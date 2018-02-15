Getty Images

Flyers’ Shayne Gostisbehere reacts to shooting at old high school

By Sean LeahyFeb 15, 2018, 2:50 PM EST
The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Wednesday meant a heavy heart for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere.

The 24-year-old Pembroke Pines, Florida native spent two years at the high school before transferring his junior year to a prep school in Connecticut. He only learned of the horrible tragedy after receiving a text message from a friend and then watched the coverage at home with his girlfriend.

“They always say it [hits] close to home, but when it’s actually home it’s pretty tough to see,” said Gostisbehere, who grew up a 10-minute drive from the school. “I haven’t really processed it yet. I still can’t believe it. I was just in that school. I was only in there for two years, but I felt safe at that school every day I was there. Just to see something like that happen and to those kids and those teachers and whatnot, it sucks.”

Authorities say that 17 people died in the shooting and 14 were wounded before 19-year-old suspect Nikolas Cruz was apprehended by police. Cruz has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

Gostisbehere said he knew of one of the victims, Aaron Feis, a football coach who witnesses said used himself as a shield to protect students during the shooting.

“It’s your high school you went to. It’s obviously a tragic event,” Gostisbehere said. “These things keep happening. It just sucks.”

The trade deadline is looming, so expected the next few fantasy columns to be especially trade-heavy. The wave hasn’t really rolled in yet for the NHL, however, so it’s mainly the Dion PhaneufMarian Gaborik swap to consider.

That said, there’s another development today that brings back memories of this column about Brent Burns, Dustin Byfuglien, and the D/RW designation. So let’s get into those two developments.

Phaneuf: Better in fantasy?

Look, in reality, Dion Phaneuf isn’t very effective any longer. There might be flashy hits and powerful shots, but the bad tends to outweigh the good. Maybe the Kings will put him in a more nurturing environment, yet to my eyes, this seems like an expensive “name” acquisition that probably won’t move the needle a whole lot on the ice.

This is the chart I referenced for the trade, via this handy tool from CJ Turtoro using Corey Sznajder’s data

… but if you need more charts and other infographics:

That only matters so much in fantasy terms, aside from the notion that it might not mean much of a boost for, say, Jonathan Quick.

I’ve often liked Phaneuf as a depth defenseman in fantasy, however, at least in leagues with robust stats and now that his stature in the league has really dropped. Yahoo’s profiles can be quite useful in spotting “multi-tool” players the quickest, and you can see that with Phaneuf.

With three goals and 16 points, Phaneuf isn’t likely to jump out at you in leagues with simpler stats. Instead, he excels in racking up peripheral stats: so far in 53 games, Phaneuf has 34 PIM (100 last season), 108 hits, and 114 blocked shots. With 86 SOG, Phaneuf can check a lot of boxes.

Consider this: Phaneuf ranks among just 12 players (not surprisingly, all defensemen) with at least 100 hits and 100 blocked shots this season. Interestingly, Brayden McNabb – the useful blueliner the Kings lost to Vegas in the expansion draft – is also in that group.

So, Phaneuf is unlikely to blow you away at this point in his career. Still, if you’re in the right league, he can have some use in a “quantity over quality” sense.

Now, as far as Marian Gaborik goes? Meh.

Burns at forward?

Injuries are stacking up for the San Jose Sharks, which is opening the door for Brent Burns to return – at least briefly – to the forward position.

The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz reports that Burns is lining up with Joe Pavelski and Timo Meier, so he’s not exactly roughing it, either. Meier is also getting some reps on the Sharks’ top PP, so he could be worth a short-term add depending upon how deep your league is.

In a Fear the Fin article that hasn’t aged well – though it must be mentioned that Burns’ defensive work has increasingly come into question lately – “The Neutral” argued back in 2014 that Burns was better off as a forward. While Burns has obviously paid off on defense for the Sharks (and his checking account), it’s worth remembering that Burns was an absolute force at forward, and he might actually become more valuable during this experiment:

But we do know how dominant he is up front and the impact Burns can make on the wing is undeniable. Only Rick Nash, Corey Perry, Max Pacioretty, Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Toews scored more 5-on-5 goals per 60 minutes than Burns did during his season-and-a-half at wing. Only twelve total forwards, all of them superstars except for Sidney Crosby comfort goat Chris Kunitz, averaged more points per 60. It isn’t merely about the individual scoring stats either; Burns’ impact on both even-strength offense and puck possession, as well as the additional marginal effects of moving players like Pavelski into roles they can crush, significantly improved the entire team in every conceivable category.

