Islanders grab back-to-back, unlikely shutouts

By James O'BrienFeb 16, 2018, 10:21 PM EST
Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

As the NHL’s worst team when it comes to stats like shots allowed and high-danger chances given up, it would be pretty silly to pin all of the New York Islanders’ woes on their goalies.

Still, there’s a cut-off where you have to expect a certain level of competence even behind a faulty defense. Jaroslav Halak and especially Thomas Greiss have been part of the problem for much of 2017-18, but with the fan angst at a fever pitch to the point of generating money to buy “Snow Must Go” billboards, the Isles’ two goalies are doing the former-backup-turned-GM some serious favors.

On Thursday, the Islanders were bombarded with 50 shots on goal, yet Halak pitched a shutout against the New York Rangers on the way to a 3-0 win.

Tonight, Islanders coach Doug Weight gambled on putting Greiss in net instead of “riding the hot hand,” and instead rode the hot duo. The Islanders beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-0 as well, even though Carolina nearly doubled them in shots on goal (45-23).

So, in a back-to-back set against Metropolitan Division rivals also fighting desperately for playoff positioning – albeit one also eyeing a possible rebuild at the same time – the Islanders suffered a 95-58 shots on goal disparity, yet won by a combined score of 6-0.

No doubt about it, these consecutive wins do little to quiet the argument that this team is really struggling to limit scoring chances. It’s fair to wonder about Weight, Snow, and others, even with these victories.

Still, a more confident goalie tandem could really move the needle.

Halak had already been showing some signs of improvement. He’s been heating up since the All-Star Break ended, in particular, with a .925 save percentage over the last eight games. The veteran goalie went on an impressive (if too-little, too-late) last season, so it’s possible that Halak might turn things around once again.

Greiss almost certainly needed his shutout more, though.

The 32-year-old carried a hideous .885 save percentage into this game. For a goalie with a respectable .912 career save percentage and no full season under .908,* it’s been a bewilderingly bad run for the German.

If Halak and Greiss could merely steal some wins here and there, the Islanders could turn their attention to adding a little bit of talent on defense, where they’re clearly ailing. Some injuries have made things more difficult, so improving in that area and getting better goaltending could make the difference in a postseason run versus another gut-punching finish.

Actually, considering the terrifying one-two punch on offense in John Tavares and Mathew Barzal, the Islanders could go from dour to downright scary if they merely become competitive in their own end.

* – Technically, he suffered an .860 save percentage with San Jose in 2007-08, but that was in just three games.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

Flames extend analytics darling Mikael Backlund

By James O'BrienFeb 16, 2018, 8:25 PM EST
Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

The line of Johnny Gaudreau, Sean Monahan, and Micheal Ferland (Ferland for now?) probably ranks as the Calgary Flames’ most important forward trio. If you spend a little time on Hockey Twitter, you’ll probably come across someone gushing about “The 3M Line,” maybe more than the bigger guns.

(Aside: I really tried to get a Campbell’s Soup-inspired nickname for that line, but it never took off. Probably for the greater good?)

With the trade deadline looming, the Flames took a big step toward keeping that line intact, signing underrated center Mikael Backlund to a six-year, $32.1 million contract extension. He’ll go from carrying a $3.575M cap hit in the final year of his current deal to $5.35M from 2018-19 through 2023-24.

This keeps “The 3M Line” together through 2018-19, assuming the team doesn’t want to split them up at some point.

The most infamous member of the trio is the least tenured of the three: Matthew Tkachuk will see his rookie contract expire after 2018-19. Michael Frolik, meanwhile, receives $4.3M per season through 2019-20. Tkachuk isn’t likely to go anywhere, mind you, but his inevitable raise could make it tough to keep all three of those puck-hogging forwards on the same roster that also boasts Gaudreau, Monahan, and pricey blueliners like Mark Giordano and Dougie Hamilton.

Backlund, 28 (soon to be 29 as of March 17), is a solid piece even if you look at his scoring stats alone. The 24th pick of the 2007 NHL Draft is trying to make this his third consecutive 20-goal season, although he’s been limited to 10 in 58 games. (He’s made up the difference with 24 assists.)

If you look at his possession metrics, you’ll see that Backlund consistently tilts the ice in his team’s favor, even with heavy-to-drastic defensive usage.

Ultimately, he brings a nice mix of the subtle stuff that might slip under the radar:

With enough scoring punch that he jumps off the charts even when you’re not, well, looking at charts.

Naturally, this is an expensive contract, so there’s some risk involved. Even so, most seem happy with the deal from the Flames’ end:

If you take a look at their salary structure, there’s really a lot to like in Calgary. Now the Flames need to start putting it all together on the ice.

Once that really starts to build momentum, Backlund could be the sort of player who really makes the difference in a tough playoff series. That’s what the Flames are paying him for, really.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.

As youngsters lead way, U.S. not intimidated by Russians

Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 6:00 PM EST
Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk were dominating the NHL before Ryan Donato, Troy Terry and Jordan Greenway even started playing organized hockey.

”I think I dreamed about playing against those guys one day,” Donato said.

Dream becomes reality Saturday when Donato, Terry, Greenway and the United States face Kovalchuk, Datsyuk and the Russians in a much-anticipated game that could determine who wins the group and advances directly the Olympic quarterfinals. With three players in their early 20s leading the way, the Americans are young and inexperienced but say they aren’t intimidated by the team of Russian athletes that blew out the same Slovenia team the Americans lost to in overtime.

”It’s exciting as opposed to the fear of, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re on the ice with these guys,”’ coach Tony Granato said after the U.S. beat Slovakia. ”They’ve been in the big situations before.”

Terry, 20, conceded he has to get over the fact that he’s facing Datysuk, who at 39 is old enough to be his father. Terry has already figured out how he can succeed at the Olympics – using his young legs to generate the speed that not a lot of older players possess – to gain an upper hand.

Facing the favored Russians is another mental obstacle.

”Just realize that I belong here and I can make a difference,” Terry said. ”I think the more that we just kind of settle in and not make too big a deal out of the game and just know it’s another hockey game is the biggest thing for us.”

It is kind of a big deal. The U.S. leads Group B with four points, followed by the Russians and Slovakia with three each and Slovenia with two, and would avoid the qualification round with a regulation victory.

Granato and captain Brian Gionta, the only U.S. player with previous Olympic experience, told players they have an opportunity in front of them. The Russians’ opening loss to Slovakia created as many questions as the U.S. losing to Slovenia, but there’s no way anyone underestimates them after winning a game 8-2.

”We know they’ll be at their best,” Granato said. ”But I think there’s also things that we know amongst ourselves that we think we can compete with and play with them.”

Chief among those things is young skill, something the U.S. hoped it had in its four college players: Donato (Harvard), Terry (Denver), Greenway (Boston University) and defenseman Will Borgen (Notre Dame). Borgen could make his Olympic debut against Russia, though his NCAA colleagues are already making an impact having scored three of the Americans’ four goals so far.

”The college guys that we have on our team have been doing really well, have been pulling their weight,” Greenway said. ”We’re just trying to have every impact we can for the team.”

They could continue to have a big impact against the Russians, four years after these two countries met in an epic showdown that culminated in an eight-round shootout won by T.J. Oshie. As if Terry doesn’t have enough pressure on him already as the youngest U.S. player, he was the shootout hero en route to gold at the 2017 world junior championship and has been getting tweets about reprising that performance at the Olympics.

”I really hope that we don’t have to go to that,” Terry said. ”I’m ready if it comes.”

The ”Olympic Athletes from Russia” put themselves in contention to be one of the top four teams going into the medal round by crushing Slovakia behind three goals from Minnesota Wild prospect Kirill Kaprizov and two from Kovalchuk.

”The whole team played great,” Kaprizov said. ”Everyone was excellent. But there is room to grow.”

The same is true for the young Americans, who are not just building for this game but the road ahead.

”It’s a long tournament, and every little shift and every little game matters,” Donato said. ”We’re going to have to stay focused and not worry about that, but I think we’ve just got to worry about our own game and hopefully it’ll turn out in our favor.”

Led by Bourque, Canada’s journeymen could be a golden group

Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 4:45 PM EST
Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — They didn’t expect to be here.

Almost everyone involved with Canada’s Olympic team this time around, from coach Willie Desjardins to captain Chris Kelly to forward Rob Klinkhammer, had no idea last year they would end up trying to make it a gold-medal three-peat at the Olympics. Coach Mike Babcock and stars Sidney Crosby and Drew Doughty aren’t walking through that door, though, so it’s their time.

”I’m not going to go take Sidney Crosby’s spot,” Klinkhammer said Friday. ”I don’t think we have any outstanding superstars. Maybe a couple guys have had their time, but most of the guys, we’re just kind of journeyman that have had to work for everything they’ve had.”

After working at least 40 strong minutes in beating Switzerland 5-1, Canada could very well be golden once again. They’re getting big contributions from top-liners Rene Bourque and Wojtek Wolski, who each scored twice against Switzerland, to go along with the blue-collar work being done by players most fans have never heard of.

”Nobody has superstars in this tournament,” Bourque said. ”But I think we’re happy. We have a lot of guys that have the ability to score, and we’re going to need all our lines to score for us to be good in this tournament.”

That sounds familiar. On the way to winning gold in Sochi in 2014, Canada got goals from nine different players and allowed just three goals in six games.

It’s not the same talent, but it is the same blueprint and mentality.

”Canada does have a certain identity,” Desjardins said. ”I think we all like that identity, we all try to live up to that identity.”

That identity comes with the maple leaf on the jerseys. Switzerland’s Vincent Praplan said: ”They play the same way no matter who is here. They play simple. They play hard.”

That’s Canada hockey, no matter the level or quality of players. It also has been one of Hockey Canada’s goals over the past several years, to ensure it has the chance to win any tournament.

The work to build this roster began well before the NHL announced it wasn’t going to South Korea, though some of the job was done for general manager Sean Burke. Bourque called Burke last summer and asked what it would take to make Canada’s Olympic team.

”Nothing was ever guaranteed,” said Bourque, who played 12 NHL seasons for six different teams before signing with a club in Sweden. ”What he told me is, ‘You’ve got to go find a team to play on and we’ll come watch, but you’ve got to put in the work to get here.’ It was a very honest conversation, he was very up front and it was my job, my duty, to go earn a spot on this team.”

Bourque and Wolski – who came back from breaking his neck to play at a high level in the Kontinental Hockey League – each earned a spot on the team, along with Klinkhammer and the others who make up this incarnation of Team Canada. So far it looks like another dominant Canada team, though – to borrow a line from Babcock – Desjardins and his players don’t want to get too fat and happy after a single win.

”I feel good,” Desjardins said. ”I don’t read a lot into it. That was one game. There’s lots more games to come.”

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Lightning’s Yanni Gourde finding NHL success after a long road traveled

By Sean LeahyFeb 16, 2018, 4:04 PM EST
Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

If hockey hadn’t worked out for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde, he would have found himself in the world of civil engineering.

“I like to understand how things work. I’m good at math, too, so it just interested me,” Gourde told Pro Hockey Talk on Friday.

There were plenty of times the thought of going to university passed through Gourde’s mind as he tried working his way up the hockey ladder to get a shot in the NHL. But the more he worked, the more he found himself going in the opposite direction.

Playing with the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Gourde finished his junior career in 2011-12 with 37 goals and a league-best 124 points, three years after going undrafted. That wasn’t enough to garner any interest from NHL teams and once again he went undrafted. But it wasn’t like the St-Narcisse, Quebec native was concerned.

“I was never really seen as a prospect. In junior I never really looked at me having a chance to get drafted,” he said. “I just went on and played my junior career and tried to play the best way that I could and eventually get a tryout somewhere. It wasn’t my primary concern. I just wanted to play hockey, help my team win and try to go deep in playoffs.”

After playing parts of two seasons with the American Hockey League’s Worcester Sharks following a tryout, Gourde found himself down in the ECHL with the Kalamazoo Wings trying to figure out how to climb his way back up.

“My first year in pro hockey I really learned a lot about myself and how I was playing the game,” he said. “I was trying too much, trying too hard to make everything happen every single shift. When you realize that, you’ve got to slow things down and play the right way and go one shift at a time, play the right way every time you step on the ice. From that moment I just realized that was the better way to play on the pro level.”

As an undrafted, unknown player, you don’t get a long leash in professional hockey like most draft picks. For Gourde, all 5-foot-9 of him, it was easy for him to be overlooked and discarded by teams, and moving further and further away from the NHL had him thinking a breakthrough would never happen.

“I had doubt in my mind every single day since my first game… It’s tough to know what’s going to happen and how it’s going to happen,” he said. “As an undrafted [player], never seen as a prospect, it’s tough to really see yourself as an NHL player and see [yourself] as a regular player. I’m never going to take the chance I have right now for granted.”

Gourde played well in the ECHL to catch some eyes and in March 2014 he signed a contract with the Lightning and proceeded to lead their AHL affiliate in Syracuse in goals (29) and finish second in scoring behind Jonathan Marchessault with 57 points.

After following up that first AHL season with two more strong campaigns, injuries allowed the Lightning to give Gourde an extended look last season. He scored six times and recorded eight points in 20 games before going back to Syracuse and helping the Crunch during their run to the Calder Cup Final. He would finish second in AHL scoring with 27 postseason points and earn a two-year, $2 million extension.

That brief experience at the NHL level did wonders for Gourde’s confidence.

“It was huge. That’s where I knew from that moment that I could play in the NHL and from after that I just need to play my game and play the right way and go out there with the best effort every night and hopefully things are going to work out for me,” he said.

The contract was a nice feeling of security, but if Gourde’s journey taught him anything, it was that nothing is guaranteed. He understood that his spot on the Lightning wasn’t set in stone, and despite a new deal he could find himself once again moving in the wrong direction on hockey’s ladder.

While the Lightning are a much healthier team than a year ago, Gourde has carved out a spot as a regular in Jon Cooper’s lineup. His production — 22 goals, 43 points in 58 games — has entered his name in the long list of Calder Trophy candidates. While he’s eligible for the award at age 26 by three months, that’s not the trophy he’s thinking about receiving in June.

“To be honest, I don’t really think about [rookie of the year],” said Gourde, who’s fourth in rookie scoring. “Every day I’m coming to the rink, I go out on the ice and I want to get better. I don’t really look too much into stats and into what’s going on around in the league. I want to play my game. I want to be the best version of myself and try to get better. It’s flattering to be even just mentioned in those types of things but I just want to play good for my team and help my team win.”

Fine. Let his coach be his Calder hype man: ”Individual awards are garnered a ton because of the team’s success, and our team has had a lot of success, and Yanni Gourde has been a big part of it,” Cooper said earlier this month.

Gourde is just one of a number of Lightning players having outstanding seasons beyond the big names. Braydon Point and Vladislav Namestnikov have 39 goals combined and rookie defenseman Mikhail Sergachev has 30 points and is logging nearly 16 minutes a night.

The Lightning have the most points in the NHL (81) as of Friday and have positioned themselves as a Cup favorite in part because they aren’t being carried by just their top lines. Everyone is pitching in and the continued production of their depth will take this team far.

“All four lines are really good. Our top eight D are very good, too, and both of our goalies are excellent. It’s the depth of this organization and the way we come up together,” Gourde said. “We want to win games. We want to be dominant. We want to step on the ice and be the best team out there.

“It’s our mentality, how we approach games, and that’s been helping us win those games and trying to be consistent. We’re never satisfied, we always want [to be] better.”

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.