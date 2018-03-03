AP Images

NHL Stadium Series: Capitals top Maple Leafs, stay perfect outdoors

By Sean LeahyMar 3, 2018, 11:22 PM EST
After the pomp and circumstance concluded at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, the Washington Capitals put on their own show while defeating the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in front of 29,516 fans during the 2018 Stadium Series game.

A procession march featuring USNA midshipmen led the teams out, the gold medal-winning U.S. olympic women’s hockey and U.S. men’s curling teams were honored and a fly-over featuring the “World Famous Fighting Black Lions” were some of the sights of the NHL’s final outdoor game of the season.

The teams combined for three goals in the opening 6:19, with the Capitals grabbing a 2-1 lead, thanks to Alex Ovechkin, who reached the 40-goal mark for the ninth time in his career while potting goal No. 598.

“40 is nice, but 50 is better. So still have time to do that,” said Ovechkin afterward. “But again I have to focus, I have to keep playing, easy chances and it will come.”

The Capitals captain is now the sixth player in NHL history to score 40 goals in a season nine times, joining Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux, Marcel Dionne, Mike Gartner and Mike Bossy.

Nicklas Backstrom would add to Washington’s lead late in the opening period to put the Capitals at 2-for-2 on the power play.

The Maple Leafs tried to claw back into this game when Nazem Kadri cut the lead to 3-2 in the second period, but John Carlson would answer 43 seconds later and Jakub Vrana would then increase the Capitals lead to 5-2.

Backstrom, Carlson and Evgeny Kuznetsov each finished with a goal and two assists while Braden Holtby stopped 27 shots.

The eventual Capitals victory was delayed for 15 minutes when the stadium’s lights lost power as the teams switched sides during the midway point of the third period.

The lights would turn back on in the stadium, but they would go out for the Maple Leafs’ chances as the Capitals won for the third time in their last four games and kept their record in outdoor games a perfect 3-0-0.

“You follow your top guys, and I thought tonight you look at Backstrom, Ovechkin and [Tom] Wilson, that line led, and Kuznetsov followed that,” said Capitals head coach Barry Trotz. “And on the back end, I thought our defense core as a group were really solid. And I thought Holts had a real good response, especially in the second period he had a couple of big saves for us.

“So every team follows their leaders, and when your leaders are dialed in, I thought they were dialed in tonight. I thought they just pulled the rest of the group.”

Sights and Sounds: Capitals-Maple Leafs 2018 Stadium Series game

By Sean LeahyMar 4, 2018, 12:20 AM EST
The NHL’s 2017-18 outdoor game schedule is in the books. The Washington Capitals beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 in Saturday night’s Stadium Series game from the Navy–Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.

As is a common theme in these games, the scenery and pomp and circumstance was outstanding. And the Capitals were so good that the lights went out.

Players will arrive at the rink dressed in a suit, but Capitals defenseman John Carlson had a different take on his pre-game fashion choice. He decided to pay homage to the U.S. Naval Academy’s rich football history and draw inspiration from Heisman Trophy winner and NFL Hall of Famer Roger Staubach, a former Midshipmen.

The pre-game festivities began with the U.S. Naval Academy midshipmen marching out to “man the rails.” The Maple Leafs were led out by the 2nd Canadian Mechanized Bridge Group Pipes and Drums while the Capitals followed the U.S. Naval Academy Pipes and Drums.

Following the anthems, the gold medal-winning U.S. men’s Olympic curling team, who were later interviewed by Jeremy Roenick, delivered the opening face-off puck in a very unique way:

It wouldn’t be an NHL outdoor game without some fireworks, of course.

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Once the puck dropped, the teams treated the 29,516 fans in attendance to a four-goal opening period, which included Alex Ovechkin‘s 40th of the season and 598th of his NHL career:

Following the second period, the gold medal-winning U.S. women’s Olympic hockey team, who have made the rounds from Los Angeles to Tampa to New York since leaving PyeongChang, were honored:

As the teams began to switch sides at the midway point of the final period, the lights went out in the stadium, causing a 15-minute delay.

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Once play resumed, it was all business for the Capitals as they stayed perfect outdoors (3-0-0) with the victory.

