Getty Images

The Buzzer: Bruins score eight while Hall makes it 23 straight

By Scott BilleckMar 2, 2018, 1:13 AM EST
Leave a comment

Players of the Night:

David Krejci, Boston Bruins: In a game that featured 12 goals, it was Krejci who stood out, scoring his first hat-trick in four years as the Bruins doubled up the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-4.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers: Barkov scored his third game-winning goal of the season in a two-goal game as the Panthers knocked off the New Jersey Devils 3-2. The win put the Panthers to within three points of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Barkov also pushed his personal point streak to four games.

Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville Predators: There’s no quit in these cats. The Predators won their sixth straight game and Arvidsson played a big role, bringing the Preds level at 2-2 in the second period before scoring the game-winner at the 14:52 mark of the third period. Nashville now leads the Winnipeg Jets by six points for the Central Division lead.

Highlights of the Night:

The question is starting to become, will Taylor Hall ever not put up a point again?

Connor McDavid is a cheat code on an old NES Game Genie:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Panthers 3, Devils 2

Hurricanes 4, Flyers 1

Bruins 8, Penguins 4

Lightning 5, Stars 4 (OT)

Predators 4, Oilers 2

Coyotes 5, Wild 3

Sharks 7, Blackhawks 2

Kings 5, Blue Jackets 2

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Pavelski, Sharks feast on Blackhawks in 7-2 win

By Scott BilleckMar 2, 2018, 12:44 AM EST
Leave a comment

You can chalk this one up as payback.

Last Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed to the San Jose Sharks to United Center and promptly dispatched them 3-1. On Thursday, San Jose repaid the favor and then, dropping the Blackhawks 7-2 at SAP Center.

The Blackhawks scored first, with Artem Anisimov putting smiles on the faces of his teammates just 2:12 into the first period. That would be the last time the Blackhawks looked like they were anywhere close to having fun.

San Jose scored seven straight in response, including four in the second period. J-F Berube, who began the night in Chicago’s crease, saw his night come to an end after the second frame after allowing six goals on 28 shots.

Berube was only part of the problem. Chicago’s defense was particularly bad in this one, with San Jose enjoying 15 high-danger scoring chances. The blob of red you see below is not good for the Blackhawks. Not good at all.

It’s all very strange, given that the Blackhawks hadn’t played since Saturday. That’s a lot of rest. Even with the good start, they fell flat in quick succession and that was that.

For San Jose, they were looking to keep their two-point cushion ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division.  With Los Angeles also playing on the night, the win was critical.

Joe Pavelski scored twice in the game and now has eight goals and 16 points in his past 12 games. Martin Jones, getting his 45th start of the season, turned aside 32-of-34. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his past 13 starts.

Evander Kane, who was acquired at the trade deadline from Buffalo, got his third assist in two games since the deal.

San Jose played their first of five straight at home on Thursday and are now 19-9-3 in the Shark Tank.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

Krejci, Bruins maul Penguins in 8-4 win

By Scott BilleckMar 1, 2018, 10:17 PM EST
3 Comments

Where do you begin in a game that featured 12 goals, a goalie pulled in the first six minutes of the game, a man scoring a hat trick and two behemoths fighting each other?

Pick your poison, I suppose.

An 8-4 win for the Boston Bruins against the Pittsburgh Penguins produced a number of notable moments in New England on Thursday.

Olli Maatta scored his first of two goals in the game 35 seconds into the first period. At that point, it looked like the Penguins were off to a good start sporting a 1-0 lead. But the nets behind each goaltender took a beating in the first period.

Both teams combined for eight goals, with the Bruins emerging with a 5-3 lead at the first intermission. Boston scored three straight to answer Maatta’s marker and then some, including Rick Nash‘s second goal in as many games wearing the spoked B.

David Krejci built upon his first-period goal to give the Bruins a 6-3 lead 2:16 in the second period. He would later complete his first hat trick in four years at the 14:33 mark.

It wasn’t a kind night for any of the three goalies that featured in the game.

Casey DeSmith didn’t last long in the Penguins crease, allowing three goals on five shots in the first 5:30 of the first period, a solid .400 save percentage. Tristan Jarry relieved DeSmith and got pelted all the same, allowing further five goals, albeit on 33 shots.

Rask started off a little shaky, but found his composure as the game wore on. It wasn’t pretty, allowing four on 26 shots, but the 30-year-old won’t be complaining about his 26th win.

It was the type of game where the video footage likely won’t look great on either side, but Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will want to spend some time showing his club how poorly they played (other than blocking shots, which the Penguins did 25 times in the game).

Boston had 29 shots on goal through 40 minutes, and the score reflected it. Pittsburgh looked a mess, and they’ve now lost three straight. They sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division and need to stop the bleeding with the New Jersey Devils (who lost on Thursday) hot on their heels.

The Bruins, meanwhile, moved into second place in the Atlantic Division, leapfrogging the Toronto Maple Leafs to sit four points back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Lightning and four on the Maple Leafs.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck

WATCH LIVE: Chicago Blackhawks at San Jose Sharks

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckMar 1, 2018, 9:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Chicago Blackhawks

Brandon SaadJonathan ToewsVinnie Hinostroza

Tomas JurcoArtem AnisimovPatrick Kane

Alex DeBrincatNick Schmaltz — Matthew Highmore

Patrick SharpDavid KampfAnthony Duclair

Duncan KeithJordan Oesterle

Connor MurphyBrent Seabrook

Erik GustafssonCarl Dahlstrom

Starting goalie: J-F Berube

[Blackhawks – Sharks]

San Jose Sharks

Evander KaneJoe PavelskiJoonas Donskoi

Tomas HertlLogan CoutureMikkel Boedker

Timo MeierChris TierneyKevin Labanc

Marcus SorensenBarclay GoodrowMelker Karlsson

Joakim RyanBrent Burns

Marc-Edouard VlasicJustin Braun

Brenden DillonDylan DeMelo

Starting goalie: Martin Jones

Chara, Oleksiak square off in towering heavyweight tilt (video)

By Scott BilleckMar 1, 2018, 9:27 PM EST
4 Comments

Fighting in today’s NHL is becoming less and less.

So, when you see a combined 13-feet of NHL behemoths going toe-to-toe, it’s a noteworthy and remarkable occurrence — and a treat.

The tale of the tape included 6-foot-9, 255-pounder in Boston Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara and a 6-foot-7, 255-pounder in Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Jamie Oleksiak. Both possess the reach of roughly a country mile.

That’s a whole lotta beef.

Many would say whoever is fighting Chara is a sucker for punishment, but Oleksiak is no slouch. And the 25-year-old held is own against Chara, who is 40.

Chara may have been a bit tired, too.

Also, that look on Chara’s face as he’s planning where to plant his fist on your face is, well, terrifying.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @scottbilleck