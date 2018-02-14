The Buzzer: Faulk the natural, Tavares hits 600

By James O'BrienFeb 14, 2018, 2:17 AM EST
Player of the Night: Justin Faulk, Carolina Hurricanes

There were some other great performances on Tuesday, including Mark Scheifele powering the Jets past the Capitals with three points and Zach Werenski collecting three points of his own as a defenseman in Columbus’ win, but Faulk takes the cake when he correct for rarity.

Faulk generated not just a hat trick, but also a natural one, becoming just the fifth player in NHL history to achieve such a feat. You can see footage of that in the video above this headline.

Highlights of the Night

The Predators managed quite the comeback against the Blues on Tuesday, rallying from a 3-0 deficit almost halfway through the third period to send the game into overtime. Filip Forsberg took the cake in OT, locking down the win with a penalty shot. Watch all of their goals, which included a beautiful set of passes to set up one of Austin Watson‘s two tallies:

It’s been a middling season for the Red Wings, but Dylan Larkin has enjoyed a fantastic rebound. This time around, it was all about the takeaway:

This probably ranks as a lowlight, but still:

Factoids:

As lousy as that 4-1 loss was for the Islanders, John Tavares did collect his 600th career point. He hit that milestone in just the 645th game of his NHL career. Outstanding, especially for a guy who hasn’t always had the greatest linemates.

Another feather in the cap for the Vegas Golden Knights:

Put this in Taylor Hall‘s Hart Trophy file:

Then again, there’s this in Patrice Bergeron‘s favor:

Hot take: they’re both excellent. (No punches pulled.)

Scores

Bruins 5, Flames 2
Sabres 5, Lightning 3
Blue Jackets 4, Islanders 1
Devils 5, Flyers 4 (SO)
Penguins 6, Senators 3
Hurricanes 7, Kings 3
Red Wings 2, Ducks 1
Predators 4, Blues 3 (OT)
Wild 3, Rangers 2
Jets 4, Capitals 3 (OT)
Golden Knights 5, Blackhawks 2
Coyotes 2, Sharks 1

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Phaneuf, Senators react to bizarre night and rare mid-game trade

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2018, 11:38 PM EST
PITTSBURGH — On the ice and on the scoreboard it was just another night at the office for the 2017-18 Ottawa Senators as they were on the wrong end of a 6-3 decision in Pittsburgh.

It was what was happening off the ice during their latest loss that made things a little more bizarre and, quite honestly, a little more interesting. That was when the Senators were in the process of completing the rare mid-game trade by sending defenseman Dion Phaneuf and forward Nate Thompson to the Los Angeles Kings in exchange for forwards Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore.

From an Ottawa perspective a lot of it was about moving salary, while also signaling the beginning of what will likely be a pre-deadline firesale in the middle of what has been a bitterly disappointing season that comes on the heels of last year’s shocking run to the Eastern Conference Final.

[Trade: Senators send Dion Phaneuf to the Kings]

It was easy to tell something was up in the second period when Phaneuf suddenly stopped getting ice time and word started to leak out that something was up. Things really got bizarre when Phil Kessel, one of Phaneuf’s long-time teammates with the Toronto Maple Leafs, told Penguins television analyst Bob Errey (who was positioned between the benches for the game) that Phaneuf was on his way to Los Angeles during the game.

After the game Phaneuf and the Senators all reacted to the trade.

“I want to thank the Ottawa Senators organization for my time with them,” Phaneuf said after the game. “That is first and foremost, I have nothing but great things to say about the city of Ottawa, about the organization, about my time here. It’s disappointing when you do get moved, but with saying that I am very excited about where I am going, to the team I am going to, and about being a Los Angeles King. I am honored to be going there, I am excited about the team they have, where they are in the standings, I am going to go there and do the best I can to help their team.”

Phaneuf joined the Senators in the middle of the 2015-16 season in a trade with the Maple Leafs and spent parts of three seasons with the team, including their playoff run a year ago.

“I will always remember the run we went on,” said Phaneuf. “As a player that is what you play for. You want to have that success, you want to go on those runs. Now I am going to a team that has won, to a team that has had a lot of success. I am very, very excited to be going where I am going. It is a lot to take in right now, standing here there are a lot of different emotions, but I am excited about where I am going. It is an exciting time for me to think about being a Los Angeles King.”

Phaneuf said he was not told immediately that a trade was close to being completed, but that he knew something was going on when he stopped getting ice time.

He said he was finally told between the second and third periods.

