The Buzzer: Miller steals one for Ducks, Vegas back in top spot

Player of the Night: Ryan Miller, Anaheim Ducks
The Anaheim Ducks picked up a huge win on Wednesday night in their quest for a playoff spot and they have veteran goalie Ryan Miller to thank for it.
They leaned on Miller to pretty much steal their 2-0 game against the Dallas Stars.
He ended up stopping all 41 shots he faced, including 24 in the third period.
It was during that third period where the Ducks were able to put the game away after killing a 5-on-3 power play that included a shorthanded goal from Ryan Getzlaf.
The Ducks have now won four games in a row and are just one point back of the San Jose Sharks for second place in the Pacific Division.
Vegas Back On Top
You just can not stop the Vegas Golden Knights.
Thanks to their dominant 7-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday the first-year team is back on top of the NHL standings with 84 points, moving one point ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning.
It was another balanced effort from the Vegas lineup as they received goals from seven different players, including William Karlsson who scored his 31st goal of the season.
It is still amazing to think about the fact they only have 22 games remaining in the regular season and an expansion team is in a position to win the Presidents’ Trophy.
Their 84 points is now the most ever by an expansion team. That number will continue to rise.
Highlight of the Night
The aforementioned Ryan Getzlaf shorthanded goal was quite the effort!
Highlight of the Night Part 2
Ryan Carpenter scores this slick between-the-legs goal to get Vegas rolling.
Factoid of the Night
Reilly Smith scored his 20th goal of the season for Vegas on Wednesday night and gives Vegas five 20-goal scorers. Not many expansion teams have done that. Of course, not many expansion teams have been capable of doing a lot of the things Vegas has accomplished this season.
Scores
Chicago Blackhawks 4, Ottawa Senators 3
Anaheim Ducks 2, Dallas Stars 0
Vegas Golden Knights 7, Calgary Flames 3
