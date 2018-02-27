Getty

NHL on NBCSN doubleheader: Blues vs. Wild; Kings vs. Golden Knights

By Joey AlfieriFeb 27, 2018, 11:00 AM EST
Leave a comment

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 NHL season continues with a doubleheader on Tuesday night. In the early game, the Minnesota Wild host the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The St. Louis Blues are just one point out of a playoff spot, but that didn’t stop GM Doug Armstrong from unloading veteran Paul Stastny before Monday’s trade deadline. Even though the guys in the locker room probably weren’t thrilled about the move, Armstrong took a realistic look at his team and decided this wasn’t the year for them to push for the Stanley Cup.

“Crazy,” Blues forward Brayden Schenn said after the trade happened, per Jeremy Rutherford. “One or two points out, move a guy that does a lot for us. But at the end of the day, you know, that’s their decision. I guess we’ll see what happens here within the next hour.”

After getting off to a hot start, the Blues have come crashing back down to earth. They’ve lost six games in a row, including a pair of 4-0 decisions to against Winnipeg and Nashville in their last two outings.

Things won’t get much easier for them in the coming weeks, as they’ll play a home game against Detroit tomorrow before heading off on a four-game road swing that will take them to Dallas, San Jose, Los Angeles and Anaheim.

It’ll be interesting to see how the group responds now that management has made it clear that help isn’t on the way.

As for the Wild, they were a little more quiet on trade deadline. Last year, they made a big splash by going to get Martin Hanzal, but they regretted it dearly in the end. This year, they shipped Mike Reilly to Montreal for a draft pick. They also lost Chris Stewart to Calgary on waivers. That’s it.

Minnesota heads into tonight’s game sitting in third place in the Central Division. They’re three points ahead of Dallas, who sits in the first Wild Card spot, and five points ahead of the Blues, who are on the outside of the playoff picture right now.

Since dropping back-to-back home games to Washington and Anaheim earlier this month, the Wild have rattled off four straight wins against the Islanders, Devils and Rangers all on the road, and they added another victory over the Sharks in overtime at home on Sunday.

In the late game, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 p.m. ET. You can watch that game online by clicking here

Golden Knights GM George McPhee surprised everyone when he gave up three draft picks to land Tomas Tatar from the Detroit Red Wings. Not everyone agrees with the decision, but hey, who are we to criticize the architect of this remarkable story.

Heading into tonight’s game, Vegas is just two points behind Tampa for top spot in the league standings (the Golden Knights have a game in hand and an equal number of ROW).

This will be the second of a home-and-home series between them and the Kings. Last night, the Golden Knights got blew a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 OT loss to Los Angeles.

One of the positives that emerged from yesterday’s win, was Jeff Carter netting his first goal of the season. Carter has missed all but eight games because of an ankle injury he suffered back in October.

“I think Jeff’s had some good looks the last couple of games and I just think you see a little bit of some of those situations where if he had been playing all along he probably buries them, but he’s getting to spots where he’s getting opportunities and he’s going to get sharper as we move along here but it’s good to see that he’s getting those opportunities,” head coach John Stevens said after the game, per LA Kings Insider. “I think it’s only a matter of time before he starts to convert.”

After tonight’s game in Vegas, the Kings will enjoy plenty of time at home, as they’ll play seven of their next eight games at Staples Center.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Max Pacioretty opens up about ’emotional’ last few days

Getty Images
By Joey AlfieriFeb 27, 2018, 12:00 PM EST
Leave a comment

Heading into Monday’s NHL trade deadline, there was plenty of speculation surrounding Max Pacioretty‘s availability on the trade market. In the end, the Montreal Canadiens decided against trading their captain away mid-season.

Pacioretty was clearly aware of everything that was going on because he hasn’t looked like himself on the ice over the last few days/weeks. Also, teammate Phillip Danault mentioned something to that effect after Monday’s morning skate.

The five-time 30-goal scorer refused to talk to the media Monday morning, but he spoke to reporters after Monday night’s 1-0 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Pacioretty was clearly relieved to still be with the only NHL team he’s ever played for, and that was apparent in his answers.

“It’s no surprise, my name was out there,” Pacioretty said. “I don’t know what else you guys want me to say other than I’m ready to go home and get a good night’s sleep. It’s been an emotional couple of days here and I’m happy to still be a part of this team. Moving forward, everyone has to hold themselves accountable for where we’re at right now, and I definitely do so.”

