Max Pacioretty opens up about ’emotional’ last few days

Heading into Monday’s NHL trade deadline, there was plenty of speculation surrounding Max Pacioretty‘s availability on the trade market. In the end, the Montreal Canadiens decided against trading their captain away mid-season.
Pacioretty was clearly aware of everything that was going on because he hasn’t looked like himself on the ice over the last few days/weeks. Also, teammate Phillip Danault mentioned something to that effect after Monday’s morning skate.
The five-time 30-goal scorer refused to talk to the media Monday morning, but he spoke to reporters after Monday night’s 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Pacioretty was clearly relieved to still be with the only NHL team he’s ever played for, and that was apparent in his answers.
“It’s no surprise, my name was out there,” Pacioretty said. “I don’t know what else you guys want me to say other than I’m ready to go home and get a good night’s sleep. It’s been an emotional couple of days here and I’m happy to still be a part of this team. Moving forward, everyone has to hold themselves accountable for where we’re at right now, and I definitely do so.”
He also didn’t hide the fact that his young family is also very relieved now that the trade deadline has come and gone.
“I have three kids and you always prepare for the worst, just in case,” he said. “Actually, Max junior went to school today with a Habs jersey on. We went to pick him up and we felt good about walking through the school with that jersey. It’s just little stuff like that you worry about your family. At the end of the day, we’re all human. I take full responsibility for where my game is at and how I’ve contributed to the negatives of this season. But, to be honest, guys, I can’t shoulder the whole thing. That’s unfair to myself and to my family.”
The 29-year-old Pacioretty can become an unrestricted free agent after next season, so the organization will have to make a decision on whether or not to extend him. He’s currently carrying a very reasonable $4.5 million cap hit, which means he’ll be up for a significant raise whenever he signs his next deal.
The Canadiens have a ton of holes on their roster and Pacioretty is one of the few chips they have that will command a significant return. So just because he wasn’t traded now, it doesn’t mean he won’t be moved this summer.
