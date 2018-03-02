PHT Morning Skate: Caps-Leafs Stadium series update; Poile the winner

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Check out the time-lapse video above showing how the NHL has changed Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium into a big hockey rink for Saturday’s Stadium Series game between the Washington Capitals and Toronto Maple Leafs (8 p.m. ET, NBC).

• High winds have canceled Friday’s outdoor practices for the Caps and Leafs, so both teams will skate this morning at Washington’s practice facility. They’ll try to hit the outdoors for Saturday’s morning skate. [Washington Post]

• A look back at the career of David Poile of the Nashville Predators who last night became the NHL’s all-time winningest GM. [Tennessean]

• “The Blues are a passionless mess with few answers” Yep, that’s about right. [St. Louis Gametime]

• Shayne Gostisbehere of the Philadelphia Flyers has invited the state champion Marjory Stoneman Douglas High hockey team to Sunday afternoon’s game against the Florida Panthers. Ghost Bear attended the school for two years. [Philly News]

• Was the price paid for by the Vegas Golden Knights for Tomas Tatar too much? [FanRag Sports]

• What direction are the Vancouver Canucks going in? [Canucks Army]

• Loui Eriksson’s season comes to an end, thanks to a fractured rib. [Sun]

• “First Nations celebrate as Indigenous player Ethan Bear makes NHL debut with Oilers” [Globe and Mail]

• “Henrik Lundqvist Deserves Better Than The Rangers” [Five Thirty Eight]

• If the Rangers are going to do this rebuild the right way, it’s time to play the kids. [Blue Seat Blogs]

• The Montreal Canadiens aren’t just bad on the ice, they’re bad for business around the city. [Montreal Gazette]

• Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson on her Olympic gold medal winning shootout move. [The Players’ Tribune]

• A look at Eric Lindros’ history as hockey’s first investible player among memorabilia and sports card collectors. [Puck Junk]

• After leaving the Rangers in the summer to play in Switzerland, Kevin Klein is expected to announce his retirement after the season. [Swiss Hockey News]

• Diving into NCAA hockey and asking the question how much production do you need from your defense to be successful. [College Hockey News]

• Here is the full stream of “The Nagano Tapes,” a documentary about the 1998 Olympic gold medal winning Czech team featuring Dominik Hasek, Jaromir Jagr and others. Well worth your time. [Olympic Channel]

• Finally, Claude Giroux is on quite the roll: