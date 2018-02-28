Getty

From billboards to scoreboards, Islanders look dismal

By James O'BrienFeb 28, 2018, 9:48 PM EST
3 Comments

With two first and two second-rounders for the upcoming draft in hand, New York Islanders GM Garth Snow decided not to make a big gamble during what will either be the final trade deadline of John Tavares‘ current, bargain contract … or the final trade deadline of the Tavares era.

Ultimately, much of the outlook, from the big picture to more specific matters like how Josh Bailey‘s extension will be judged, hinges on if Tavares decides to re-sign.

If the last few months play any role in Tavares’ decision, it sure doesn’t look very promising with March about to begin.

It would be bad enough if fans were putting up “Snow Must Go” billboards if it felt like the executive and others were going down swinging.

Both on the ice and on the phones, it feels like the Islanders are instead going down with a whimper.

Wednesday’s 3-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens felt like a sample of those recent frustrations. You had:

  • Mathew Barzal scoring a beautiful goal, and generally looking like a star even as a rookie. In tonight’s case, it gave the Isles a lead that didn’t last.
  • A frustrated Tavares, who slammed his stick to the ice after the Islanders’ futile attempts to make a rally down 3-1 late in the third period.

  • Awful defensive lapses, allowing a dead-man-walking Habs team to win.

It’s not like this is a case where Antti Niemi needed to absolutely steal a game. While he made some stops, the Islanders only managed a 28-26 shots on goal advantage, even with Montreal taking a lead and beefing it up to two goals around the middle of the second period. It didn’t feel like there was that sense of urgency, making these shortcomings that much more frustrating.

This marks the fourth consecutive loss for an Islanders team that should be fighting desperately to secure one of the East’s final wild-card spots. Instead, it’s looking more and more like the bubble battles might come down to the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. the Florida Panthers (and maybe the Red Wings as a long shot), as the Carolina Hurricanes are sharing their own, less-desperate impression of the Islanders with six straight losses.

Final WC spot: Blue Jackets (69 points in 63 games)

Hurricanes (65 points in 63 GP)
Islanders (65 points in 64 GP)
Panthers (64 points in 60 GP)

The Islanders aren’t totally hopeless, though the road seems significantly bumpier after losing to Montreal. They’ll need to get revenge against the Canadiens in Brooklyn on Friday, because after that home game, the Islanders face a four-game road trip and five of six games away from Barclays from March 3-16.

By balking at the prices during the trade deadline, Snow demanded that the Islanders find answers from within. If these struggles continue, the Islanders will turn to scarier subjects, at least if this slippage makes Tavares question his future.

Even if that crucial situation ultimately breaks the Isles’ way, the bottom line is that the present looks pretty grim.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

McKenzie: When will Olympians play for Bruins, Predators, Wild?

By James O'BrienFeb 28, 2018, 8:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

Hockey insider Bob McKenzie appeared on NBCSN on Wednesday, sharing some fantastic post-trade-deadline insight.

Actually, in the case of the video above, it’s most fitting to call it a post-2018 Winter Olympics update. For those who enjoyed the ride to the OAR’s eventual gold medal – even if it meant disappointments for the U.S. and others – you’re probably wondering about the paths for different standpoint players.

In the video above, McKenzie discusses:

Two Wild prospects: Kirill Kaprizov and Jordan Greenway.

Kaprizov dazzled for Russia/OAR, including scoring “the golden goal.” (More on that gold-medal win here.)

Well, McKenzie’s update wasn’t very promising. He notes that the impressive scorer is locked into a KHL deal through 2019-20, or at least two KHL seasons after this one. So maybe, with the way those deals sometimes work out, Minnesota might be able to get him a bit earlier? Either way, the shorter answer is: don’t expect him soon.

Greenway, on the other hand, might be a big body the Wild might be able to add sometime around playoff time.

Another U.S. Olympian for the Bruins?

Boston already added Brian Gionta, as McKenzie notes, “for depth.” What about Ryan Donato (pictured), who’s currently at Harvard and was the 56th pick by Boston during the 2014 NHL Draft?

Well, there’s a lot up in the air, including a scary scenario where Donato could even make himself a free agent in May. McKenzie tells Bruins fans not to worry but … *trembles for Bruins fans.*

Eeli’s coming?

The Nashville Predators hope to bring Eeli Tolvanen in after he was brilliant for Finland and has been strong in the KHL. McKenzie provides more insight, while this post covers similar bases.

***

Interesting stuff, indeed. One or more of these teams might get a boost from an Olympic tournament standout during the NHL’s own high-pressure tournament. We’ll need to wait and see with each case, though.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

WATCH LIVE: Wednesday Night Rivalry – Red Wings at Blues

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 28, 2018, 7:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

CLICK HERE TO WATCH LIVE

PROJECTED LINES

Detroit Red Wings

Anthony ManthaHenrik ZetterbergGustav Nyquist

Tyler BertuzziDylan LarkinAndreas Athanasiou

Darren HelmFrans NielsenJustin Abdelkader

Martin FrkLuke GlendeningDavid Booth

Danny DeKeyserNick Jensen

Jonathan EricssonTrevor Daley

Niklas KronwallXavier Ouellet

Starting goalie: Jimmy Howard

[Red Wings – Blues preview.]

St. Louis Blues

Alexander SteenIvan BarbashevVladimir Tarasenko

Jaden SchwartzBrayden SchennNikita Soshnikov

Dmitrij JaskinVladimir SobotkaTage Thompson

Scottie UpshallKyle BrodziakChris Thorburn

Jay BouwmeesterAlex Pietrangelo

Vince DunnColton Parayko

Carl GunnarssonJordan Schmaltz

Starting goalie: Carter Hutton

Vancouver Canucks to host 2019 NHL Draft

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 28, 2018, 4:13 PM EST
5 Comments

While it remains to be seen if Rogers Arena will have hockey games played there in June 2019, the NHL will be setting up shop at the rink for next year’s entry draft on the 21st and 22nd of that month as the franchise celebrates its 50th season. Commissioner Gary Bettman was on hand in Vancouver on Wednesday to make the announcement official.

