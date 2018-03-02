PHT Morning Skate: Caps-Leafs Stadium series update; Poile the winner

Mar 2, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
• Check out the time-lapse video above showing how the NHL has changed Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium into a big hockey rink for Saturday’s Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

• High winds have canceled Friday’s outdoor practices for the Caps and Leafs, so both teams will skate this morning at Washington’s practice facility. They’ll try to hit the outdoors for Saturday’s morning skate. [Washington Post]

• A look back at the career of David Poile of the Nashville Predators who last night became the NHL’s all-time winningest GM. [Tennessean]

• “The Blues are a passionless mess with few answers” Yep, that’s about right. [St. Louis Gametime]

Shayne Gostisbehere of the Philadelphia Flyers has invited the state champion Marjory Stoneman Douglas High hockey team to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Florida Panthers. Ghost Bear attended the school for two years. [Philly News]

• Was the price paid for by the Vegas Golden Knights for Tomas Tatar too much? [FanRag Sports]

• What direction are the Vancouver Canucks going in? [Canucks Army]

Loui Eriksson’s season comes to an end, thanks to a fractured rib. [Sun]

• “First Nations celebrate as Indigenous player Ethan Bear makes NHL debut with Oilers” [Globe and Mail]

• “Henrik Lundqvist Deserves Better Than The Rangers” [Five Thirty Eight]

• If the Rangers are going to do this rebuild the right way, it’s time to play the kids. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• The Montreal Canadiens aren’t just bad on the ice, they’re bad for business around the city. [Montreal Gazette]

• Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson on her Olympic gold medal winning shootout move. [The Players’ Tribune]

• A look at Eric Lindros’ history as hockey’s first investible player among memorabilia and sports card collectors. [Puck Junk]

• After leaving the Rangers in the summer to play in Switzerland, Kevin Klein is expected to announce his retirement after the season. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Diving into NCAA hockey and asking the question how much production do you need from your defense to be successful. [College Hockey News]

• Here is the full stream of “The Nagano Tapes,” a documentary about the 1998 Olympic gold medal winning Czech team featuring Dominik Hasek, Jaromir Jagr and others. Well worth your time. [Olympic Channel]

• Finally, Claude Giroux is on quite the roll:

‘Shell-shocked’: Seattle NHL ticket-drive success makes big impression

Mar 2, 2018, 10:42 AM EST
The original goal of the Oak View Group was to hit 10,000 season ticket deposits sold as they started the process towards getting an NHL expansion franchise in Seattle by the 2020-21 season. The reaction from the fans was overwhelming, with 10,000 being sold in the first 12 minutes after the season-ticket drive opened on Thursday and 25,000 claimed in the first hour.

“Shell-shocked is best way to put it,” OVG Chief Executive Tim Leiweke told TSN. “Impressive,” was the one-word email response from NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly to Seattle’s KING5.

[NHL Seattle season-ticket drive reaches 25K sold in one hour]

The drive, which saw fans put deposits down of $500 for general season tickets or $1,000 for lower-level center ice seats, will likely end sometime on Friday, as the number has reached nearly 29,000. KeyArena, which is set to underdo a $660 million renovation, holds 17,500 for hockey, so some who make a deposit will be put on a priority waitlist for full or partial tickets. OVG expects to contact fans by May about specific seat locations and pricing.

“I think the NHL is surprised, very pleasantly surprised,” Leiweke said via the Seattle Times. “And so I think they’re very happy. We still have work to do. But I think it sends a great message to the league and it’s what we’ve been telling them about Seattle. So, I think this is a great day for the league.”

Leiweke and his partners, billionaire David Bonderman and Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, submitted a $10 million application for an expansion in February and will have to pony up another $650 million should the NHL approve a 32nd franchise, which could happen during June’s Board of Governor’s meeting.

“By June, Gary Bettman will look at us and say, ‘hey that’s a great market, we should be there,'” Bruckheimer said earlier this week.

Judging by Seattle’s immediate response to the chance of NHL hockey returning to the city, it’s time to start working on your 2020 expansion mock drafts. There’s now no doubt that a 32nd franchise is coming.



The Buzzer: Bruins score eight while Hall makes it 23 straight

Mar 2, 2018, 1:13 AM EST
Players of the Night:

David Krejci, Boston Bruins: In a game that featured 12 goals, it was Krejci who stood out, scoring his first hat-trick in four years as the Bruins doubled up the Pittsburgh Penguins 8-4.

Aleksander Barkov, Florida Panthers: Barkov scored his third game-winning goal of the season in a two-goal game as the Panthers knocked off the New Jersey Devils 3-2. The win put the Panthers to within three points of the Columbus Blue Jackets for the second wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. Barkov also pushed his personal point streak to four games.

