PHT Morning Skate: Why Mike Green wasn’t traded; A deeper look at Triple Gold Club

By Joey AlfieriFeb 27, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Canadiens and Flyers. (Top)

Mike Green‘s injury is the reason he wasn’t traded on Monday. (MLive.com)

Ryan McDonagh wasn’t surprised about being traded to the Lightning. (Tampa Times)

• Even though there’s a lot going on in Ottawa right now, Matt Duchene insists he wants to be part of it. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Marc Bergervin made a couple of small deals at the deadline, but he didn’t make a splash to get fans excited about the team’s future. (Sportsnet)

• The Vancouver Canucks should have added some draft picks on deadline day, but they didn’t. (Vancourier)

• Did the Blues do the right thing by trading away Paul Stastny when they still have a chance to make the playoffs? (St. Louis Game Time)

• The San Jose Sharks stepped outside their comfort zone when they acquired Evander Kane. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Speaking of Kane, he’s pretty excited for this opportunity to play for the Sharks. (Buffalo News)

• There’s been a lot of mystery surrounding Corey Crawford‘s injury, but GM Stan Bowman says there’s no doubt he’ll play hockey again. (Chicago Tribune)

• Even if you don’t like the moves Vegas made, it’s hard not to give GM George McPhee the benefit of the doubt. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was pretty active leading up the trade deadline. (Bruins Daily)

John Tavares admits he isn’t opposed to re-signing with the Islanders during the season. (Newsday)

• The Islanders didn’t really do much on deadline day. (The Sports Daily)

• It made plenty of sense for the Devils to extend head coach John Hynes. (Fan Rag Sports)

• The trade between Toronto and Montreal involving Tomas Plekanec benefits both teams. (Faceoffcircle.ca)

• After playing for Canada at the Olympics, Chris Kelly signed a one-year deal with Anaheim. (NHL.com/Ducks)

• Puck Junk takes an in-depth look at the triple gold club. (Puck Junk)

• Did the Anaheim Ducks approach the trade deadline the right way? (Anaheim Calling)

Dion Phaneuf has adapted to his new surrounding in Los Angeles really quickly. (LA Kings Insider)

Kyle Clifford has been an underrated asset for the Kings throughout his career. (Mayor’s Manor)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Jones helps Blue Jackets rout Capitals, Kucherov leaves with injury

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 27, 2018, 1:20 AM EST
Players of the Night

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets: Columbus jumped all over the Washington Capitals on Monday night, scoring four goals in the first period on their way to a 5-1 win. Leading the way for the Blue Jackets was defenseman Seth Jones as he finished with three points (one goal, two assists) in close to 20 minutes of ice time. The Blue Jackets also received three points from Cam Atkinson in the win and two more from Artemi Panarin. Mark Letestu, playing in his first game back in Columbus after being picked up just before the trade deadline, also scored in the win.

Petr Mrazek, Philadelphia Flyers: Mrazek picked up his third consecutive win since joining the Flyers and helped them extend their point (and winning streak). They also moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division thanks to their win and the Capitals’ loss. Mrazek stopped all 28 shots he faced through regulation and overtime for his 14th career shutout.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: The Colorado Avalanche are on the playoff bubble at the moment but they are definitely hanging in the race. They got some big help on Monday night with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks thanks to a big game from Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon scored two goals in the win to help the Avalanche keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race.

Kucherov leaves with injury

On the same day they pulled off a huge trade with the New York Rangers to add Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller they had a couple of injury concerns in their 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs as Nikita Kucherov, the league’s leading scorer, and Tyler Johnson both suffered injuries. Kucherov left the game with what the team is calling an upper body injury and did not return, while Johnson appeared to have a leg injury before returning for overtime. At this point Kucherov’s injury does not seem to be too serious and he could be ready for Tampa Bay’s next game. So there is at least some good news though. Injuries decimated the Lightning a season ago and played a huge role in them missing the playoffs. They have been one of the healthier teams in the league this season.

Highlight of the Night

Oh, just Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury mixing curling and hockey together.

Highlight of the Night Part 2

Curling was probably the highlight night of the Fleury because just as it seemed as if he was going to backstop the Golden Knights to a win, Anze Kopitar scored with 10 seconds to play in regulation to send the game to overtime. Check out the pass by new addition Dion Phaneuf to set it up.

