PHT Morning Skate: Nugent-Hopkins for Hoffman makes sense; OAR dominate Slovenia

By Joey AlfieriFeb 16, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Team USA veterans like Brian Gionta and Matt Gilroy have helped young players feel comfortable. (NBC Olympics)

• Slovenia managed to beat Team USA, but they weren’t so fortunate against the Olympic Athletes of Russia. (NBC Olympics)

• The puck used to score Korea’s first goal at the Olympics is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Yonhap News)

• American Matt McIlvane has the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of Team Germany’s coaching staff. (NBC Olympics)

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

• The Kings probably won’t have to make a trade to get an offensive boost, as Jeff Carter is closing in on a return. (LA Times)

• A trade involving Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mike Hoffman makes a lot of sense for the Sens and Oilers. (TSN.ca)

• It’s been a rough year for the Blackhawks, but it looks like they have a plan moving forward. (ESPN)

• Dave Lozo writes an interesting piece about how every team should make the playoffs! (Vice Sports)

• Sabres could Chad Johnson could be on the move before the trade deadline. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• How will Lightning GM Steve Yzerman approach the trade deadline? (Raw Charge)

• Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has a hard time scoring on breakaways. (Jets Nation)

Zach Werenski showed off his elite vision while shopping for furniture. (1st Ohio Battery)

• Here’s the story of a young hockey player that left Canaan to come to Canada to pursue his dream of playing in the NHL. (Times of Israel)

• Certain Sabres have stepped up in Jack Eichel‘s absence. (Die By the Blade)

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Lucky couple gets engaged, married during Golden Knights game (Video)

Golden Knights
By Sean LeahyFeb 16, 2018, 10:01 AM EST


We all know the diverse entertainment options that Las Vegas has to offer. From shows to hockey to, well, getting hitched by Elvis if you and your loved one are up for that.

So it should come as no surprise that there was a true Vegas wedding during the second intermission of Thursday night’s Vegas Golden Knights win over the Edmonton Oilers.

During the first period, as the lucky couple were playing “Name That Tune,” they correctly guessed “Marry You” by Bruno Mars and then Steven Poscente proceeded to drop to one knee and pop the question to his future bride, Cari. She said yes, but that wasn’t the only surprise of the evening.

As the couple celebrated their engagement, the Knights’ in-house host then informed the crowd that the wedding would take place that night, with the team providing all the essentials, like makeup, a dress, a tuxedo and an Elvis officiant to perform the ceremony.

Being that the wedding was taking place at T-Mobile Arena, the fans got involved by selecting the song for the couple’s first dance, which ended up being “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by none other than Elvis Presley.

The entire thing is quite a trip to watch, including what equates to be a “best man” speech by the Golden Knight.

It’s been quite a season of firsts for the Golden Knights, so it figures that for all the entertainment they’ve provided in this inaugural year we get some in-game nuptials out of it.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

The Buzzer: Halak stops 50 in shutout

By Scott BilleckFeb 16, 2018, 1:11 AM EST


Players of the Night:

Jaroslav Halak, New York Islanders: The New York Rangers kept coming. And coming. And coming. The Blueshirts put up 50 shots on Halak, but the veteran netminder shut the door on each and every one of them in a heroic shutout effort.

Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals: Ovie had a four-point game, scoring his league-leading 34th goal (his 592nd in his career) and helping out on three others, including both of Wilson’s goals. Wilson also added an assist for a three-point night. Add in Nicklas Backstrom‘s goal and assist and the Capitals top line had a nine-point night.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders: Barzal was instrumental in setting up all three Islanders goals. Furthermore, the rookie put himself in some elite company with his 60th, 61st and 62nd point of the season.

Marian Gaborik, Ottawa Senators and Dion Phaneuf, Los Angeles Kings: Both players made their debuts for their new teams after they were traded for each (and a couple other pieces) on Tuesday. Both ended up scoring a goal for their respective new teams.

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: Stopped 43 of 44 to help the Sharks get back to winning ways.

