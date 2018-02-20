PHT Morning Skate: Norway gets first Olympic win since ’94; What should Jackets do at deadline?

• Ryan Donato keeps scored big goals for Team USA with his father in attendance. (NBC Olympics)
• Norway’s win over Slovenia was their first victory since the 1994 Olympic Games. (NBC Olympics)
• Team USA took down Slovakia, which means they have a date with the Czech Republic in the quarters. (NBC Olympics)
• The approach the Blue Jackets take a the upcoming trade deadline could impact what happens to Sergei Bobrovsky, Artemi Panarin and Zach Werenski. Jarmo Kekalainen (The Cannon)
• By calling up prospect Oskar Lindblom and trading for Petr Mrazek, Flyers GM Ron Hextall has put his team in a good spot. (Sons of Penn)
• Speaking of last night’s trade, TSN’s Frank Seravalli believes it’s a low-risk bet for the Flyers. (TSN.ca)
• Flames defenseman Travis Hamnonic hit the 500-game mark of his NHL career this week. And as he explained, he has a great support system around him. (Calgary Sun)
• Pucks and Pitchforks takes a look at the New Jersey Devils’ goalie situation by breaking down some advanced stats. (Pucks and Pitchforks)
• The Rangers haven’t made any moves yet, but a storm is on its way. (Blue Seat Blogs)
• Harri Sateri held his own while Roberto Luongo and James Reimer were injured. (The Rat Trick)
• Mile High Hockey outlines the Colorado Avalanche’s objectives at the upcoming trade deadline. (Mile High Hockey)
• Predators top prospect Eeli Tolvanen has been nothing short of incredible at the Olympics. Is a move to NHL next? (Predlines)
—