(If you want to feel old, the majority of players who will be selected that weekend were born in 2001.)

At the moment, the Canucks own all seven of their selections for the 2019 draft. That could change, of course, depending on how general manager Jim Benning decides to move forward with his rebuild.

NHL

The Canucks last hosted the draft in 2006, which saw Erik Johnson, Jordan Staal, Jonathan Toews, Nicklas Backstrom and Phil Kessel go in the top five and Mathieu Perreault (No. 177) and Leo Komarov (No. 180) go late in the sixth round. Defenseman Alex Biega, who the Canucks gave a two-year extension to on Wednesday, went No. 147 to the Buffalo Sabres.

That was also the weekend that the Canucks acquired Roberto Luongo from the Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs traded Tuukka Rask for Andrew Raycroft.

Rogers Arena will also host the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship, so fans can get a look at top prospects like Jack Hughes, Bowen Byram, Dylan Cozens, Kaapo Kakko and Cole Caulfield before they become property of NHL franchises.

The 2018 NHL draft will be held at American Airlines Center in Dallas June 22-23.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

Devils should never stop thanking Oilers for Taylor Hall

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 28, 2018, 2:15 PM EST
11 Comments

The New Jersey Devils have put themselves in a pretty good position when it comes to ending their playoff drought that goes all the way back to the 2011-12 season. After defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night, 3-2, they sit nine points clear of the first non-playoff team in the Eastern Conference and are just two points out of one of the top-three spots in the Metropolitan Division.

Given how hard it is for teams to make up ground this late in the season, they should be feeling pretty good.

They still have the Edmonton Oilers to thank for being in this position.

It was less than two years ago that the Oilers sent Taylor Hall, one of the best left wingers in the sport, to New Jersey in a one-for-one swap for defenseman Adam Larsson.

At the time it was a stunning trade was widely panned outside of Edmonton.

Today, it is a pretty much an embarrassment.

On Tuesday, in a game that featured Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Phil Kessel, none of them were the best player on the ice. It was Hall, as he caused havoc every time he entered the game, forcing turnovers, disrupting the Penguins’ defense, adding to his points streak (now at 22 games) with a goal and an assist to help the Devils pretty much beat the Penguins at their own game.

It was a sight to behold, and every single time the puck touched his stick, or every single time he created a chance, the only thought that could go through your mind was “how did somebody in charge of an NHL hockey team think trading this guy was going to make their team better?”

With 68 points in 58 games this season his place in the MVP discussion has gone from, well maybe he has a pretty good argument, to he should probably be one of the three finalists.

He is sixth in the NHL in points per game and second to only Brad Marchand among left-wingers.

During his point streak, which started on the first day of the new year, he has recorded 32 points and had a hand (either scoring the goal or assisting the goal) in 49 percent of the Devils’ total goals during that stretch. That number on its own without any sort of context would be amazing.

When you consider that Hall did not play in three of the Devils’ games during that stretch due to injury it is absolutely incredible.

He has done for the Devils what the Oilers hoped he would do for them, and something they never really gave him an opportunity to do — give the team an identity and help change the fortunes of the franchise.

With Hall in place, and a few lucky bounces of the ping pong balls in the draft lottery, and a few shrewd additions by general manager Ray Shero, the Devils look like an entirely different team than the one that was taking the ice just two short years ago. With Hall, Michael Grabner, Miles Wood and five other players under the age of 24 the Devils are a young, fast team that looks like it is built to play in the NHL in 2018.

They can fly all over the ice. They can put pressure on opponents. They are actually — and I can’t believe this is something we can say about the New Jersey Devils — kind of fun to watch.

It’s definitely a career year for Hall, which is not surprising given that he is in his age 26 season, usually around the point where players are in their peak.

But it’s not like Hall hasn’t always been one of the most productive players in the NHL throughout his career.

From the time he entered the NHL as the top pick in 2010 through his trade out of Edmonton, he was 22nd in the NHL among all players in points per game (minimum 200 games played) and fourth among all left wingers. If you remove his rookie season when he was only 19 years old, he goes up to 13th and third respectively. The only two players on that list ahead of him to be traded at any point in their careers are Martin St. Louis and Tyler Seguin. St. Louis requested a trade. Seguin was traded by the guy that also traded Taylor Hall.

Hall was the only player in the top-15 that never played in the playoffs during that stretch. The 12 players ahead of him combined for only 10 missed playoff appearances during that stretch. It’s more of a damning statement about the Oilers’ inability to build a team around an elite player than it is about Hall. Edmonton’s inability to build a team around Connor McDavid on an entry-level contract only seems to confirm that.

Since being hired by the Devils Ray Shero has made some pretty bold trades to get the team headed back in the right direction.

Getting Kyle Palmieri from the Anaheim Ducks for a couple of draft picks was steller. Injuries have derailed his season, but the same could one day be said for getting Marcus Johansson in a trade with the Washington Capitals. He made some quality moves at the deadline to improve their depth for the stretch run by adding Grabner and Patrick Maroon without really giving up anything of significance. He got a little bit of good fortune in the draft lottery by having everything go his way to land Nico Hischier.

All of those moves working in unison have helped put the Devils in a position to where they could finally return to the playoffs.

But nothing compares to the good fortune, or has had the same impact, as happening to catch Edmonton feeling that it absolutely had to trade away one of the best players in the league in a one-for-one swap.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.