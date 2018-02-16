Getty

A deeper look at how Phaneuf, Gaborik did in first game with new teams

By Joey AlfieriFeb 16, 2018, 11:15 AM EST
The Ottawa Senators and Los Angeles Kings didn’t have to wait long to see their new players produce for them. Both Marian Gaborik and Dion Phaneuf managed to find the back of the net on Thursday night, but scoring one goal in one game isn’t always a great indicator for how a player did.

Here’s a deeper look at how Gaborik and Phaneuf performed:

Dion Phaneuf vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: 

Phaneuf finished the night with one power play goal, three shots, three hits and three blocked shots in 18:56 of ice time. On the surface, his numbers look pretty strong, but the advanced stats say otherwise.

Of all the players on the Kings roster, Phaneuf had the second worse Corsi number on the team at five-on-five at minus-9. The pairing of Phaneuf and Alec Martinez finished with a combined Corsi number of minus-21 against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

In fairness to both players, they started outside of the offensive zone more than any of the other two pairings (they started in the offensive zone around 30 percent of the time). And, of course, that doesn’t include the time both spent on the power play.

“They’re both guys who play lots on the power play,” head coach John Stevens said after the game, per LA Kings Insider. “Dion, to me, looks like a guy that wants to shoot the puck all time, which is a really good thing. When he gets the puck he’s always looking at the net and if there’s not a lane to the net he’s still trying to get it in behind, either off the end wall or look for a stick in front, so to me that’s a great asset to have on a power play.”

Phaneuf’s FF% was at 40.74 percent, which isn’t great, but it was the third highest one on the team for defenseman behind Drew Doughty and Jake Muzzin, who were at 56 and 53.57 percent respectively.

When Phaneuf was on the ice at even-strength, the Kings had six scoring chances, while the Penguins had 16.

Marian Gaborik vs. Buffalo Sabres:

Gaborik actually came away with a two-point night in his first game as an Ottawa Senator. Not only did he score the game-tying goal (1-1) at the 5:15 mark of the third period, he also registered the primary assist on Derick Brassard‘s equalizer with 31 seconds remaining in regulation. Not a bad night, right? Let’s see what the advanced stats say.

He spent most of his time on a line with Matt Duchene and Mike Hoffman, which must have been fun. Overall, he had the third best CF% on the team at 70 percent at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick. When he was on the ice, the Senators had 12 scoring chances for and just three against.

He finished the night with two points, a plus-1 rating, two shots on goal and one hit in 18:12 of ice time.

“I felt pretty good, right from the get-go,” said Gaborik, per the Ottawa Sun. “It worked out well. I created some chemistry with (Duchene and Hoffman) and I think we battled right to the end. We were the better team and we had quite a few chances and their goalie held them in there.”

Olympics give goalies chance to paint country all over masks

AP Images
Associated PressFeb 16, 2018, 11:30 AM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — The top of Florence Schelling’s goalie mask looks like a red toque, or boggan, with a gondola climbing the sides over the Matterhorn. A train chugs along the jaw line, while chocolate, cheese and a watch decorate the back.

Then there’s the Swiss cross over the chin and ”SUISSE” across the forehead.

Somewhere else that might be too much. Not for Schelling.

”I’m here to represent Switzerland, so it has to scream Switzerland all over,” Schelling said.

Goaltenders are the only players in Olympic hockey allowed to get truly creative with such things. Their teammates are stuck with helmets featuring basic colors, uniform numbers and a small flag decal representing their country. Goalies decide what they want, then turn to artists who can air-brush their visions onto the hard-plastic helmets used to protect heads from those screaming pucks and wayward sticks.

”Anyone who plays goal, it’s our second Christmas,” said Canadian goalie Ben Scrivens, whose second helmet features a custom black-and-red maple leaf mask for the Olympics.

Playing in the Olympics means representing an entire nation, so International Olympic Committee rules limit exactly what goes on a helmet and anything deemed political, religious or racial propaganda is barred. The IOC tells athletes the rule is intended to keep them focused on their performance, limit commercialization and prevent the games from being used for protests.

All that aside, issues still come up.

