Trade: Columbus adds blue line depth, acquires Ian Cole

By Scott BilleckFeb 26, 2018, 10:15 AM EST
Trade deadline day is here, and the first deal involves a guy who’s already been traded in the past couple of days.

The trade: Columbus Blue Jackets acquire defenseman Ian Cole for forward Nick Moutrey and a third-round draft pick.

Why the Blue Jackets are making this trade: A depth defenseman with Stanley Cup experience who offers a physical presence on the back end. Good puck-moving d-man. Cole also provides some insurance if the Blue Jackets trade fellow d-man Jack Johnson away. Additionally, he’s played in the Eastern Conference, he knows the landscape and if the Blue Jackets, who are sitting in the second wildcard in the Metropolitan Division, face the Pittsburgh Penguins potentially in the first round, there could be some value there for Columbus.

Bonus fact: Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen drafted Ian Cole when he was in St. Louis.

Why the Senators are making this trade: The Senators are all-in on selling off whatever they can as they look to rebuild. Pierre Dorion is putting in some work here and has gotten a nice haul for some of his players thus far. While the focus, at least over the past 72 hours, has centered around Erik Karlsson and his future, Dorion is making sure he maximizes what he can for the team’s other assets.

 

Who won this trade: The trade makes sense for both sides here. Ottawa was always going to flip Cole, and got a pick and a prospect for him after receiving him as part of the Derick Brassard trade on Friday.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Predators make Mike Fisher signing official, bolster center depth

By Sean LeahyFeb 26, 2018, 11:28 AM EST
Nearly a month after his surprise return, the Nashville Predators officially announced that Mike Fisher has a signed a deal for the remainder of the season with a pro-rated $1 million salary.

The 37-year-old Fisher retired over the summer after 17 seasons in the NHL to spend more time with his family. When he decided to make a return he needed to sign a contract with the Predators by Monday’s 3 p.m. ET deadline in order to be eligible for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“I really didn’t think I was going to do it, to be honest,” Fisher said during the press conference last month announcing his return. “It was pretty much a no, but as it got closer and then I had some other conversations, that turned (into) a yes.”

Fisher never stopped watching Predators games while enjoying retirement and that’s when he started getting the itch. His wife, singer Carrie Underwood, kept asking him what he was going to do. “She wanted me to do it. She’s usually right,” he said.

This acquisiton at the trade deadline gives the Predators more depth down the middle. There’s Ryan Johansen, Kyle Turris, Nick Bonino, Colton Sissons and Calle Jarnkrok all being options for Peter Laviolette at center, with possibilities for the wing as well. They saw how important it is to have capable bodies in that position during the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.

“I just thought about the opportunity, how good this team is,” Fisher said. “Thought a lot about the run last year and what could be. … The closer I got towards it, the (more) I thought it would be such a great opportunity. … I’m ready for it.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Pro Hockey Talk 2018 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker

By Sean LeahyFeb 26, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
The PHT NHL Trade Deadline Tracker is your one-stop shop for completed deals as the Feb. 26, 3 p.m. ET deadline approaches.

Feb. 26 – Nashville Predators acquire Ryan Hartman and a 2018 fifth-round pick from Chicago Blackhawks for Victor Edjsell and a 2018 first- and fourth-round pick.

Feb. 26 – Columbus Blue Jackets acquire defenseman Ian Cole for forward Nick Moutrey and a third-round draft pick. | PHT analysis

Feb. 25 – Nashville Predators acquire Brandon Bollig and Troy Grosenick from the San Jose Sharks for 2018 sixth-round pick.

Feb. 25 – Nashville Predators acquire Mark Letestu from the Edmonton Oilers for Pontus Aberg. Predators then trade Letestu to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft. | PHT analysis

Feb. 25 – The Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Tomas Plekanec* and Kyle Baun from the Montreal Canadiens for Rinat Valiev, Kerby Rychel and Toronto’s second-round draft pick in 2018. (*The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Plekanec’s salary.) | PHT analysis

Feb. 25 – The Boston Bruins acquire Rick Nash* from the New York Rangers for a 2018 first-round pick, a 2019 seventh-round pick, Matt Beleskey*, Ryan Spooner and the rights to Ryan Lindgren. (*The Rangers will retain 50 percent of Nash’s salary, while the Bruins are retaining half of Beleskey’s salary.) | PHT analysis

Feb. 24 New York Islanders acquire Brandon Davidson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for a 2019 third-round draft pick. | PHT analysis

Feb. 23 – Vegas Golden Knights acquire Ryan Reaves and a 2018 fourth-round pick; Pittsburgh Penguins acquire Derick Brassard, Vincent Dunn, Tobias Lindberg and a 2018 third-round pick; Ottawa Senators acquire Ian Cole, Filip Gustavsson, a 2018 first-round pick and a 2019 third-round pick. | PHT analysis

Feb. 22 – New Jersey Devils acquire Michael Grabner from New York Rangers for 2018 second-round pick and Yegor Rykov. | PHT analysis

Feb. 22 – Florida Panthers acquire Frank Vatrano from Boston Bruins for 2018 third-round pick. | PHT analysis

Feb. 21 – Washington Capitals acquire Jakub Jerabek from Montreal Canadiens for a 2019 fifth-round pick.

