Penguins’ Hornqvist avoids suspension for hit on Bruins’ McAvoy

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Last night’s Penguins – Bruins game was nasty at times, and not just considering Boston handing an 8-4 drubbing to Pittsburgh.

[Click here for more on the Bruins blowing out the Penguins.]

There were some violent moments, which can often happen when a game gets out of hand (especially for a testy team like the Penguins). The most memorable event happened when Zdeno Chara and Jamie Oleksiak had a King Kong vs. Godzilla-style rumble, as covered here.

Despite the hit not drawing a penalty in-game, some wondered if Patric Hornqvist‘s hard hit on Charlie McAvoy might draw a fine or suspension. That will not be the case, according to Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston.

Here’s footage of the hit:

That check inspired another scrum or two, including this bit with McAvoy and Hornqvist, which also included Phil Kessel taking a shot from Chara:

(What’s next Z? Are you going to tell Kessel that a hot dog is a sandwich?)

Anyway, it sounds like Hornqvist will avoid supplemental discipline. While his Penguins are sputtering right now, this has been a heck of a week for the gritty scorer, as he signed a big extension with the team shortly after the trade deadline.

Now, because you’ve been such a good audience, here’s that Chara vs. Oleksiak fight:

—

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.