WATCH LIVE: NHL Stadium Series 2018 – Capitals vs. Leafs

Mar 3, 2018, 7:45 PM EST
NBC's coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Saturday night as the Toronto Maple Leafs and Washington Capitals face off in a 2018 Stadium Series game at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland at 8 p.m. ET.

PROJECTED LINES

Toronto Maple Leafs
Patrick MarleauNazem KadriMitch Marner
Zach HymanTomas PlekanecWilliam Nylander
James van RiemsdykTyler BozakConnor Brown
Leo KomarovDominic MooreKasperi Kapanen

Morgan RiellyRon Hainsey
Jake GardinerNikita Zaitsev
Travis DermottRoman Polak

Starting goalie: Frederik Andersen

[NHL On NBC: Maple Leafs, Capitals meet outside in Stadium Series]

Washington Capitals
Alex OvechkinNicklas BackstromTom Wilson
Jakub VranaEvgeny KuznetsovT.J. Oshie
Brett ConnollyLars EllerAndre Burakovsky
Chandler StephensonJay BeagleDevante Smith-Pelly

Michal KempnyJohn Carlson
Dmitry OrlovMatt Niskanen
Brooks OrpikChristian Djoos

Starting goalie: Braden Holtby

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Jamie Benn channels Bo Jackson to celebrate Stars win (Video)

Mar 3, 2018, 5:52 PM EST
Heading into Saturday’s game against the St. Louis Blues the Dallas Stars had been in a bit of a slump recently, losing five of their past eight games.

Fortunately they had the St. Louis Blues — losers of seven of their past eight and a team that just traded away one of its top scorers — coming into town.

The Stars needed overtime, but they were able to come away with a huge 3-2 win thanks to a game-winning goal from Jamie Benn.

Given how big the win was for the Stars, especially against a team they are in direct competition with for a playoff spot, Benn was obviously pretty fired up about it.

How fired up?

Fired up enough to break his stick over his knee, as seen in the video above.

Now that is a celebration and it reminded us of the way former two-sport superstar Bo Jackson used to pretty regularly break his bat over his knee.

With that win the Stars moved back into third place in the Central Division playoff race, moving ahead of the Minnesota Wild.

It is not only a big win for the Stars because of what it does for their place in the standings, but it also gave them some additional cushion over the Blues and moved them four points ahead in the standings.

The Blues, meanwhile, just can not catch a break right now. Their loss on Saturday dropped them to 4-8-2 in their past 14 games since the start of February.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Steven Stamkos played one of the best games of the year on Saturday

Getty
Mar 3, 2018, 4:27 PM EST
The Tampa Bay Lightning strengthened their hold on the top spot in the Eastern Conference — and in the NHL — on Saturday afternoon thanks to a wild 7-6 win shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a game that saw them overcome a pair of two-goal deficits.

As is the case with any game that has 12 total goals in regulation there were plenty of big individual performances.

Nikita Kucherov added to his lead in the scoring race with three assists, while defenseman Victor Hedman tallied four points. New acquisition J.T. Miller also tallied his first goal as a member of the Lightning in the win.

All of those players took a backseat to the real star of the game for Tampa Bay on Saturday, team captain Steven Stamkos.

Stamkos scored a pair of goals, assisted on three more, recorded seven shots on goal, and then just for good measure scored the game-winning goal in the shootout.

From just a statistical standpoint it was one of the most dominant games any player has had in the NHL this season.

Just consider: It is only the third time this season that a player has recorded at least five points and seven shots on goal in a single game.

The other two were Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid and Boston Bruins forward Patrice Bergeron.

It is only the eighth time it has happened in a game since the start of the 2012-13 season.

With that performance Stamkos jumped into a tie (as of this posting) for third place in the NHL scoring race with McDavid. Both players have 77 points. With that Stamkos is back on pace for what could be one of his most productive seasons in the NHL.

After Saturday’s performance he is now back on a 95-point pace over 82 games, a mark that equal the second best single season performance of his career.

This season has also served as a reminder as to how great Stamkos is as an offensive force when he is healthy.

