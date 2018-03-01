NHL Seattle

NHL Seattle season-ticket drive reaches 25K sold in one hour

By Sean LeahyMar 1, 2018, 3:17 PM EST
8 Comments

The NHL Seattle ticket drive kicked off on Thursday morning and boy, did it go over well in the Emerald City.

According to Oak View Group, which is headed up by Chief Executive Tim Leiweke, and partnering with billionaire David Bonderman and Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer, there were 10,000 season tickets — their original goal — sold in 12 minutes following the 10 a.m. PT start. Within an hour, over 25,000 had been sold.

Season ticket deposits are $500 and it’s $1,000 for club season tickets, which will be located in the lower bowl at center ice.

If you want a comparison of how well this drive has gone for Seattle, it took the Vegas Golden Knights two days to get 5,000 season-ticket deposits, a month to reach 9,000 and 18 months to hit 16,000 sold. KeyArena, which is to undergo a $660 million renovation in time for a potential 2020-21 start for an NHL team, holds 17,500, so there will be a priority waitlist for those who were successful in snatching up tickets which could include partials.

If OVG is successful in getting a franchise to Seattle, there is a $650 million expansion fee to be paid, $150 million more than what Bill Foley forked over for Vegas.

“It’s a dream come true. I’m so excited to bring this sport, which is a great sport, to this community that so needs a winter sport,” Bruckheimer told TSN. “They’re going to be overwhelmed by the entertainment that this sport brings to this town.”

So it’s pretty safe to say that Seattle’s chances for an NHL franchise are just about 100 percent after today’s developments. On Wednesday, while in Vancouver for the 2019 draft announcement, Commissioner Gary Bettman reiterated the league’s stance — which was promised to the Seattle group — that should they get a team they will experience the same expansion draft rules that the Golden Knights did a year ago.

[Backers of NHL team in Seattle hope for decision in June]

The expansion process for Vegas saw each NHL team protecting seven forwards, three defensemen and one goaltender; or eight skaters and one goalie. Golden Knights general manager George McPhee was also given the opportunity to sign any restricted or unrestricted free agent before July 1, which would count as a player lost.

Of course, while Vegas is shattering expansion records in its inaugural year, you would think NHL GMs would approach the process in 2020 a little smarter than they did for the Golden Knights. We’ll see on that.

Bringing Seattle to the NHL would mean a 16th team in the West, balancing out the two conferences. Will we see some changes in how the divisions/conferences look in 2020? Bettman told the Tampa Bay Times in January that realignment “doesn’t strike me as being one of the more complicated issues if expansion is going forward.”

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Fantasy impact of 2018 NHL Trade Deadline: East

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 1, 2018, 4:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 2018 NHL trade deadline provided some serious fireworks, even though Erik Karlsson and Max Pacioretty didn’t move.

Over the next two days, PHT will assess the deadline from a fantasy standpoint. Today, we begin with the East. Look out for the West edition on Friday.

***

Boston Bruins: Rick Nash is looking good so far, continuing to fire a high volume of shots (10 SOG in his first two Bruins games, one resulting in a sweet goal). At the moment, he’s skating with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk, not too extreme a drop-off from Mika Zibanejad and Mats Zuccarello in New York.

Buffalo Sabres: Sheesh, with Evander Kane traded and Jack Eichel injured, who’s going to score for Buffalo? Ryan O'Reilly and Jason Pominville?

At least the Sabres have no choice but to turtle ahead of two pending free agent goalies in Robin Lehner and Chad Johnson. I wouldn’t expect many W’s, but maybe they’ll have high-save nights for those spot starting goalies? (Yes, I agree with your “Meh.”)

Carolina Hurricanes: *cricket chirps*

Columbus Blue Jackets: Thomas Vanek gets a golden opportunity to prove he’s still worth something, or at least able to cosplay as 2016-17 Sam Gagner, what with his spot on the Blue Jackets’ top power-play unit.

Detroit Red Wings: Seems like Tyler Bertuzzi will be the biggest winner of the Tomas Tatar trade, as Tatar’s most common linemates were Dylan Larkin (by a large margin) and Andreas Athanasiou.

While his injury might make the point moot, Mike Green staying with the Red Wings might not be such a bad thing for his fantasy value. On a contender, Green would probably see fewer minutes, and be more of a specialist. In Detroit, he seems more likely to get those specialist PP minutes while also receiving something closer to a featured role overall.

