Brian Gionta goes from U.S. Olympic team to Boston Bruins

By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2018, 1:05 PM EST
Brian Gionta was hoping to use the 2018 Winter Olympics as an opportunity to showcase his game to NHL teams after not being re-signed by the Buffalo Sabres last season.

On Sunday, the Boston Bruins felt he could help them down the stretch and signed the 39-year-old forward to a contract for the remainder of the season. Gionta will earn a pro-rated $700,000 salary.

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney has been busy. He’s traded for Nick Holden to bolster his blue line, acquired Rick Nash to strengthen his forward group and now added Gionta for some depth up front. “If there is an area we can continue to supplement our group, we will do that,” he said on Saturday.

In order to play in the postseason, Gionta, who’s no stranger to Boston having helped deliver a national title to Boston College in 2001, needed to sign a contract by Monday’s 3 p.m. ET trade deadline.

Despite spending all summer as an unrestricted free agent, Gionta still hadn’t shut the door on the NHL. “If the right situation came across, I’d have to think long and hard about it, for sure,” he told me in November.

Gionta went pointless in five games in PyeongChang while captaining the Americans, who were bounced in the quarterfinals by the Czech Republic. He looked very much his 39 years on the big ice, but maybe a return to the NHL could rejuvenate him? He did score 15 goals and recorded 35 points in 82 games with the Buffalo Sabres in 2016-17.

It’s a low-risk move for the Bruins. If it doesn’t work out, Gionta’s not an anchor on their salary cap and they can part ways. If he can contribute, it was worth the lottery ticket for Sweeney.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Trade: Blue Jackets welcome back a familiar face in Mark Letestu in three-way deal

By Scott BilleckFeb 25, 2018, 12:58 PM EST
Trade deadline day could be a snoozefest at this rate.

The trade: Predators acquire Mark Letestu from the Edmonton Oilers for Pontus Aberg. Predators then trade Letestu to the Columbus Blue Jackets for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.

Why the Predators are making this trade: Picks are nice. Teams like draft picks. Aberg also hadn’t played in 10 days and his future in the Music City was in doubt. Perhaps the deal is part of a bigger plan for general manager David Poile, who apparently are in the running for Erik Karlsson. (Wouldn’t that be something.)

Or maybe another conspiracy?

Why the Oilers are making this trade: Two words: Fire. Sale. The Oilers need to dump pending unrestricted free agents and get something in return. Aberg is the return. He wasn’t a fit on a very strong Predators team but perhaps could offer something to the Oilers going forward. He has one year left on a two-year, $1.3 million deal.

Or maybe not:

Why the Blue Jackets are making this trade: The Blue Jackets needed help in their bottom six and get some with veteran center Letestu, who will likely be hungry to perform as he’s set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Letestu knows the area well, having played parts of four season with the Blue Jackets. He has eight goals and 19 points in 60 games this season.

Perhaps some further context as well:

Who won this trade: Another one of these even deals, for the most part. Blue Jackets get depth, Predators grab a pick. But what do the Oilers gain in Aberg? He’s a cheap player going forward, but his metrics aren’t great. Maybe a change of scenery will help. Edmonton got something for a pending UFA, so that’s something.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Trade: Maple Leafs add depth, acquire veteran center Tomas Plekanec

By Scott BilleckFeb 25, 2018, 12:25 PM EST
Trade deadline day could be a snoozefest at this rate.

The trade: The Toronto Maple Leafs acquire Tomas Plekanec and Kyle Baun from the Montreal Canadiens for Rinat Valiev, Kerby Rychel and Toronto’s second-round draft pick in 2018. The Canadiens will retain 50 percent of Plekanec’s salary in the deal.

Why the Maple Leafs are making this trade: Plekanec slides right into a fourth line center role with the Leafs as an upgrade over Dominic Moore. The 35-year-old’s production might be waning, but he’s still a solid two-way center that can be counted on to be responsible in the defensive zone. He could also move right into the mix on Toronto’s top penalty kill unit. Immediately, he could also help fill the gaps with Auston Matthews out of the lineup due to injury.

With the Canadiens retaining 50 percent of Plekanec’s salary in his final season of a two-year, $12 million contract, the Leafs can still stay busy in the trade market without immediate worry about cap woes.

According to CapFriendly, the Leafs still have $3,423,334 worth of cap room to play with.

Why the Canadiens are making this trade: Well, for starters, getting a return for Plekanec, a pending unrestricted free agent, was a must. And they certainly got a nice haul for him. The Canadiens, who look to be entering a time of rebuilding, now have four second-round picks — and nine total — in the 2018 draft after Sunday’s trade. That pick is the primary factor in this trade.

Rychel led the Toronto Marlies in scoring last season, but hasn’t been able to crack the Leafs after being acquired from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Rychel was taken 19th overall in the 2013 draft and has 37 NHL games under his belt.

Valiev has 10 NHL games. He’s shown some promise as a depth, safe defenseman.

Who won the trade? It’s a trade that benefits both sides. The playoff-bound Maple Leafs add depth to the spine of the forward contingent. Also, they get a guy who has quite a bit of playoff experience. Plekanec has played in 87 postseason games, amassing 16 goals and 49 points, including 11 points in 19 games during the 2009-10 season. The Canadiens add another pick to their stable, and get two prospects that will likely get looks before the end of the season.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Rick Nash addition shows Bruins loading up for Stanley Cup run

By Sean LeahyFeb 25, 2018, 10:46 AM EST
At this rate we’ll only have minor league deals going down on NHL Trade Deadline day on Monday. The Boston Bruins make another trade with the New York Rangers as the sell off in the Big Apple continues, while it’s Stanley Cup or bust in Beantown.

The trade: The Bruins have acquired Rick Nash from the New York Rangers for a 2018 first-round pick, a 2019 seventh-round pick, Matt Beleskey, Ryan Spooner and the rights to Ryan Lindgren. The Rangers will retain 50 percent of Nash’s salary (a UFA this summer), while the Bruins are retaining half of Beleskey’s salary (his contract runs through 2020-21 season).

Why the Rangers are making this trade: Well, since general manager Jeff Gorton sent out that letter to season ticket holders, it’s been selling season for the Blueshirts. Nick Holden and Michael Grabner were the first to go, and now Nash heads out the door as the Rangers stockpile draft picks and future assets. Mats Zuccarello and Ryan McDonagh, who each have one more year left on their respective deals, could be the next ones to leave.

While it might be a down season for New York, Gorton is doing well to ensure a brighter future. Opening up cap space and adding draft picks will allow the Rangers to be aggressive this summer as they look to “retool” rather than “rebuild.”

Why the Bruins are making this trade: Since the Bruins replaced Claude Julien with Bruce Cassidy, they’ve played at a different level. They’ve played their way into contender status and adding Nash bolsters their second line with Jake DeBrusk and David Krejci, but also gives them an option on the first line should they feel the need to re-jigger things.

Bruins GM Don Sweeney sees his team being one of the best in the Eastern Conference, with a chance to reach the Stanley Cup Final, so here’s a reward to his lineup for having a strong year. It’s a “go for it” attitude in a season that sees a strong crop of teams in the conference.

Who won the trade? Hard not to like it from both sides. The Bruins helped their blue line with Holden’s addition and now get stronger up front with Nash. In order to compete with the likes of Tampa Bay, Pittsburgh and Washington, this move will help Boston. The Rangers’ addition of a 2018 first gives them six in the first three rounds this year. That’s great for stockpiling prospects or adding roster players in the summer. Gorton’s work still isn’t done with Zuccarello and McDonagh as other possible trade candidates that could add to his haul before the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Monday.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

 