So much of his prime seasons have been derailed due to injury, or as the case was in 2012-13, a lockout. This season is only the third time since 2012-13 he has played in more than 60 games in a season.

The Lightning missed the playoffs by just a single point last season after getting Stamkos for only 17 games before his season came to an end due to a leg injury. With him back healthy they have been the best team in the NHL since pretty much the start of the season. Combined with Kucherov, Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat, Brayden Point, Hedman, Vasilevskiy, and recent additions Miller and Ryan McDonagh the Lightning have what might be the best team in the league on paper and on the ice.

Meanwhile, for Philadelphia, the point they gained by losing in a shootout moves them into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division (pending the result of the Washington Capitals’ game on Saturday night).

The Flyers are now 25-9-4 since the end of their 10-game losing streak earlier this season.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.

Leafs’ Matthews progressing in return from injury

Getty
Mar 3, 2018, 1:22 PM EST
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) Auston Matthews won’t play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in their outdoor game at Navy but is progressing in his work to return from an apparent shoulder injury.

Coach Mike Babcock says the 20-year-old center is skating every day and should have his conditioning when he returns to the lineup. Matthews injured his right shoulder Feb. 22 against the New York Islanders and will miss his fourth game Saturday night when the Maple Leafs face the Washington Capitals at Navy Marine-Corps Memorial Stadium.

Matthews missed four games in November with a suspected back injury and six in December with a concussion. Despite playing just 53 games, the Phoenix area native leads Toronto with 28 goals and is second in points with 50.

The Maple Leafs wrap up their four-game road trip Monday in Buffalo and don’t play again until March 10 against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins. That game would be a logical target for Matthews to return, though he could take some more time with Toronto comfortably in a playoff spot.

 

NHL On NBC: Maple Leafs, Capitals meet outside in Stadium Series

Mar 3, 2018, 11:40 AM EST
The third and final outdoor game of the 2017-18 NHL season takes place on Saturday night at the U.S. Naval Academy.

The third and final outdoor game of the 2017-18 NHL season takes place on Saturday night at the U.S. Naval Academy.

It is there that the Metropolitan Division leading Washington Capitals will play host to the surging Toronto Maple Leafs.

Every outdoor game presents a unique set of challenges for the league and the teams, whether it be glare from the sun, rain, snow, or whatever else mother nature decides to do. For this game the issue is going to be the wind. A lot of wind. The conditions forced both teams to practice indoors on Friday, and neither team had a morning skate at the stadium on Saturday.

The NHL is expected to offer an update on the situation this afternoon. If the conditions do not improve the game could be postponed until Sunday.

[Related: Windy conditions will have impact on game]

If it is played on Saturday it is likely there will be adjustments made so that each team spends an equal amount of time skating into the wind. Previous outdoor games have seen the teams switch ends of the ice at the 10-minute mark of periods.

Assuming the game is played, both teams are kind of trending in different directions over the past couple of weeks.

Even though the Maple Leafs enter the game having lost two in a row, they still managed to earn at least a point in each game by losing in overtime and are riding a six-game point streak. They are also 14-3-2 in their past 19 games. They are still without their top player, Auston Matthews, as he remains sidelined with an upper body injury. They are 1-0-2 since he exited the lineup.

Coach Mike Babcock said on Saturday morning there is still no timetable for his return. He has been skating every day.

Meanwhile, for the Capitals, things have become a little bit more competitive in the Metropolitan Division as they have the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins breathing down their necks. Entering play on Saturday the Flyers are just one point back of the Capitals, while the Penguins sit three points back. New Jersey is just two points back of the Penguins.

The Capitals probably haven’t played as well as their record would indicate for much of the season, and it has been a struggle over the past month. Since the start of February the Capitals have managed to win consecutive games only one time and have not won more than two games in a row since the beginning of January.

Alex Ovechkin is still rolling along as he races toward another goal-scoring crown.

He enters play on Saturday with a league-leading 39 goals.

He has seven goals and six assists in his past 10 games.

He is just three goals away from scoring his 600th NHL goal.

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.