Highlights of the Night: 

Kucherov makes them all stand still:

Poor Henrik Lundqvist:

Matt Murray sprawlin’:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Penguins 3, Kings 1

Islanders 3, Rangers 0

Devils 5, Hurricanes 2

Senators 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

Lightning 4, Red Wings 1

Capitals 5, Wild 2

Flames 4, Predators 3

Ducks 3, Blackhawks 2

Coyotes 5, Canadiens 2

Golden Knights 4, Oilers 1

Sharks 4, Canucks 1

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Donato scores two as college kids power U.S. over Slovakia

Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 12:55 AM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Ryan Donato scored two power-play goals and Troy Terry dominated with his speed as college players led the United States to an important 2-1 victory over Slovakia on Friday at the Olympics.

Donato, who plays for his father Ted at Harvard, delivered the kind of offense USA Hockey wanted when it picked four NCAA players for its no-NHL Olympic roster. Donato, Terry and American Hockey League scoring star Chris Bourque were all additions to the U.S. after the pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup in November, during which the U.S. struggled to score, particularly against Slovakia goaltender Jan Laco.

Laco was on top of his game, stopping 29 of the 31 shots he faced. Only this time, the Americans’ young skill that coach Tony Granato hoped would bring energy and spark the team came through.

Goalie Ryan Zapolski made 21 saves for his first Olympic victory, which is crucial considering only the top four of 12 teams avoid the qualification round Monday. With the regulation win, the U.S. vaults to the top of Group B with four points. Slovakia was second with three, followed by Slovenia and Russia.

The U.S. faces Russia in each team’s final preliminary-round game Saturday night.

The Americans didn’t have a shot on net until six-plus minutes into the game when defenseman Noah Welch finally got the puck to Laco.

All it took to get the U.S. offense going was a Slovakia penalty that gave Terry and Donato some room to operate. Terry sped through the offensive zone and took two Slovakia defenders with him, dropping the puck to a wide-open Donato for his first power-play goal of the game to put the U.S. up 1-0 at 7:10.

Just 25 seconds later, Andrej Kudrna scored on a tip of a Tomas Surovy shot that slipped under Zapolski’s right arm for a tying goal the 31-year-old goalie probably wants back.

Bobby Butler had a semi-breakaway late in the first and Laco got his blocker on it. A couple of second-period power plays yielded offensive-zone time but not a goal, and a borderline goalie interference penalty on Boston University’s Jordan Greenway made penalty killers work hard to keep it tied.

After a too many men on the ice call on Slovakia, Bourque, another son of a former NHL player, fed Donato, who spun around in front and went five-hole on Laco to score the game-winning goal with 17:09 left.

NOTES: F Chad Kolarik made his Olympic debut, replacing veteran Jim Slater in the U.S. lineup. … David Leggio backed up Zapolski with Brandon Maxwell scratched. … Notre Dame D Will Borgen was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game.

Taylor Hall sets Devils franchise record with 16-game point streak

By Scott BilleckFeb 15, 2018, 10:48 PM EST


Taylor Hall did something on Thursday night that no other New Jersey Devils player has in the team’s history.

With an assist on Nico Hischier‘s third-period goal, Hall extended his point streak to 16 games.

Hall has 11 goals and 24 points during the streak. And perhaps what is most impressive about his hot run is how much punishment he’s taken while on it.

Many will remember the attack Hall endured from Alex Burrows on Feb. 6.

Burrows, who was later suspended 10-games for his antics, appeared to drive his knee into the back of Hall’s head twice, this after jumping him from behind.

And then a few nights ago, Hall was on the receiving end of a devastating (but clean) hit from Philadelphia Flyers forward Radko Gudas.

Hall actually scored on the play, and despite appearing very shaken up, returned to the game later on.

Hall also nearly ended his streak on his own accord after a dangerous hit from behind on Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo.

Hall escaped suspension on the hit, getting hit in the wallet to the tune of $5,000 in lieu.

Scott Billeck is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.