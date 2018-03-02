Penguins’ Hornqvist avoids suspension for hit on Bruins’ McAvoy

Last night’s Penguins – Bruins game was nasty at times, and not just considering Boston handing an 8-4 drubbing to Pittsburgh.
There were some violent moments, which can often happen when a game gets out of hand (especially for a testy team like the Penguins). The most memorable event happened when Zdeno Chara and Jamie Oleksiak had a King Kong vs. Godzilla-style rumble, as covered here.
Despite the hit not drawing a penalty in-game, some wondered if Patric Hornqvist‘s hard hit on Charlie McAvoy might draw a fine or suspension. That will not be the case, according to Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston.
Here’s footage of the hit:
That check inspired another scrum or two, including this bit with McAvoy and Hornqvist, which also included Phil Kessel taking a shot from Chara:
(What’s next Z? Are you going to tell Kessel that a hot dog is a sandwich?)
Anyway, it sounds like Hornqvist will avoid supplemental discipline. While his Penguins are sputtering right now, this has been a heck of a week for the gritty scorer, as he signed a big extension with the team shortly after the trade deadline.
Now, because you’ve been such a good audience, here’s that Chara vs. Oleksiak fight:
