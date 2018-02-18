The Buzzer: Auston Matthews’ late-game heroics; Pens move into top spot in Metropolitan

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.
Players of the Night:
Claude Giroux, Philadelphia Flyers: Giroux notched a goal and two assists in Sunday’s win over the New York Rangers. The goal was the 200th of his career. He’s been incredible this year. The Flyers forward is up to 69 points in 59 games, which puts him on pace to score 96 points. Giroux now has four multi-point performances in his last six outings.
Travis Konecny, Philadelphia Flyers: Like his teammate Giroux, Konecny also picked up a goal and two assists. He’s now accumulated 18 points in 15 games. Konecny is currently riding a four-game point streak.
Connor McDavid, Edmonton Oilers: Even though the Oilers are struggling this season, McDavid has found a way to remain productive. His hat trick in Sunday’s tilt against the Avalanche was his third of the season. After scoring 100 points last year, he’s on pace to hit 98 right now.
Jake Guentzel, Pittsburgh Penguins: Guentzel’s three-point night helped propel the Penguins to victory against the Blue Jackets. Guentzel now has five points in his last four games.
Joe Pavelski, San Jose Sharks: Pavelski had a three-point night of his own against the Dallas Stars. If you scroll a little lower, you’ll see his spin-o-rama goal. The veteran isn’t having his best season, but he’s managed to pick up nine points in his last six games.
Kyle Connor, Winnipeg Jets: The Jets are an offensive machine that not many teams can stop right now. Connor picked up a pair of goals against the Panthers, which means he’s already scored 19 times in his first full NHL season.
Highlights of the Night:
Taylor Hall comes up clutch against the Hurricanes:
If you like spinning backhanders, Joe Pavelski has you covered:
How about this save from Semyon Varlamov:
The hand-eye coordination from Evgenii Dadonov is pretty ridiculous:
Sometimes it takes two to keep the puck out of the net:
Connor Hellebuyck made a sweet save of his own against the Panthers:
Factoids of the Night:
Auston Matthews‘ late-game heroics against Detroit:
The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions are in top spot in the Metropolitan Division:
Hall is en fuego:
Scores:
Flyers 7, Rangers 4
Oilers 4, Avalanche 2
Devils 3, Hurricanes 2 (OT)
Penguins 5, Blue Jackets 2
Maple Leafs 3, Red Wings 2
Sharks 5, Stars 2
Jets 7, Panthers 2
—