Dustin Brown would end up winning the game on a power play in overtime to help the Kings keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Kings were losing 2-0 with less than 10 minutes to play in regulation before rallying for the win. Along with goals from Kopitar and Brown, Jeff Carter also scored his first goal of the season in the win to get the comeback started.

Factoid of the Night

Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up another win for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night and is closing in on a franchise record.

Scores

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Washington Capitals 1

Philadelphia Flyers 1, Montreal Canadiens 0

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Colorado Avalanche 3, Vancouver Canucks 1

Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Flyers top Canadiens, move into first place in Metropolitan

By Adam GretzFeb 26, 2018, 10:50 PM EST
The Philadelphia Flyers did it again.

The same team that lost 10 games in a row earlier this season, the Flyers now find themselves in sole possession of first place in the Metropolitan Division thanks to their 1-0 shootout win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night.

Sean Couturier‘s shootout goal in the sixth round was the deciding goal.

The star of the game for the Flyers though was goaltender Petr Mrazek as he stopped all 28 shots through regulation and overtime with several highlight reel stops in what was a pretty wild, back-and-forth three-on-three overtime.

The Flyers only acquired Mrazek from the Detroit Red Wings because goalies Brian Elliott and Michal Neuvirth were both recently sidelined with injuries. He is now 3-0 since arriving in Philadelphia and has only allowed four goals.

The Flyers win, combined with the Washington Capitals’ 5-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, pushed the Flyers into the top spot in the Metropolitan Division. They are now one point ahead of the Capitals and two points ahead of the Pittsburgh Penguins.

All three teams have played in 63 games this season.

Since their 10-game losing streak ended the Flyers are now 26-8-3.

That includes what is now a 12-game point streak and a six-game winning streak.

Canadiens goalie Charlie Lindgren was a bright spot for them as he stopped all 33 shots through regulation and overtime.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Matt Calvert ejected for butt-ending Alex Ovechkin

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 26, 2018, 8:32 PM EST
There was some chaos in first period of Tuesday’s Capitals-Blue Jackets game in Columbus.

First, the Blue Jackets jumped all over the Capitals with four goals in the opening frame, including one from one of their recent trade deadline acquisitions, veteran center Mark Letestu.

That offensive outburst led to Capitals goalie Braden Holtby being pulled for the start of the second period.

But it wasn’t just the scoreboard that had some fireworks. As the first period came to a close there was an altercation behind the Columbus net that resulted in Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert being given a match penalty for butt-ending Capitals superstar Alex Ovechkin right in the face.

Here is a look.

If you are wondering about potential supplemental discipline it is probably worth pointing out that since the NHL’s Department of Player Safety was formed prior to the start of the 2011-12 season no player has ever actually been suspended for butt-ending a player.

Six have been fined for it.

When the two teams came back out for the start of the second period the cameras caught Ovechkin and Blue Jackets coach John Tortorella having a pretty animated conversation.

Ovechkin was the lone bright spot for the Capitals in the first period, scoring his league-leading 39th goal. That goal also brought him one closer to 600 for his career, giving him 597 as of this posting.

It has been an interesting night in Columbus to say the least.

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

WATCH LIVE: Philadelphia Flyers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 26, 2018, 7:15 PM EST
NBCSN's coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Monday night, as the Montreal Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

PROJECTED LINES

Philadelphia Flyers
Claude GirouxSean CouturierTravis Konecny
Jordan WealNolan PatrickJakub Voracek
Oskar LindblomScott LaughtonMichael Raffl
Jori LehteraValtteri FilppulaDale Weise

Ivan ProvorovShayne Gostisbehere
Robert HaggAndrew MacDonald
Brandon ManningRadko Gudas

Starting goalie: Petr Mrazek

WATCH LIVE – 7:30 p.m. ET

Montreal Canadiens
Max PaciorettyJonathan Drouin – Artturi Lehkonen
Alex GalchenyukPhillip DanaultCharles Hudon
Paul ByronJacob De La RoseBrendan Gallagher
Nicolas DeslauriersLogan ShawDaniel Carr

Victor MeteJeff Petry
Karl AlznerNoah Juulsen
TBD – Jordie Benn

Staring goalie: Charlie Lindgren