Florida Panthers: Frank Vatrano could be interesting in an elevated role, once healthy … but not exactly a busy trade deadline for the Cats. Then again, with all the turbulence lately, it’s almost certainly wisest to aim for some stability.

Although Max Pacioretty would have been a lot of fun, if that ever was going to happen without Vincent Trocheck going the other way …

Montreal Canadiens: Patches might have benefited from a breath of fresh air. Even so, Habs fans get to let out a sigh of relief that Marc Bergevin didn’t bungle another trade.

New Jersey Devils: Via Left Wing Lock, Patrick Maroon might begin on the Devils’ fourth line with Brian Boyle and Blake Coleman. I’d imagine that’s to allow Maroon to get accustomed to a new team?

Michael Grabner‘s currently on a third line with Travis Zajac and Stefan Noesen. There’s no doubt that Ray Shero’s latest slew of trades were made to improve depth, but I’d imagine the Devils would probably like to see those two forwards eventually solidify the top nine, with one of them ideally on the first or second line.

Maroon owners might already be nostalgic for the Connor McDavid days.

New York Islanders: *Cricket takes out a billboard that says “chirp”*

New York Rangers: Ryan Spooner hearts NY. So far in two games, the underrated former-Bruin has five assists, including three from last night. Vladislav Namestnikov looked great in his Rangers debut, too, scoring a goal and an assist.

Both forwards are in contract years and should get nice opportunities on a team in transition, so they are both nice deeper league options.

Ottawa Senators: Life might be weird for Erik Karlsson after not getting moved, but he’ll probably pile up points just the same. Exhibit A:

Sure, there were scenarios in which Karlsson would generate better numbers on a contender. He’d be less likely to deal with teammates going through the motions and might simply have better players to set up.

Still, there’s always an adjustment in going to a new team, especially for a star. So it’s not all great or all bad for Karlsson owners.

Philadelphia Flyers: Tough to gripe too much with staying the course when this team is positioned so strongly, even after ignoring calls for change after a 10-game losing streak. News flash: Ron Hextall is pretty good at this GM’ing thing.

Pittsburgh Penguins: It wouldn’t be shocking to see the Penguins experiment with different alignments regarding Derick Brassard, especially when you consider how comfortable they are moving wingers around Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby.

You wonder if Mike Sullivan might also experiment with Brassard on one of the top two lines, even if it’s just to take a look. That would be the ideal scenario for fantasy, as playing on the third line could be a slight issue for Brassard, although those worries are mitigated by Phil Kessel currently joining him (and, hey, Conor Sheary isn’t chopped liver either).

Tampa Bay Lightning: We may need to wait a bit for returns on the big trade. Both Ryan McDonagh and Nikita Kucherov are injured. The Bolts lost to the lowly Sabres last night, and maybe worse, they were noticeably out-shot.

The dream scenario for J.T. Miller owners is that he’d eventually just slide into Namestnikov’s usual role as “Good Player Who Looks Great next to Kucherov and Steven Stamkos.” Right now it’s just sort of a mess, although Tyler Johnson isn’t the worst consolation prize.

Toronto Maple Leafs: Much like the Bolts with Kucherov, things are a little funky in Toronto with Auston Matthews out.

Tomas Plekanec‘s a decent pick up, yet he’s not really expected to light scoreboards on fire. That said, depending upon linemates, he could get a boost. We’ll see, but I wouldn’t scramble to add him in typical leagues, either.

I mean, unless you need to win the coveted turtlenecks category.

Washington Capitals: Rumors have it that the Capitals at least dipped their toes in the water re: Erik Karlsson and Ryan McDonagh. Instead, they’re not making a splash after doing so during many recent deadlines.

That’s probably most heartening to John Carlson, who won’t even need to fend off an aging Mike Green as he continues to pile up numbers in a contract year. He already has 50 points this season.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Devils get Schneider back for tough stretch

Getty
By James O'BrienMar 1, 2018, 1:52 PM EST
1 Comment

As great as Taylor Hall has been – and those MVP discussions aren’t out of line – the New Jersey Devils have mainly been up-and-down lately. Consider this: since the calendar turned to 2018, the Devils have just an 11-12-1 record.