There were questions whether changes might be in store for U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley, who has the Statue of Liberty covering the left side of her helmet, or fellow goalie Alex Rigsby, who also has an image of the statue on her helmet. U.S. officials said the masks had been approved and required no modifications.

Others have had to make changes, either to the helmets being worn at the Pyeongchang Games or during the design process. A handful of men’s goalies like Slovenia’s Gasper Kroselj are wearing blank white masks with Pyeongchang 2018 stickers, and goalie Nadezhda Morozova’s helmet is white with red tape across the forehead with the Russians competing only as Olympic athletes from Russia in these games.

Korea goalie Shin So Jung has white tape over a picture of her late father on the back of her helmet, though a beloved late dog remains visible. U.S. men’s goalie Brandon Maxwell wanted to honor former NHL goalie Mike Richter and simply change the New York Rangers to USA. The rules wouldn’t allow that.

”I just kind of wanted to do a little tribute to him, but the IOC’s pretty strict on what goes on the goalie mask, which is fine,” Maxwell said. ”I’m really happy with how mine turned out. I have stars on my pads, so I wanted to stick to kind of a star cluster theme on my mask and throw in some different stripes and colors.”

American goalie David Leggio wanted ”Land of the free, home of the brave” emblazoned on the side of his mask, but that wasn’t allowed. A buffalo to represent Buffalo, New York, was among the ideas he pitched for his helmet.

”You’re a little limited at the Olympics with what you can put on there, what kind of content,” Leggio said. ”We had tried some different stuff that was rejected. I just wanted it to be unique and definitely be patriotic. I think those were the two words I told the designer. I’m really happy with how it came out.”

Leggio does have a feature that could draw the attention of his fellow goalies: Paint on his helmet changes color when the temperature dips below 70 degrees.

”So that was a really nice addition,” Leggio said.

Japanese goalie Nana Fujimoto designed her own helmet using a basic white base to show off Mount Fuji and plum blossoms. Canadian goalie Shannon Szabados’ helmet features the traditional maple leaf, and teammate Ann-Marie Desbiens says she tried to fit as many items from their country onto her helmet as possible.

”As a goalie, we get an amazing opportunity to showcase everything in Canada, so I try to do my best for that,” Desbiens said.

Schelling designed her helmet with fans voting on social media , while Swedish goalie Sara Grahn wanted a yellow handlebar moustache on the right jaw for a little style.

Hensley said U.S. goalie Jessie Vetter had the Statue of Liberty as the centerpiece of her mask at Sochi in 2014 and that they had sent in the design for her helmet.

”As far as I knew, it had been approved, so we put it on there,” Hensley said.

Tossing in the five Olympic rings is another no-no for the IOC that stymied U.S. goalie Ryan Zapolski. So he brainstormed for about a week or so with the artist who painted his mask, mixing in some stars and stripes.

”It’s pretty simple, but I think it goes well with our uniforms and everything, so I just wanted to kind of be simple and not stick out too much,” Zapolski said. ”It’s about this team. It’s not really about me, so I’m happy to have just our team logo on it and the stars and stripes. It’s patriotic, I think, to have that, and hopefully we can do some pretty cool things here.”

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

 

Follow Teresa M. Walker at http://www.twitter.com/teresamwalker

Lucky couple gets engaged, married during Golden Knights game (Video)

Golden Knights
By Sean LeahyFeb 16, 2018, 10:01 AM EST
3 Comments

We all know the diverse entertainment options that Las Vegas has to offer. From shows to hockey to, well, getting hitched by Elvis if you and your loved one are up for that.

So it should come as no surprise that there was a true Vegas wedding during the second intermission of Thursday night’s Vegas Golden Knights win over the Edmonton Oilers.

During the first period, as the lucky couple were playing “Name That Tune,” they correctly guessed “Marry You” by Bruno Mars and then Steven Poscente proceeded to drop to one knee and pop the question to his future bride, Cari. She said yes, but that wasn’t the only surprise of the evening.

As the couple celebrated their engagement, the Knights’ in-house host then informed the crowd that the wedding would take place that night, with the team providing all the essentials, like makeup, a dress, a tuxedo and an Elvis officiant to perform the ceremony.