WATCH LIVE: NHL Stadium Series 2018 – Capitals vs. Leafs

By Sean LeahyMar 3, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
NBC’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Saturday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals face off in a 2018 Stadium Series game at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland at 8 p.m. ET. You can catch all of the action on NBC or our live stream by clicking here.

PROJECTED LINES

Toronto Maple Leafs
Patrick MarleauNazem KadriMitch Marner
Zach HymanTomas PlekanecWilliam Nylander
James van RiemsdykTyler BozakConnor Brown
Leo KomarovDominic MooreKasperi Kapanen

Morgan RiellyRon Hainsey
Jake GardinerNikita Zaitsev
Travis DermottRoman Polak

Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

Washington Capitals
Alex OvechkinNicklas BackstromTom Wilson
Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie
Brett ConnollyLars EllerAndre Burakovsky
Chandler StephensonJay BeagleDevante Smith-Pelly

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Brooks OrpikChristian Djoos

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

Jamie Benn channels Bo Jackson to celebrate Stars win (Video)

By Adam GretzMar 3, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
4 Comments

Heading into Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Blues the Dallas Stars had been in a bit of a slump recently, losing five of their past eight games.

Fortunately they had the St. Louis Blues — losers of seven of their past eight and a team that just traded away one of its top scorers — coming into town.

The Stars needed overtime, but they were able to come away with a huge 3-2 win thanks to a game-winning goal from Jamie Benn.

Given how big the win was for the Stars, especially against a team they are in direct competition with for a playoff spot, Benn was obviously pretty fired up about it.

How fired up?

Fired up enough to break his stick over his knee, as seen in the video above.

Now that is a celebration and it reminded us of the way former two-sport superstar Bo Jackson used to pretty regularly break his bat over his knee.

With that win the Stars moved back into third place in the Central Division playoff race, moving ahead of the Minnesota Wild.

It is not only a big win for the Stars because of what it does for their place in the standings, but it also gave them some additional cushion over the Blues and moved them four points ahead in the standings.

The Blues, meanwhile, just can not catch a break right now. Their loss on Saturday dropped them to 4-8-2 in their past 14 games since the start of February.

Steven Stamkos played one of the best games of the year on Saturday

Getty
By Adam GretzMar 3, 2018, 4:27 PM EST
3 Comments

The Tampa Bay Lightning strengthened their hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference — and in the NHL — on Saturday afternoon thanks to a wild 7-6 win shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a game that saw them overcome a pair of two-goal deficits.

As is the case with any game that has 12 total goals in regulation there were plenty of big individual performances.

Nikita Kucherov added to his lead in the scoring race with three assists, while defenseman Victor Hedman tallied four points. New acquisition J.T. Miller also tallied his first goal as a member of the Lightning in the win.

All of those players took a backseat to the real star of the game for Tampa Bay on Saturday, team captain Steven Stamkos.

Stamkos scored a pair of goals, assisted on three more, recorded seven shots on goal, and then just for good measure scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

From just a statistical standpoint it was one of the most dominant games any player has had in the NHL this season.

Just consider: It is only the third time this season that a player has recorded at least five points and seven shots on goal in a single game.

The other two were Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron.

It is only the eighth time it has happened in a game since the start of the 2012-13 season.

With that performance Stamkos jumped into a tie (as of this posting) for third place in the NHL scoring race with McDavid. Both players have 77 points. With that Stamkos is back on pace for what could be one of his most productive seasons in the NHL.

After Saturday’s performance he is now back on a 95-point pace over 82 games, a mark that equal the second best single season performance of his career.

This season has also served as a reminder as to how great Stamkos is as an offensive force when he is healthy.

So much of his prime seasons have been derailed due to injury, or as the case was in 2012-13, a lockout. This season is only the third time since 2012-13 he has played in more than 60 games in a season.

The Lightning missed the playoffs by just a single point last season after getting Stamkos for only 17 games before his season came to an end due to a leg injury. With him back healthy they have been the best team in the NHL since pretty much the start of the season. Combined with Kucherov, Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point, Hedman, Vasilevskiy, and recent additions Miller and Ryan McDonagh the Lightning have what might be the best team in the league on paper and on the ice.

Meanwhile, for Philadelphia, the point they gained by losing in a shootout moves them into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division (pending the result of the Washington Capitals’ game on Saturday night).

The Flyers are now 25-9-4 since the end of their 10-game losing streak earlier this season.