Such a mark is more impressive when you realize that Cory Schneider has only played five games, with all of them coming in January. They’ve even seen Keith Kinkaid get injured, too, pressing them to bring Eddie Lack into the fold.

Schneider, 31, hasn’t played since Jan. 23, and his work in January was bad enough that you wonder if he had been nursing that injury for some time.

So, really, they haven’t seen true Cory Schneider for a while.

That stinks, but the Devils should be glad they’re getting him back for March, as the road ahead could be bumpy. Take a look at the looming stretch, beginning with Schneider’s return tonight against a hungry Panthers team in Florida:

Thu, Mar 1 @ Florida
Fri, Mar 2 @ Carolina
Sun, Mar 4 vs Vegas
Tue, Mar 6 vs Montreal
Thu, Mar 8 vs Winnipeg
Sat, Mar 10 @ Nashville
Wed, Mar 14 @ Vegas
Sat, Mar 17 @ Los Angeles
Sun, Mar 18 @ Anaheim
Tue, Mar 20 @ San Jose
Fri, Mar 23 @ Pittsburgh

After that, the Devils will close out their regular season with six home games and two road contests, so the above run is where they need to really dig deep.

The Devils began this current three-game road trip by edging the Penguins 3-2 in regulation, but the next two nights should be even more interesting.

The Devils are already in a strong position to grab the first wild-card spot, if not push to make it into the Metro top three. Consider how much they might expand their lead with wins against the Panthers and Hurricanes:

First wild: Devils – 74 points, 63 games played
Second wild: Columbus – 69 points, 63 GP

Hurricanes: 65 points, 63 GP
Islanders: 65 points, 64 GP
Panthers: 64 points, 60 GP

Tonight, they face a Panthers team attempting to take advantage of considerable games in hand advantages over the other bubble squads. Tomorrow, they’ll face a Hurricanes team that has to be feeling pretty desperate amid a six-game losing streak. Not a bad way for the Devils to test themselves, right?

Being thrown into the fire like this could help Schneider get his game back. He’s been fine this season, particularly considering New Jersey’s live-by-the-sword, die-by-the-sword mentality, but you can bet he’d like to have a better save percentage than his .913 mark in 2017-18.

It’s easy to justify the hype about finally seeing Taylor Hall in a playoff series, yet Schneider must feel like he has something to prove, too. Despite a nice career on paper, he’s only appeared in 10 postseason contests so far.

Schneider gets a chance to gear up for a probable postseason, starting with tonight’s test against the Panthers. The next few weeks should tell us a lot about where Schneider and his team are at.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Penguins vs. Bruins; Blackhawks vs. Sharks

Getty
By Joey AlfieriMar 1, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Thursday night. In the early game, the Boston Bruins will host the Pittsburgh Penguins at 7:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

Despite being one of the hottest teams in the NHL during the second half of the season, the Penguins are still under .500 away from home. On the bright side, they’ve managed to win three of their last four road games. Pittsburgh will play two games at home after tonight, but they’ll play five of their following six games on the road.

The Pens are heading into tonight’s game having dropped two games in a row. The first was a 6-5 loss to the Panthers on Saturday, while the second was a 3-2 loss to New Jersey on Tuesday.

“The results that we’ve gotten the last couple of games we’ve probably deserved,” head coach Mike Sullivan said, per the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “We’ve got to do a better job at playing a 200-foot game — making sure that we limit the chances that we give up off the rush, we take care of the puck in the critical areas of the rink, we stay on the right side of scrums, we change smart. All the details of the game that we talk about almost daily. I think it’s that attention to detail that helps us win.”

They currently sit in third place in the Metro Division. They’re two points behind the Flyers and three points behind the Capitals, who are in top spot.

This will be the second game of a six-game homestand. The Bruins won the first one in overtime against the Hurricanes and they’ll look to keep rolling against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions tonight.

“I think the best thing for us about the game it to measure where we are at,” said head coach Bruce Cassidy, per the Boston Herald.

“This is a two-time Stanley Cup champion that is playing very well, and a lot of people think is trending toward a third. So it will be a good measuring stick for the hockey club to see where we are at.”

Rick Nash scored his first goal as a Bruin on Tuesday night, and it sounds like another newly acquired player will make his debut tonight, as Nick Holden should suit up.