One area where Burns may really thrive is quality of chances. Despite firing a ridiculous 242 SOG in 57 games, Burns only has nine goals this season, a shooting percentage of just 3.7. Some of that comes down to an early-season slump, but it stands to reason that Burns was probably taking some lower-quality shots as a blueliner. Burns being closer to the net could mean higher-danger chances, and real headaches for goalies.

Even with an optimal lineup in mind, you wonder if this experiment might be something the Sharks consider revisiting in certain situations, like when they badly need a goal. Naturally, even that hinges on personnel, as a healthy team might be better off with Burns on the blueline, even in those situations.

The one potential downfall could be that, if he gets a longer run as a forward, his ice time might go down. Then again, with the Sharks’ injuries in mind, that might not be much of a worry. In the last two games, Burns logged 28:16 and 29:49 TOI.

Keep in mind that it would take a while for Burns to regain that fun RW/D designation even if the Sharks stick with him. Still, the mere possibility of that happening again is pretty entertaining for us fantasy dorks.

Maybe we’ll get Dustin Byfuglien back at forward, too, this season?

Anders Lee stands up for Islanders GM in light of ‘Snow Must Go’

By James O'BrienFeb 15, 2018, 1:12 PM EST
Many New York Islanders fans agree with the sentiment “(Garth) Snow Must Go,” but that doesn’t mean it’s unanimous.

In response to the successful Go Fund Me drive to put up billboard(s) calling for Snow’s firing near Barclays Center, Islanders forward Anders Lee had an interesting reaction.

He took to Twitter not just to express his disagreement with “Snow Must Go,” but to ask people to donate to a different charity than his “Kancer Jam II” campaign, with the event coming on Feb. 19.

A portion of that statement reads:

” … (Snow) had the faith to draft me in 2009, and I wouldn’t be here today without his support, so I do not feel right accepting the donation. I appreciate the gesture from our fans and their efforts to support the Kancer Jam Foundation but ask that they use this money to support another fund that can benefit from this donation.”

As of this writing, Lee’s Crowd Rise drive is at $12,131, with 56 people donating. It seems like a fantastic campaign, and even in this unusual way, it would be great if it got more attention through all of this.

Looking at the Go Fund Me for the “Snow Must Go” billboards, they’re no longer accepting donations after hitting $5,980. They’re also giving additional money to the American Cancer Society, and issued a response to Lee in an update. Here’s the most relevant portion of that response:

Secondly, we recently received word via Twitter that Anders Lee will be declining any donation toward his Kancer Jam. While we are disappointed, we respect his decision, and love Anders as a New York Islander.

Without a choice in the matter, we have therefore decided to donate any excess donations to the American Cancer Society. While we understand this was not the initial advertised charity, we hope Islanders fans will understand.

Again, this is an atypical situation on top of another odd situation, as it seems reasonable for their to be a scenario in which Islanders fans could express a belief about Snow needing to go while also helping to raise money to combat cancer. Whatever happens regarding Snow’s employment status, the Islanders’ playoff hopes, and John Tavares‘ future with the franchise, let’s hope that this brings more donations to some great causes. Whether that’s the the American Cancer Society, Lee’s specific efforts, or ideally a combination of the two, that’s fantastic.

U.S. upbeat after loss to Slovenia as it prepares for Slovakia

Associated PressFeb 15, 2018, 11:20 AM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — There were smiles, laughs and enthusiastic goal celebrations. It seems the Americans have found their missing energy.

At practice, anyway.

A day after blowing a two-goal, third-period lead and losing to Slovenia in overtime to open Olympic play, the United States was back at practice feeling upbeat and confident. The Americans will face Slovakia on Friday.

