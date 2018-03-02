The Buzzer: Bruins score eight while Hall makes it 23 straight

Players of the Night:
David Krejci, Boston Bruins: In a game that featured 12 goals, it was Krejci who stood out, scoring his first hat-trick in four years as the Bruins doubled up the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-4.
Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers: Barkov scored his third game-winning goal of the season in a two-goal game as the Panthers knocked off the New Jersey Devils 3-2. The win put the Panthers to within three points of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Barkov also pushed his personal point streak to four games.
Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville Predators: There’s no quit in these cats. The Predators won their sixth straight game and Arvidsson played a big role, bringing the Preds level at 2-2 in the second period before scoring the game-winner at the 14:52 mark of the third period. Nashville now leads the Winnipeg Jets by six points for the Central Division lead.
Highlights of the Night:
The question is starting to become, will Taylor Hall ever not put up a point again?
Connor McDavid is a cheat code on an old NES Game Genie:
Factoids of the Night:
Scores:
Panthers 3, Devils 2
Hurricanes 4, Flyers 1
Bruins 8, Penguins 4
Lightning 5, Stars 4 (OT)
Predators 4, Oilers 2
Coyotes 5, Wild 3
Sharks 7, Blackhawks 2
Kings 5, Blue Jackets 2
