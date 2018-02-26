NHL on NBCSN: Flyers looking to make first-place jump vs. Canadiens

NBCSN’s coverage of the 2017-18 season continues on Monday night, as the Montreal Canadiens host the Philadelphia Flyers at 7:30 p.m. ET. You can watch the game online by clicking here.

The Flyers have had quite a weird season. After losing 10 in a row in December, they reeled off six straight wins. Since Jan. 1, they’re 17-5-2. That run has put them in an interesting place as they visit Bell Centre tonight. A win coupled with a Washington Capitals loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets would put the Flyers in first place in the Metropolitan Division.

Just wild.

“We always believed in ourselves, and we know we have a good team here,” said defenseman Robert Hagg last week. “Obviously, we’ve proved that in the last couple months. Hopefully, we can keep it going and make a push for the first spot and get into the playoffs with a good feeling.”

They face a Canadiens team that has an eye toward next season and is selling assets as they look to regroup for 2018-19. Tomas Plekanec is gone and there could be others heading out the door before puck drops tonight as captain Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk have found themselves in the rumor mill. This is a team already without Carey Price (concussion) and Shea Weber, who’s done for the year with a foot injury.

This should be an easy two points for the Flyers, who have been rolling with six wins in a row and have a No. 1 goalie in Petr Mrazek with Michael Neuvirth and Brian Elliott sidelined. Of course, we’ve seen crazy things happen and teams taking opponents lightly. Considering the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, it would be wise for Philadelphia not to do that, especially with a big jump in the standings as a possible result of a win on Monday night.

