Henrik Lundqvist is the first goaltender in NHL history (since saves were first tracked in 1955-56) to make 50 or more saves and earn a win in two consecutive games. #NYR — NYR Stats & Info (@NYRStatsInfo) March 3, 2018

Another mention for Laine:

Patrik Laine of the @NHLJets scored twice to move into a tie with Steve Yzerman for the sixth-most goals in NHL history by a teenager. #NHLStats #DETvsWPG pic.twitter.com/8Nfn4cpnbd — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2018

Hall is in some elite company:

Taylor Hall of the @NJDevils is the eighth different player in the last 30 years (since 1987-88) to record at least one point in 24+ consecutive appearances. #NHLStats #NJDvsCAR pic.twitter.com/CnvblPENVn — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2018

Scores:

Canadiens 6, Islanders 3

Panthers 4, Sabres 1

Hurricanes 3, Devils 1

Jets 4, Red Wings 3

Avalanche 7, Wild 1

Rangers 3, Flames 1

Predators 4, Canucks 3 (OT)

Senators 5, Golden Knights 4

Ducks 4, Blue Jackets 2

