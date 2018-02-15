PHT Morning Skate: A winning day for Hockey Canada; reaction to Benning extension

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• Now that the Canadian women have taken top spot in their group, they await the winner of O.A.R./Switzerland, while the U.S. will play the winner of Finland/Sweden in the Olympic semifinals. [NBC Olympics]
• Canada’s men’s side won their opening game with a 5-1 victory over Switzerland. [Hockey Canada]
• Matt Dalton and the Jim Paek’s South Korean squad played inspiring hockey, but ultimately fell 2-1 to the Czech Republic. [IIHF]
• The first goal scored by the unified Korean women’s team was by North Carolina native Randi Griffin. [NBC Olympics]
• Likely top pick in June’s NHL draft, Rasmus Dahlin, was a healthy scratch for Sweden’s opening game win over Norway. [NBC Olympics]
• The 17-year-old Dahlin could change the way we look at defensemen going forward. [Sporting News]
• A demotion to the third line doesn’t mean David Pastrnak is in Bruce Cassidy’s doghouse. It’s just a simple reminder. [Bruins Daily]
• It’s now Jim Benning’s job to see through to the finish of the Vancouver Canucks’ rebuild. [Sportsnet]
• Now that he has a contract extension, the next move for Benning to make it to re-sign the Sedins. [Canucks Army]
• A look back at Dion Phaneuf‘s time with the Ottawa Senators. [TSN]
• It’s time for the Calgary Flames to hand Matthew Tkachuk an extension. [Flames Nation]
• Wednesday was a pretty fun day for the Vegas Golden Knights. They spent the afternoon training with Cirque du Soleil. [Review-Journal]
• One player helping to power the Pittsburgh Penguins of late? That would be Jake Guentzel. [Tribune-Review]
• Justin Williams a.k.a. ‘team grandpa,’ has eyes on bringing the Carolina Hurricanes back to the playoffs. [Sports Illustrated]
• A look at quite an “atrocious” season for Washington Capitals defenseman Brooks Orpik. [Japers’ Rink]