He also didn’t hide the fact that his young family is also very relieved now that the trade deadline has come and gone.

“I have three kids and you always prepare for the worst, just in case,” he said. “Actually, Max junior went to school today with a Habs jersey on. We went to pick him up and we felt good about walking through the school with that jersey. It’s just little stuff like that you worry about your family. At the end of the day, we’re all human. I take full responsibility for where my game is at and how I’ve contributed to the negatives of this season. But, to be honest, guys, I can’t shoulder the whole thing. That’s unfair to myself and to my family.”

The 29-year-old Pacioretty can become an unrestricted free agent after next season, so the organization will have to make a decision on whether or not to extend him. He’s currently carrying a very reasonable $4.5 million cap hit, which means he’ll be up for a significant raise whenever he signs his next deal.

The Canadiens have a ton of holes on their roster and Pacioretty is one of the few chips they have that will command a significant return. So just because he wasn’t traded now, it doesn’t mean he won’t be moved this summer.

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

Patric Hornqvist avoids free agency, inks 5-year extension with Penguins

Getty Images
By Sean LeahyFeb 27, 2018, 11:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

Patric Hornqvist could have taken what’s likely to be a fifth-straight 20-goal season to the open market this season and cashed in as an unrestricted free agent. Instead, the Pittsburgh Penguins forward has signed a five-year, $26.5 million extension to stay with the back-to-back Stanley Cup champions.

Since coming over from the Nashville Predators in a trade during the 2014 NHL draft, Hornqvist has scored 85 goals and recorded 178 points in 267 games. He’s saved some of his biggest moments for the postseason where he’s potted 14 goals during the Penguins’ last two Cup runs, including the empty-netter that sealed things in 2016 versus the San Jose Sharks and the game-winning goal late in the clincher against his old Predators teammates last June.

“We are thrilled for Patric. He has been such a big part of this team and what they’ve been able to accomplish,” said Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. “He’s a positive guy. He brings a dimension to our dressing room that’s unique. There’s no one more deserving.”

The extension means, as Cap Friendly shows us, that the Penguins now have Hornqvist, Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel, Kris Letang, Brian Dumoulin and Olli Maatta signed through at least the 2021-22 season. That’s your core for this current Cup window.

Here’s the big question, though: Is this extension too long for your liking? Hornqvist turned 31 on New Year’s Day and will be 36 when his contract expires in 2023. He plays a physical game and has missed 24 games over the last two seasons and 42 in his four years in Pittsburgh. Bodies break down as they age, and considering how the Swede likes to engage opponents, how will this contract look in two or three years, and who might be negatively affected by it cap-wise?  (Of course, another championship or two over these five years and that becomes of little concern.)

The Penguins have a little under $5 million in cap space this summer, per Cap Friendly. If the ceiling goes up around $3 million as expected, that will help, especially since general manager Jim Rutherford has decisions to make on restricted free agents Riley Sheahan, Bryan Rust, Tom Kuhnhackl and Jamie Oleskiak.

We’ve seen the magic Rutherford has worked in the past keeping the Penguins under the ceiling and continually icing a roster that can contend. Pittsburgh can keep the faith knowing that nothing should change now.

————

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.

PHT Morning Skate: Why Mike Green wasn’t traded; A deeper look at Triple Gold Club

By Joey AlfieriFeb 27, 2018, 9:37 AM EST
4 Comments
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

• Check out the highlights from last night’s game between the Canadiens and Flyers. (Top)

Mike Green‘s injury is the reason he wasn’t traded on Monday. (MLive.com)

Ryan McDonagh wasn’t surprised about being traded to the Lightning. (Tampa Times)

• Even though there’s a lot going on in Ottawa right now, Matt Duchene insists he wants to be part of it. (Ottawa Citizen)

• Marc Bergervin made a couple of small deals at the deadline, but he didn’t make a splash to get fans excited about the team’s future. (Sportsnet)

• The Vancouver Canucks should have added some draft picks on deadline day, but they didn’t. (Vancourier)

• Did the Blues do the right thing by trading away Paul Stastny when they still have a chance to make the playoffs? (St. Louis Game Time)

• The San Jose Sharks stepped outside their comfort zone when they acquired Evander Kane. (NBC Sports Bay Area)

• Speaking of Kane, he’s pretty excited for this opportunity to play for the Sharks. (Buffalo News)