“Guys were kind of wondering why he wasn’t playing in the second period so we kind of knew something was up,” said Senators forward Mark Stone. “Unfortunately when your team struggles you lose teammates and changes get made. It’s obviously a tough day for a lot of the guys in this room. I had a real close relationship with Dion.”

Senators coach Guy Boucher said he did not address the trade in the locker room and instead tried to the focus on the task at hand — trying to get a win.

“Everybody knew what was happening, there was no need to address it,” said Boucher. “It’s a business, it’s a tough part of the business. We’re talking about two players I really enjoyed having around, two character people that brought a lot of positive things to us, two players that I really respect. Two guys I have been far in the playoffs with, [Thompson] with Tampa going to the Conference Final there, then same with Dion last year. You develop relationships with people. I really wish those individuals the very, very best. They are tremendous individuals that deserve the best. I thank them for everything they have done, they were tremendous to work with.”

Phaneuf’s teammates seemed to share that sentiment.

“It’s an unfortunate part of the business,” said Senators captain Erik Karlsson, whose future with the team is also in question as the team continues to lose and his long-term contract situation looms.

“He’s a good friend of mine, a good friend of everyone on this team and someone that did really well for us. He is someone we would have liked to have kept if the circumstances would have been different. That is the unfortunate and sad part of the situation we are in, things like this are going to happen.”

Karlsson also talked about how much Phaneuf helped him in his brief time with the team.

“He was great for me coming here from Toronto,” Karlsson said. “He helped me out a lot, not only on the ice but stuff around the locker room, with the guys, with the media. He took a load off my back and I am going to miss that, most importantly I am going to miss him as a friend.”

If there is anyone that can relate to what Phaneuf’s night was like it would have to be Senators forward Matt Duchene.

Duchene’s time with the Colorado Avalanche came to an end earlier this season when he was traded early in the first period of a game.

“I don’t know how much time was left,” said Duchene when asked when he found out about the trade. “I found out right before we went out for the third. It’s very strange. I know what it’s like obviously, for me it was maybe a little crazier, getting trade a minute into the game then I kind of sat there for a while. I know for him it is probably a crazy whirlwind right now but they [Phaneuf and Thompson] are going to help Los Angeles a lot.”

What makes the night even more interesting for Phaneuf is that he doesn’t even have to go anywhere to meet his new team.

The Kings, after losing 7-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night, are on their way to Pittsburgh for a game on Thursday night where Phaneuf will join them.

“It is a different situation,” said Phaneuf. “I am not flying anywhere right now to meet them. My gear is staying here, and I am too.”

Adam Gretz is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Metro movement: Penguins gain, Islanders suffer

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 13, 2018, 11:25 PM EST
Tuesday was a busy night around the NHL, but that was especially true in the Metropolitan Division, as there were some significant games ending in regulation, blowouts, and comebacks. Let’s see who made gains and who failed tonight in the Metro.

(The results go in order of where teams ended the night in the Metro.)

Capitals (first in Metro) see a point slip away:

Mark Scheifele scored two goals, including a tally with 15 seconds remaining in regulation to send this game to overtime. The talented center than grabbed the lone assist on Tyler Myers‘ OT-winner, grabbing a comeback win for the Jets against the Capitals.

Washington remains pretty comfortable at 71 points in 56 games played.

Penguins (second) pummel Senators:

The Pens have now won nine straight games at home, making it clear that they have added incentive to try to grab at least the second seed in the Metro. (They’re 21-17-1 at home versus an ugly 11-15-3 road record.) Zach-Aston Reese scored the first two goals of his career, both assisted – of course – by Sidney Crosby. Crosby ended up with three helpers in Pittsburgh’s 6-3 win against the eventually-Dion-Phaneuf-less Senators.

Pittsburgh is now at 68 points in 58 GP.

Flyers (third) fall to Devils (fourth) in three-point game:

It looked like the Flyers were going to win their fifth in a row while the Devils would see their losing streak extend to five games. Instead, Taylor Hall shook off a huge hit by Radko Gudas to tie things up in the third period with his second goal of the game, helping New Jersey rally for a 5-4 shootout win.

Philly is at 66 points in 57 GP; NJ is at 64 points in 56 GP. New Jersey has the first wild-card spot in the East.

Hurricanes (fifth) blow Kings away

Justin Faulk hasn’t been as explosive this season, so maybe he’s making up for lost time by collecting a hat trick in Carolina’s 7-3 dismantling of the Kings, who might relish shifting the attention to that odd Phaneuf trade.

Hurricanes grab second wild-card spot with 63 points in 57 GP.

Blue Jackets (sixth) bombard Islanders (seventh):

Yikes.

