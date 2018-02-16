PHT Morning Skate: Nugent-Hopkins for Hoffman makes sense; OAR dominate Slovenia

• Team USA veterans like Brian Gionta and Matt Gilroy have helped young players feel comfortable. (NBC Olympics)
• Slovenia managed to beat Team USA, but they weren’t so fortunate against the Olympic Athletes of Russia. (NBC Olympics)
• The puck used to score Korea’s first goal at the Olympics is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Yonhap News)
• American Matt McIlvane has the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of Team Germany’s coaching staff. (NBC Olympics)
Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.
• The Kings probably won’t have to make a trade to get an offensive boost, as Jeff Carter is closing in on a return. (LA Times)
• A trade involving Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mike Hoffman makes a lot of sense for the Sens and Oilers. (TSN.ca)
• It’s been a rough year for the Blackhawks, but it looks like they have a plan moving forward. (ESPN)
• Dave Lozo writes an interesting piece about how every team should make the playoffs! (Vice Sports)
• Sabres could Chad Johnson could be on the move before the trade deadline. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)
• How will Lightning GM Steve Yzerman approach the trade deadline? (Raw Charge)
• Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has a hard time scoring on breakaways. (Jets Nation)
• Zach Werenski showed off his elite vision while shopping for furniture. (1st Ohio Battery)
• Here’s the story of a young hockey player that left Canaan to come to Canada to pursue his dream of playing in the NHL. (Times of Israel)
• Certain Sabres have stepped up in Jack Eichel‘s absence. (Die By the Blade)
—
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.