PHT Morning Skate: Olympic qualification matchups set; Ducks GM thinks deadline prices are too high

• The round robin portion of the men’s tournament is over, which means the qualification matchups have been set. (NBC Olympics)
• The U.S. Women’s Hockey players proved to be activists in their quest for equal pay and benefits. (Yahoo)
• German goalie Danny aus den Birken came up huge in a win over Norway. (NBC Olympics)
• There doesn’t appear to be many quality American hockey players outside of the NHL. USA Hockey should probably be blamed for that. (scottywazz.com)
• James Wisniewski’s father, who is in South Korea taking in the Olympics, has been diagnosed with a norovirus. (USA Today)
• Ducks GM Bob Murray thinks the asking prices from other general managers are a little too high right now. (OC Register)
• The ‘Hawks might be struggling right now, but they enjoyed a heck of a run over the last decade. (Daily Herald)
• New Jersey has a pretty special duo in Nico Hischier and Taylor Hall. (All About the Jersey)
• Eric Staal has been an important member of the Minnesota Wild this season. (Fan Rag Sports)
• Take a deeper look at what makes Aleksander Barkov such an awesome two-way player. (NHL.com)
• Eugene Melnyck made himself the new CEO of the Ottawa Senators. (Ottawa Sun)
• There’s always a difference between what a fan thinks a player is worth and what a player is actually worth on the trade market. (Spector’s Hockey)
• Are the Coyotes actively looking to move Max Domi? Different hockey insiders have given us different answers. (Arizona Sports 98.7FM)
• The Blues are in a Wild Card spot right now, so should they consider being buyers or sellers at the deadline? (St. Louis Game Time)
• Dallas should consider making a trade to improve their struggling power play. (Defending Big D)
• The Buffalo Sabres have been one of the worst teams in the NHL this season, and season ticket holders are paying the financial price. (Buffalo News)
• Being part of the 2016 All-Star has opened up a number of different opportunities for John Scott. (CFJC Today)
• It sounds like the San Jose Sharks will start using their old logo again. (NBC Bay Area)
• Cam Ward and his seven-year-old son shared a special moment on the ice on Friday night. (Charlotte News & Observer)