• There’s been a lot of mystery surrounding Corey Crawford‘s injury, but GM Stan Bowman says there’s no doubt he’ll play hockey again. (Chicago Tribune)

• Even if you don’t like the moves Vegas made, it’s hard not to give GM George McPhee the benefit of the doubt. (Sinbin.Vegas)

• Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was pretty active leading up the trade deadline. (Bruins Daily)

John Tavares admits he isn’t opposed to re-signing with the Islanders during the season. (Newsday)

• The Islanders didn’t really do much on deadline day. (The Sports Daily)

• It made plenty of sense for the Devils to extend head coach John Hynes. (Fan Rag Sports)

• The trade between Toronto and Montreal involving Tomas Plekanec benefits both teams. (Faceoffcircle.ca)

• After playing for Canada at the Olympics, Chris Kelly signed a one-year deal with Anaheim. (NHL.com/Ducks)

• Puck Junk takes an in-depth look at the triple gold club. (Puck Junk)

• Did the Anaheim Ducks approach the trade deadline the right way? (Anaheim Calling)

Dion Phaneuf has adapted to his new surrounding in Los Angeles really quickly. (LA Kings Insider)

Kyle Clifford has been an underrated asset for the Kings throughout his career. (Mayor’s Manor)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.

The Buzzer: Jones helps Blue Jackets rout Capitals, Kucherov leaves with injury

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 27, 2018, 1:20 AM EST
1 Comment

Players of the Night

Seth Jones, Columbus Blue Jackets: Columbus jumped all over the Washington Capitals on Monday night, scoring four goals in the first period on their way to a 5-1 win. Leading the way for the Blue Jackets was defenseman Seth Jones as he finished with three points (one goal, two assists) in close to 20 minutes of ice time. The Blue Jackets also received three points from Cam Atkinson in the win and two more from Artemi Panarin. Mark Letestu, playing in his first game back in Columbus after being picked up just before the trade deadline, also scored in the win.

Petr Mrazek, Philadelphia Flyers: Mrazek picked up his third consecutive win since joining the Flyers and helped them extend their point (and winning streak). They also moved into first place in the Metropolitan Division thanks to their win and the Capitals’ loss. Mrazek stopped all 28 shots he faced through regulation and overtime for his 14th career shutout.

Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado Avalanche: The Colorado Avalanche are on the playoff bubble at the moment but they are definitely hanging in the race. They got some big help on Monday night with a 3-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks thanks to a big game from Nathan MacKinnon. MacKinnon scored two goals in the win to help the Avalanche keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race.

Kucherov leaves with injury

On the same day they pulled off a huge trade with the New York Rangers to add Ryan McDonagh and J.T. Miller they had a couple of injury concerns in their 4-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs as Nikita Kucherov, the league’s leading scorer, and Tyler Johnson both suffered injuries. Kucherov left the game with what the team is calling an upper body injury and did not return, while Johnson appeared to have a leg injury before returning for overtime. At this point Kucherov’s injury does not seem to be too serious and he could be ready for Tampa Bay’s next game. So there is at least some good news though. Injuries decimated the Lightning a season ago and played a huge role in them missing the playoffs. They have been one of the healthier teams in the league this season.

Highlight of the Night

Oh, just Vegas Golden Knights goalie Marc-Andre Fleury mixing curling and hockey together.

Highlight of the Night Part 2

Curling was probably the highlight night of the Fleury because just as it seemed as if he was going to backstop the Golden Knights to a win, Anze Kopitar scored with 10 seconds to play in regulation to send the game to overtime. Check out the pass by new addition Dion Phaneuf to set it up.

Dustin Brown would end up winning the game on a power play in overtime to help the Kings keep pace in the Western Conference playoff race.

The Kings were losing 2-0 with less than 10 minutes to play in regulation before rallying for the win. Along with goals from Kopitar and Brown, Jeff Carter also scored his first goal of the season in the win to get the comeback started.

Factoid of the Night

Andrei Vasilevskiy picked up another win for the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night and is closing in on a franchise record.

Scores

Columbus Blue Jackets 5, Washington Capitals 1

Philadelphia Flyers 1, Montreal Canadiens 0

Tampa Bay Lightning 4, Toronto Maple Leafs 3

Colorado Avalanche 3, Vancouver Canucks 1

Los Angeles Kings 3, Vegas Golden Knights 2

————

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @AGretz.