The Bruins, who have five games in hand on Toronto, trail the Leafs by a single point in the standings. They’re also six points behind Tampa with three games in hand.

In the late game, the San Jose Sharks will host the Chicago Blackhawks at 10:00 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here.

The ‘Hawks haven’t played since Saturday, so they should be well rested for the first tilt of their three-game road trip through California. It’s not like the trip really matters when it comes to the Blackhawks’ playoff chances though. They’re 12 points out of a playoff spot with less than 20 games to go.

“Where we are today is equally frustrating, but it’s sort of in a different way,” GM Stan Bowman said, per the Chicago Sun-Times. “We haven’t had the season that we wanted. [But] I think the one bright spot has been the progression and emergence of some of our younger players.”

The latest youngster that will get an opportunity to make an impact with the ‘Hawks is Matthew Highmore, who was recalled from the minors earlier this week. The 22-year-old forward has 21 goals and 35 points in 56 AHL games this season.

As for the Sharks, they won their first game with Evander Kane in the lineup. Kane picked up a pair of assists in Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over Edmonton on Tuesday night.

“I kind of come from not playing so much meaningful hockey to playing some meaningful hockey,” Kane said, per NHL.com. “Obviously you get a little ramped up, and I just tried to change the game in any way I can. It’s good to get on the board and contribute offensively and also with some other elements.”

San Jose will play each of their next five games at home, where they’re 18-9-3 this season. The Sharks are currently second in the Pacific Division. They’re just two points ahead of the Kings, who are in third.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Backers of NHL team in Seattle hope for decision in June

AP
Associated PressMar 1, 2018, 10:09 AM EST
16 Comments

SEATTLE (AP) — Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer has been hosting hockey games for a quarter-century. Now he wants to do it on a much bigger scale.

The filmmaker of ”Flashdance,” ”Beverly Hills Cop” and ”Top Gun” fame joined his partners – billionaire David Bonderman and Oak View Group Chief Executive Tim Leiweke – on Wednesday in discussing for the first time publicly why they’re trying to bring a professional hockey team to Seattle.

One answer, they said, is that the city deserves one: It’s been more than a century since the old Seattle Metropolitans won the Stanley Cup, and a decade since Seattle’s last major men’s professional winter sports franchise, basketball’s SuperSonics, bolted for Oklahoma City. Seattle is the biggest market in the nation without a major winter sports team.

But Bruckheimer has also been a big hockey fan since The Great One – Wayne Gretzky – moved from the Edmonton Oilers to the Los Angeles Kings in the late 1980s. Bruckheimer met Gretzky at a party, and Gretzky arranged for him to get season tickets. Having season tickets, Bruckheimer decided to take skating lessons. And having taken skating lessons, he decided to get some friends together to play hockey on Sunday nights. They’ve been playing ever since.

”It’s something I get so much joy out of watching and doing,” he said. ”I’m still playing the sport – poorly – but I get out there with a bunch of the guys and do it every week. That’s really nice, to carry something that long in your life.”

The group submitted its application for an expansion team with the National Hockey League this month and said Wednesday they hope to hear in June whether it’s accepted. In the meantime, they’re embarking Thursday on a season-ticket-deposit drive meant to demonstrate the city’s interest in a team. They declined to say how many deposits would constitute a successful drive, saying they don’t know how many NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman expects them to sell.

The deposits run $500 for season tickets or $1,000 for club season tickets, which are center ice, lower-level tickets.

They’re also planning to renovate KeyArena, where the Sonics used to play, to the tune of $660 million – including $20 million in acoustic treatment requested by Seattle’s beloved Pearl Jam – and if they’re approved, the league expansion fee will run approximately $650 million, all privately financed. They say if everything goes according to plan they’ll have an NHL team ready for the 2020-21 season.

”We’re taking the risk; we’re putting up the money,” Leiweke said. ”There is no risk to the taxpayer.”

He added that an environmental review is about half complete and has turned up ”no game-changers.”

Bonderman, who graduated from the University of Washington and Harvard Law School before embarking on a career in private equity, would be the principal owner of the team, though he said he wouldn’t be involved in day-to-day operations. As a part-owner of the Boston Celtics, he said he has learned how fun running a sports team could be.

”It shows you what you can do with the right kind of team, the right kind of spirit, and how much people appreciate having the ability to go see these kind of games,” he said.