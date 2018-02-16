Lucky couple gets engaged, married during Golden Knights game (Video)

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

We all know the diverse entertainment options that Las Vegas has to offer. From shows to hockey to, well, getting hitched by Elvis if you and your loved one are up for that.

So it should come as no surprise that there was a true Vegas wedding during the second intermission of Thursday night’s Vegas Golden Knights win over the Edmonton Oilers.

During the first period, as the lucky couple were playing “Name That Tune,” they correctly guessed “Marry You” by Bruno Mars and then Steven Poscente proceeded to drop to one knee and pop the question to his future bride, Cari. She said yes, but that wasn’t the only surprise of the evening.

As the couple celebrated their engagement, the Knights’ in-house host then informed the crowd that the wedding would take place that night, with the team providing all the essentials, like makeup, a dress, a tuxedo and an Elvis officiant to perform the ceremony.

Being that the wedding was taking place at T-Mobile Arena, the fans got involved by selecting the song for the couple’s first dance, which ended up being “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by none other than Elvis Presley.

The entire thing is quite a trip to watch, including what equates to be a “best man” speech by the Golden Knight.

It’s been quite a season of firsts for the Golden Knights, so it figures that for all the entertainment they’ve provided in this inaugural year we get some in-game nuptials out of it.

Sean Leahy is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @Sean_Leahy.