Feb. 21 – Los Angeles Kings acquire Tobias Rieder* and Scott Wedgewood from Arizona Coyotes for Darcy Kuemper. (*Arizona retains 15 percent of Rieder’s salary.) | PHT analysis

Feb. 20 – Boston Bruins acquire Nick Holden from New York Rangers for Rob O’Gara and a 2018 third-round pick. | PHT analysis

Feb. 20 – San Jose Sharks acquire Eric Fehr from Toronto Maple Leafs for 2020 seventh-round pick.

Feb. 19 – Washington Capitals acquire Michal Kempny from Chicago Blackhawks for a conditional* 2018 third-round pick. (*Chicago will receive the higher of Washington’s own third-round draft choice or the third-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Washington acquired the Toronto draft pick from the New Jersey Devils as part of the Marcus Johansson trade on July 2, 2017.) | PHT analysis

Feb. 19 – Philadelphia Flyers acquire Petr Mrazek* from Detroit Red Wings for a conditional* 2nd round pick in 2018 or a 3rd round pick in 2018 or a 4th round pick in 2018 and a conditional* 3rd round pick in 2019 (*Red Wings retain half of Mrazek’s salary. *The 2018 fourth-round pick turns into a third-round pick if the Flyers make the playoffs and Mrazek wins five games during the regular season. That pick will become a second rounder if the Flyers win two playoff rounds and Mrazek wins six games. The 2019 third rounder becomes Red Wings property if Mrazek signs with the Flyers.) | PHT analysis

Feb. 15 – Chicago Blackhawks acquire Chris DiDomenico from Ottawa Senators for Ville Pokka.

Feb. 15 – St. Louis Blues acquire Nikita Soshnikov from Toronto Maple Leafs for 2019 fourth-round pick.

Feb. 13 – Los Angeles Kings acquire Dion Phaneuf*, Nate Thompson from Ottawa Senators for Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore. (*Senators retain 25 percent of Phaneuf’s salary.) | PHT analysis

NHL on NBCSN: Flyers looking to make first-place jump vs. Canadiens

By Sean LeahyFeb 26, 2018, 10:27 AM EST
NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Monday night, as the Montreal Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here

The Flyers have had quite a weird season. After losing 10 in a row in December, they reeled off six straight wins. Since Jan. 1, they’re 17-5-2. That run has put them in an interesting place as they visit Bell Centre tonight. A win coupled with a Washington Capitals loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets would put the Flyers in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Just wild.

“We always believed in ourselves, and we know we have a good team here,” said defenseman Robert Hagg last week. “Obviously, we’ve proved that in the last couple months. Hopefully, we can keep it going and make a push for the first spot and get into the playoffs with a good feeling.”

They face a Canadiens team that has an eye toward next season and is selling assets as they look to regroup for 2018-19. Tomas Plekanec is gone and there could be others heading out the door before puck drops tonight as captain Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk have found themselves in the rumor mill. This is a team already without Carey Price (concussion) and Shea Weber, who’s done for the year with a foot injury.

This should be an easy two points for the Flyers, who have been rolling with six wins in a row and have a No. 1 goalie in Petr Mrazek with Michael Neuvirth and Brian Elliott sidelined. Of course, we’ve seen crazy things happen and teams taking opponents lightly. Considering the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, it would be wise for Philadelphia not to do that, especially with a big jump in the standings as a possible result of a win on Monday night.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

PHT Morning Skate: Was Rick Nash worth the price of admission?

By Scott BilleckFeb 26, 2018, 7:30 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.

Make sure to follow our Pro Hockey Talk 2018 NHL Trade Deadline Tracker throughout the day for all the trades and analysis. 

• Did the Boston Bruins shell out too much for Rick Nash? (Stanley Cup of Chowder)

• Hurricanes release statement after the tragic death of Jordan Staal‘s infant daughter (Hurricanes)

• Shoulder injury expected to sideline Auston Matthews for at least 10 days (NHL.com)

• Ottawa Senators place Alex Burrows, Johnny Oduya on waivers (Ottawa Citizen)

Tomas Plekanec bids farewell to fans, but isn’t ruling out a return next season (Eyes of the Prize)

• Could Artem Anisimov return to Columbus? (The Rink)

Kyle Connor quietly crushing rookie season (FanRag)

• Why Devils owners want Taylor Hall as ‘backbone’ of the franchise (NJ.com)

• Woe to you, NHL (Jewels from the Crown)

• Top Olympic Hockey moments from the 2018 Winter Games (NBC Olympics)

• Gary Bettman on 2022 Olympics: ‘I don’t know that we want to go to China’ (Sportsnet)

• On the Topic Of the NHL/Olympics Squabble (Scotty Wazz)

• Do it for Daron:

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.