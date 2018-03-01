PHT Morning Skate: ‘Hawks have options this summer; Nolan Patrick’s strong second half

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Up top, check out the highlights from last night’s game between the St. Louis Blues and Detroit Red Wings.

• The Predators have added forwards Mike Fisher and Ryan Hartman, which means that two good players are going to have to sit. (Predlines)

• What was life like for the Oilers before they got all those first overall picks? (Oilers Nation)

• Jets Nation breaks down the trades that Winnipeg made before the deadline. (Jets Nation)

• The Bruins power play has been slumping of late, but is it cause for concern. (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• Alex Ovechkin‘s gap-tooth smile helped this hockey fan get through a difficult time. (Russian Machine Never Breaks)

• Nolan Patrick got off to a slow start this season, but he’s been a lot better in the second half. (Broad Street Hockey)

• If the Rangers want to do this rebuild right, they have to make sure to play their young players ahead of veterans like David Desharnais, Cody McLeod and Steven Kampfer. (Blue Seat Blogs)

• ‘Hawks GM Stan Bowman will have options this off-season. (Second City Hockey)

• Developing multiple young goaltenders is important in today’s NHL. (NHL.com)

• Here’s a deeper look at the hits Ryan Reaves dished out with the Golden Knights and the penalties he took too. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• If you love hockey, you should check out a non-Olympic women’s game. (Toronto Star)

• The Hamilton Spectator looks at how the NHL creates its outdoor rinks. (Hamilton Spectator)

• The NHL is all about youth and speed, but here’s a list of five veterans that have played at a very high level. (The Hockey News)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.