The Islanders’ defensive struggles continued on Tuesday, as they allowed 26 shots on goal in a single period and a whopping 51 overall. Jaroslav Halak held off some of the barrage, but eventually Columbus broke through, and did so in regulation with a 4-1 decision.

Let’s just say things are getting pretty ugly for the Isles.

The Blue Jackets have 62 points in 56 games; the Islanders have 60 points in 58 GP.

Rangers (eighth) lose in regulation

After winning two straight games since management sent out a letter basically acknowledging defeat, the Rangers fell short of collecting any standings points on Tuesday, losing 3-2 in regulation to the Wild. Minnesota scored the first three goals of the game in just a bit more than six minutes, and that ended up being enough to keep the Rangers humble.

Rangers have 59 points in 57 GP.

As you can see, there were some noteworthy developments in the Metro tonight, particularly in the case of regulation decisions. There are some other significant head-to-head divisional matches this week, so with things this tight, fortunes can change quickly.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Trade: Senators send Dion Phaneuf to Kings

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 13, 2018, 9:55 PM EST
Dion Phaneuf‘s contract isn’t pretty, but after seeing it move twice in trades already, you can’t say that it’s impossible to trade.

The Ottawa Senators proved that after the Toronto Maple Leafs before them,* sending the defenseman and (most) of his enormous contract to the Los Angeles Kings in a startling deal that might really kick off the looming trade deadline.

* – Not to mention the Calgary Flames, although that was on a previous deal.

Update: The Kings made the trade official. GM Rob Blake had this to say about Phaneuf:

“Dion brings to our club a great deal of experience and leadership. He also plays with a physical edge which complements our line-up well. Nate has a good reputation of being a high-energy player on the ice. Both guys are also high character guys,” Blake said.

TSN’s Darren Dreger was the first to report the terms with others reporting the same, while the deal hasn’t been confirmed by the teams yet:

Kings get: Phaneuf (at that 25-percent discount) and Nate Thompson. This means Phaneuf will carry a $5.25 million cap hit for L.A. through 2020-21.

Senators receive: Marian Gaborik and Nick Shore.

Why?

The Senators’ perspective is simple: they save money. While Gaborik carries a $4.875 million cap hit through 2020-21, his actual salary really plummets starting next season. Shore’s contract expires while Thompson is owed $1.65M in 2018-19.

It’s pretty easy to see the Senators’ side of this, especially when you consider their budgetary concerns.

The Kings’ perspective is a little more surprising, at least since still-fairly-new GM Rob Blake seemed to be changing some of the organization’s habits. Going for a big name with a big contract feels a lot like some of the hit-or-miss moves from former GM Dean Lombardi’s latter years, like trading for Milan Lucic and Jarome Iginla. (Not to mention Vincent Lecavalier.)

Looking at Phaneuf’s stats from a variety of perspectives, you generally get “middling” if you’re optimistic and “flat-out bad” the deeper you dig. Via this handy tool from CJ Turtoro using Corey Sznajder’s data, you can see that Phaneuf doesn’t really compare all that favorably to Derek Forbort, a Kings defenseman they’d likely hope to upgrade on:

Perhaps the Kings believe that Phaneuf can turn things around with a change of scenery?

The Kings are battling for a playoff spot, and with an aging core, they’re clearly trying to make the most of this sometimes-promising season. Acquiring Phaneuf is quite a gamble, though.

Side note: Both teams lost their games on Tuesday. The Senators fell 6-3 to the Penguins while the Hurricanes handed the Kings a 7-3 drubbing.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.

Taylor Hall returns after big Radko Gudas hit

By James O'BrienFeb 13, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
The New Jersey Devils already weren’t fans of Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas, considering how unhappy they were about a hit on Kyle Palmieri (with Travis Zajac surprisingly dolling out justice in a fight).

That bitterness may only climb after Tuesday, as Taylor Hall has yet to return after an enormous hit by Gudas. The check was delivered while Hall was in the process of scoring a goal, his 22nd of the season. Gudas actually scored a goal of his own in this game, his second of 2017-18.

Gudas was not penalized for the check; do you think that hit deserves special attention from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety?

We’ll have to wait and see if Hall comes back to this game. The Flyers entered the third period with a 4-3 lead, so it’s possible that their winning streak may continue while the Devils’ struggles might persist.

Update: While it’s important to remember that sometimes players briefly return to games only to miss time later, this is a great early sign for a Devils team that is already dealing with Cory Schneider‘s absence.

Not only did Taylor Hall return, he ended up scoring another goal in this game, helping the Devils pull off a 5-4 shootout win. Wow.

James O'Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports.