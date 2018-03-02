Pavelski, Sharks feast on Blackhawks in 7-2 win

You can chalk this one up as payback.

Last Friday, the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed to the San Jose Sharks to United Center and promptly dispatched them 3-1. On Thursday, San Jose repaid the favor and then, dropping the Blackhawks 7-2 at SAP Center.

The Blackhawks scored first, with Artem Anisimov putting smiles on the faces of his teammates just 2:12 into the first period. That would be the last time the Blackhawks looked like they were anywhere close to having fun.

San Jose scored seven straight in response, including four in the second period. J-F Berube, who began the night in Chicago’s crease, saw his night come to an end after the second frame after allowing six goals on 28 shots.

Berube was only part of the problem. Chicago’s defense was particularly bad in this one, with San Jose enjoying 15 high-danger scoring chances. The blob of red you see below is not good for the Blackhawks. Not good at all.

It’s all very strange, given that the Blackhawks hadn’t played since Saturday. That’s a lot of rest. Even with the good start, they fell flat in quick succession and that was that.

For San Jose, they were looking to keep their two-point cushion ahead of the Los Angeles Kings for second place in the Pacific Division. With Los Angeles also playing on the night, the win was critical.

Joe Pavelski scored twice in the game and now has eight goals and 16 points in his past 12 games. Martin Jones, getting his 45th start of the season, turned aside 32-of-34. He’s allowed two goals or fewer in 11 of his past 13 starts.

Evander Kane, who was acquired at the trade deadline from Buffalo, got his third assist in two games since the deal.

San Jose played their first of five straight at home on Thursday and are now 19-9-3 in the Shark Tank.