Viktor Arvidsson, Nashville Predators: There’s no quit in these cats. The Predators won their sixth straight game and Arvidsson played a big role, bringing the Preds level at 2-2 in the second period before scoring the game-winner at the 14:52 mark of the third period. Nashville now leads the Winnipeg Jets by six points for the Central Division lead.

Highlights of the Night:

The question is starting to become, will Taylor Hall ever not put up a point again?

Connor McDavid is a cheat code on an old NES Game Genie:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Panthers 3, Devils 2

Hurricanes 4, Flyers 1

Bruins 8, Penguins 4

Lightning 5, Stars 4 (OT)

Predators 4, Oilers 2

Coyotes 5, Wild 3

Sharks 7, Blackhawks 2

Kings 5, Blue Jackets 2



Pavelski, Sharks feast on Blackhawks in 7-2 win

Mar 2, 2018, 12:44 AM EST
You can chalk this one up as payback.

Last Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed to the San Jose Sharks to United Center and promptly dispatched them 3-1. On Thursday, San Jose repaid the favor and then, dropping the Blackhawks 7-2 at SAP Center.

The Blackhawks scored first, with Artem Anisimov putting smiles on the faces of his teammates just 2:12 into the first period. That would be the last time the Blackhawks looked like they were anywhere close to having fun.

San Jose scored seven straight in response, including four in the second period. J-F Berube, who began the night in Chicago’s crease, saw his night come to an end after the second frame after allowing six goals on 28 shots.

Berube was only part of the problem. Chicago’s defense was particularly bad in this one, with San Jose enjoying 15 high-danger scoring chances. The blob of red you see below is not good for the Blackhawks. Not good at all.

It’s all very strange, given that the Blackhawks hadn’t played since Saturday. That’s a lot of rest. Even with the good start, they fell flat in quick succession and that was that.

For San Jose, they were looking to keep their two-point cushion ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division.  With Los Angeles also playing on the night, the win was critical.

Joe Pavelski scored twice in the game and now has eight goals and 16 points in his past 12 games. Martin Jones, getting his 45th start of the season, turned aside 32-of-34. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his past 13 starts.

Evander Kane, who was acquired at the trade deadline from Buffalo, got his third assist in two games since the deal.

San Jose played their first of five straight at home on Thursday and are now 19-9-3 in the Shark Tank.



Krejci, Bruins maul Penguins in 8-4 win

Mar 1, 2018, 10:17 PM EST
Where do you begin in a game that featured 12 goals, a goalie pulled in the first six minutes of the game, a man scoring a hat trick and two behemoths fighting each other?

Pick your poison, I suppose.

An 8-4 win for the Boston Bruins against the Pittsburgh Penguins produced a number of notable moments in New England on Thursday.

Olli Maatta scored his first of two goals in the game 35 seconds into the first period. At that point, it looked like the Penguins were off to a good start sporting a 1-0 lead. But the nets behind each goaltender took a beating in the first period.

Both teams combined for eight goals, with the Bruins emerging with a 5-3 lead at the first intermission. Boston scored three straight to answer Maatta’s marker and then some, including Rick Nash‘s second goal in as many games wearing the spoked B.

David Krejci built upon his first-period goal to give the Bruins a 6-3 lead 2:16 in the second period. He would later complete his first hat trick in four years at the 14:33 mark.

It wasn’t a kind night for any of the three goalies that featured in the game.

Casey DeSmith didn’t last long in the Penguins crease, allowing three goals on five shots in the first 5:30 of the first period, a solid .400 save percentage. Tristan Jarry relieved DeSmith and got pelted all the same, allowing further five goals, albeit on 33 shots.

Rask started off a little shaky, but found his composure as the game wore on. It wasn’t pretty, allowing four on 26 shots, but the 30-year-old won’t be complaining about his 26th win.

It was the type of game where the video footage likely won’t look great on either side, but Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan will want to spend some time showing his club how poorly they played (other than blocking shots, which the Penguins did 25 times in the game).

Boston had 29 shots on goal through 40 minutes, and the score reflected it. Pittsburgh looked a mess, and they’ve now lost three straight. They sit in third place in the Metropolitan Division and need to stop the bleeding with the New Jersey Devils (who lost on Thursday) hot on their heels.

The Bruins, meanwhile, moved into second place in the Atlantic Division, leapfrogging the Toronto Maple Leafs to sit four points back of the division-leading Tampa Bay Lightning. The Bruins have two games in hand on the Lightning and four on the Maple Leafs.