Being that the wedding was taking place at T-Mobile Arena, the fans got involved by selecting the song for the couple’s first dance, which ended up being “Can’t Help Falling in Love” by none other than Elvis Presley.

The entire thing is quite a trip to watch, including what equates to be a “best man” speech by the Golden Knight.

It’s been quite a season of firsts for the Golden Knights, so it figures that for all the entertainment they’ve provided in this inaugural year we get some in-game nuptials out of it.

————

PHT Morning Skate: Nugent-Hopkins for Hoffman makes sense; OAR dominate Slovenia

Getty
By Joey AlfieriFeb 16, 2018, 9:30 AM EST
PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world.

• Team USA veterans like Brian Gionta and Matt Gilroy have helped young players feel comfortable. (NBC Olympics)

• Slovenia managed to beat Team USA, but they weren’t so fortunate against the Olympic Athletes of Russia. (NBC Olympics)

• The puck used to score Korea’s first goal at the Olympics is heading to the Hockey Hall of Fame. (Yonhap News)

• American Matt McIlvane has the opportunity of a lifetime to be part of Team Germany’s coaching staff. (NBC Olympics)

• The Kings probably won’t have to make a trade to get an offensive boost, as Jeff Carter is closing in on a return. (LA Times)

• A trade involving Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Mike Hoffman makes a lot of sense for the Sens and Oilers. (TSN.ca)

• It’s been a rough year for the Blackhawks, but it looks like they have a plan moving forward. (ESPN)

• Dave Lozo writes an interesting piece about how every team should make the playoffs! (Vice Sports)

• Sabres could Chad Johnson could be on the move before the trade deadline. (Buffalo Hockey Beat)

• How will Lightning GM Steve Yzerman approach the trade deadline? (Raw Charge)

• Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers has a hard time scoring on breakaways. (Jets Nation)

Zach Werenski showed off his elite vision while shopping for furniture. (1st Ohio Battery)

• Here’s the story of a young hockey player that left Canaan to come to Canada to pursue his dream of playing in the NHL. (Times of Israel)

• Certain Sabres have stepped up in Jack Eichel‘s absence. (Die By the Blade)

The Buzzer: Halak stops 50 in shutout

Getty Images
By Scott BilleckFeb 16, 2018, 1:11 AM EST
7 Comments

Players of the Night:

Jaroslav Halak, New York Islanders: The New York Rangers kept coming. And coming. And coming. The Blueshirts put up 50 shots on Halak, but the veteran netminder shut the door on each and every one of them in a heroic shutout effort.

Alex Ovechkin and Tom Wilson, Washington Capitals: Ovie had a four-point game, scoring his league-leading 34th goal (his 592nd in his career) and helping out on three others, including both of Wilson’s goals. Wilson also added an assist for a three-point night. Add in Nicklas Backstrom‘s goal and assist and the Capitals top line had a nine-point night.

Mathew Barzal, New York Islanders: Barzal was instrumental in setting up all three Islanders goals. Furthermore, the rookie put himself in some elite company with his 60th, 61st and 62nd point of the season.

Marian Gaborik, Ottawa Senators and Dion Phaneuf, Los Angeles Kings: Both players made their debuts for their new teams after they were traded for each (and a couple other pieces) on Tuesday. Both ended up scoring a goal for their respective new teams.

Martin Jones, San Jose Sharks: Stopped 43 of 44 to help the Sharks get back to winning ways.

Highlights of the Night: 

Kucherov makes them all stand still:

Poor Henrik Lundqvist:

Matt Murray sprawlin’:

Factoids of the Night:

Scores:

Penguins 3, Kings 1

Islanders 3, Rangers 0

Devils 5, Hurricanes 2

Senators 3, Sabres 2 (OT)

Lightning 4, Red Wings 1

Capitals 5, Wild 2

Flames 4, Predators 3

Ducks 3, Blackhawks 2

Coyotes 5, Canadiens 2

Golden Knights 4, Oilers 1

Sharks 4, Canucks 1

