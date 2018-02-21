Olympic sensation Tolvanen may make Predators even deeper

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

Watch out NHL teams, Eeli’s coming. Eeli Tolvanen, that is.

At least, that appears to be the plan for the Nashville Predators, as assistant GM Paul Fenton told Craig Custance of The Athletic (sub required) that they expect to bring in Tolvanen once his KHL “out clause” kicks in following his season with Jokerit.

“We’ll have a contract in place to be able to execute and have him come over here,” Fenton said. “That’s the plan. Funnier things have happened. I don’t want to say 100 percent. I never do that in our business. Yes, our plan is to have him.”

Now, depending upon whom you ask, the “funnier things” might involve a trade … although the odds seem pretty low on that, as Custance notes:

And yes, teams have been calling the Predators about Tolvanen. No, he's not going anywhere*: https://t.co/R9chLmeA5n *usual trade deadline caveat that anything can happen and maybe there's a blockbuster that turns the world on its axis. — Craig Custance (@CraigCustance) February 21, 2018

OK, so let’s assume that Tolvanen isn’t the one who’s traded. There’s the possibility, mind you, that Tolvanen’s emergence and Mike Fisher’s hopeful return might force a bit of a logjam, or at least a theoretical one. Maybe GM David Poile would use that anticipated influx of even more depth to make an upgrade?

(Dobber Hockey discusses how Jokerit’s work in the KHL playoffs also complicates when Tolvanen might be able to arrive in North America. Short version: Predators fans will probably root against Jokerit for at least a few weeks.)

It’s dizzying stuff to jump into all of the possibilities, especially if you’re like TSN’s Travis Yost, who ponders potential reverberations in a possible Seattle expansion draft:

The debate about Eeli Tolvanen isn’t about a trade — he won’t be moved. It’s rather about whether they should bring him up for the stretch run. Among other things, creates potential expansion difficulty with Seattle looming. — Travis Yost (@travisyost) February 21, 2018

/Needs a second to sit down and allow brain to heal.

OK, so all of that is important, but let’s take a moment to bask in the gloriousness of what might be another talented player added to a fun Predators roster already brimming with depth and skill. (Custance describes the Predators as “salivating” over clips from Tolvanen at the 2018 Winter Olympics.)

The beautiful thing about the Finnish 18-year-old, who was almost instantly heralded as a steal as the 30th pick of the 2017 NHL Draft, is that he’s checking just about all the boxes.

While his Finnish team fell to Canada and were eliminated in the quarterfinal today, he was absolutely sensational. Quick reference: when you’re getting mentioned in the same breath as vintage Eric Lindros, you’re probably doing something very, very right.

Canada eliminates Finland. Eeli Tolvanen (NSH) finishes with nine points in five games. Tied for second best total points by a U19 player ever at the Olympics. Two points behind Lindros who played in three more games in 1992. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) February 21, 2018

Of course, five games is a small sample size, and the talent on hand during the 2018 Winter Olympics was a mixed bag.

The Predators must be heartened, then, to see Tolvanen produce in the KHL. He currently has 17 goals and 17 assists for 34 points in 47 games. That ranks Tolvanen second on his team in scoring, just one point behind former Canucks and Rangers forward Nicklas Jensen, who’s collected his 35 points in 52 games.

He made quite the splash right off the bat, becoming the youngest player to net a hat trick in the KHL:

Nothing but net for #Preds prospect Eeli Tolvanen tonight. Here is his hat-trick for Jokerit against Dinamo Minsk… pic.twitter.com/UhPWhKiJ8u — Alex Nunn (@aj_ranger) August 23, 2017

Ultimately, the Predators enjoy an embarrassment of riches, with the luxury of bickering over whether they should keep the promising prospect or move him in a Rick Nash trade. The stakes are high when you’re aiming for a Stanley Cup, yet it’s also remarkable just how loaded the Predators are from their roster to their farm system.

GM David Poile on @1045TheZone on his plans for Eeli Tolvanen with the #Preds this season: "After watching him last night, I'd sure like to have him on our team. *laughs* … we're very interested in bringing him onto our roster." — Thomas Willis (@TomAWillis) February 15, 2018

While Poile and the Predators giggle about the possibilities, the rest of the NHL lets out more of a nervous laugh. Or at least they probably should.