”We’re excited,” alternate captain Noah Welch said. ”For 40 minutes, we proved that we’re a pretty dangerous team. Had a great video session today. Coaches did a good job of pointing out what we need to be better at, and then the team came out and had probably our best, most upbeat, quick-paced practice that we’ve had since we’ve been here.”

U.S. players shook off the stunning 3-2 defeat so quickly it was a whiplash of emotions in just over 12 hours. It certainly helps that the Olympic format means no team gets eliminated after pool play, though it doesn’t hurt that the U.S. dominated play for the first two periods against Slovenia before the mix of sitting on the lead and running out of gas proved costly. Coach Tony Granato chalked it up to some mental fatigue.

That can’t happen against Slovakia, which upset the favored Russians in regulation across town. ”Playing a full 60 minutes” is about as lame of a hockey cliche that exists, but for the U.S. team it’s a mantra now after how well it played for 40 minutes before letting the game slip away.

”We have to refresh ourselves and recharge ourselves to be able to try to play that way for 60 minutes,” Granato said. ”We skate. We’ve got four lines that can play. We don’t have to overplay anybody. If we can sustain the energy that we played with the first two periods, that would be what would help us be successful.”

Easier said than done against a Slovakia team that wore down the talented Russians and shut out the U.S. at the pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup in November. The biggest challenge for the U.S. then, now and potentially moving forward, is cashing on its offensive chances.

”We’ve got to shoot more,” Matt Gilroy said after the U.S. scored just twice on 36 shots against Slovenia. ”We’ve got to get more bodies to the net. Every goaltender’s pretty good here and a lot of guys will battle in front, but we’ve got to sacrifice and get to the net.”

Feeling good about how they tilted the ice for two periods, the Americans need to avoid a repeat of how they went into a shell in the third period and abandoned the aggressive approach that had been working so well.

”If you try to play safe, you’re dead. Safe is dead in this tournament,” Welch said. ”When we’re up, what’s our mentality going to be? And it can’t be to sit back. It’s to play hard, play responsible but to be on the attack. That’s the only way we’re going to have success in this tournament is to use our speed and just get after teams.”

The U.S. had a need for speed and filled it with college players Troy Terry and Ryan Dontato and Swiss-based Garrett Roe, among others. Now it’s about harnessing it and not letting it run out.

”We’re a fast team,” Granato said. ”I don’t think there’s any doubt that (is) what you saw last night from our team. We’re not the biggest team. We’ve got a (6-foot-5 forward Jordan) Greenway and a couple other bodies that are big. We have to rely on that quickness and hound pucks and making it be hard to play against us.”

NOTES: Granato said Ryan Zapolski will start in goal versus Slovakia after allowing three goals on 25 shots against Slovenia. … F Chad Kolarik and D Will Borgen could get into the U.S. lineup after being healthy scratches in the opener, though Granato was not displeased with anyone’s play enough to make it an easy decision of who to take out.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

Phil Kessel joins exclusive hot dog hockey card club, thanks to Upper Deck (Photo)

By Sean LeahyFeb 15, 2018, 10:37 AM EST
Upper Deck released its Series 2 set of hockey cards this week and included is a insert set featuring the Pittsburgh Penguins and their days with the Stanley Cup from this past summer. Among the 12 cards, which includes Sidney Crosby and Mario Lemieux, is a very unique photo for the card of Phil Kessel, two-time Stanley Cup champion.

In August, when it was Kessel’s day, he spent part of it at a golf course with friends and family, which included him posing with hot dogs inside the Cup’s bowl. You might recall a silly and later debunked story from the Toronto Sun in 2015 that said Kessel would grab a daily dog from a certain vendor near his condo in the city. It even inspired a tattoo!

Clearly, Phil got wind of the story and decided to dunk on Steve Simmons, to the delight of many.

Kessel now has something in common with long-time NHL netminder Olaf Kolzig, who was captured on a 1995-96 Pinnacle card about to down a hot dog with his name spelled out in mustard.

Kolzig told the Washington Post in 1996 that he never did eat that hot dog and the idea came about when he asked card photographers what’s the weirdest hockey card they ever made. Then “the guy handed me a hot dog with my name written in mustard on it.”

We relish the thought that this could start a trend in the hobby.

