‘Snow Must Go:’ Islanders fans raise money to protest GM

OK, look: it’s always a little awkward to note when a group of people are calling for someone’s head. It’s not that far from “Frankenstein” territory.
That said, if there was ever a time when fans should really make their voices heard, this would be it.
Around the NHL, teams are sending mixed messages: they’re acknowledging a need to rebuild, while at the same time handing polarizing GMs contract extensions. With that in mind, it makes it easier to wrap your head around the New York Islanders civil revolt regarding their perceived need to get rid of longstanding GM Garth Snow.
It already began last night, as fans chanted “Snow Must Go” after the Islanders dropped an embarrassing 4-1 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets, showing porous defense once again by giving up 51 shots on goal.
Rather than showing up with paper bags on their head (possibly with increasingly creative faces), an enterprising group of Islanders fans decided to buy a strategically placed billboard to voice their displeasure about Garth Snow. To do so, they put together a Go Fund Me account, and that drive basically only took about an hour to hit the $2,725 goal.
Here’s what the ad looks like:
Help us send a message and tell ownership that "SNOW MUST GO" on a poster board within a half mile of the Barclays Center. #SnowMustGo#Isles
It’s time to send a clear message to Islanders owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin. Fans will no longer tolerate the culture of losing surrounding this franchise. Help us send a message and tell ownership that “SNOW MUST GO” on a poster board within a half mile of the Barclays Center.
Whether you believe that keeping Snow in place is the best way to retain John Tavares or that management needs to show more urgency with a playoff spot on the line, you have to give Isles fans credit for creativity here.
Considering the fact that Snow has been GM since 2006, it’s also difficult to deny that his fingerprints are all over the Isles’ issues at this point. Plenty of fans think there needs to be a change, and they’re going the extra mile (or 10’6″ x 22’99”) to express their beliefs.
Apparently such an effort worked out for New York Jets fans, too, and they feel like spiritual cousins to Islanders fans (and of course, in many cases people are fans of both teams).
Jets fans (aka a large portion of the NYI fan base) are already well-versed in GM shaming via billboard.. it worked for our football team, let’s see what we it can do for hockey…
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Much more than bragging rights are on the line anytime the Americans and Canadians meet, and the Olympics offers the opportunity to showcase just how good the best in women’s hockey really are these days.
No medal will be on the line Thursday. Just the top spot in the best group in pool play along with the choice of jersey color and benches for the next time they play – ideally the gold medal game.
Only gold will do for the United States at the Pyeongchang Games with the Americans mired in a 20-year title drought. And this will be the first time the Americans have played their biggest rival in the Olympics since Canada stunned the United States by rallying from a 2-0 deficit to win gold at the 2014 Sochi Games with a 3-2 overtime victory.
Yes, the Americans have been waiting for this moment since the final horn blew in 2014.
”We’ve been preparing for this tournament for four years,” said Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson, a three-time Olympian. ”The first two games we’re pretty happy with how they went. Definitely some things we can continue to get better at, but hopefully build on each and every game and be at our best when it matters.”
That game is Feb. 22 when the gold medal will be up for grabs.
For now, the Canadians and Americans know millions will be watching a game scheduled for just after noon in South Korea to allow North Americans the chance to watch some late night hockey on Valentine’s Day.
Canada forward Jillian Saulnier said they try to represent the best of women’s hockey anytime they step on the ice. The Olympics only raises the stakes.
”The world is watching, so for us it’s just a time to showcase our talents and skills so to be able to play against some of the best players in the world,” Saulnier said. ”And some of those are on the U.S. as well, so it’s an exciting time for us.”
These teams know each other very well thanks to a pre-Olympic exhibition schedule of eight games that included the Four Nations Cup. The United States won three of the first four, including two to win the Four Nations Cup title. But Canada won the final four games in December with two each in Canada and in the United States.
Canada captain Marie-Philip Poulin, who scored the tying and game-winning goals in the gold medal game in Sochi, noted they haven’t played since Canada finalized its Olympic roster.
”So obviously it’s going to be a big change for both of the teams,” Poulin said. ”So excited to play. It doesn’t matter what happened before.”
Even though the United States won the inaugural gold at the 1998 Nagano Games when women’s hockey debuted at the Olympics, Canada has won each of the past four, and the Canadians are in South Korea looking to add the only medal their country expects when playing the sport they created.
United States defenseman Kacey Bellamy is playing in her third Olympics and called U.S.-Canada a ”great rivalry.”
”Honestly, it’s exciting anytime we play them,” Bellamy said. ”We’re going to give 100 percent. We have a lot of respect for each other. Once we hit the ice, it’s going to be a fun game. It’s going to be fast, and we’re excited.”
Canada stands at the top of Group A, despite both teams being 2-0, thanks to having scored one more goal (nine) than the Americans (eight). Both teams have allowed one goal apiece – both to Finland. Canada beat Finland by 4-1 compared to the Americans’ 3-1 win to open preliminary play.
The Americans canceled practice Wednesday after beating the Russians 5-0 late Tuesday night. The Canadians practiced after their win over Finland.
U.S. coach Robb Stauber has tried to keep his players focused on only one opponent at a time, trying to ignore the inevitable game with Canada until a day away.
”We know we have the next game,” Stauber said. ”We know that opponent very well.”
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The new owner of the Carolina Hurricanes has a soft spot for his team’s old identity – the Hartford Whalers.
In the month since Tom Dundon assumed control of the Hurricanes, they’ve brought back the old ”Brass Bonanza” fight song, stocked the shelves in the team store with that beloved whale-tail logo and have discussed bringing back the Whalers, too – if only for a future turn-back-the-clock night.
Under his leadership, the Hurricanes have done a 180-degree turn in the way they view, market and appreciate their past.
”It’s ours, right? I mean, it’s who we were. It’s part of the history,” Dundon said in an interview with The Associated Press. ”To me, it makes a lot of sense. … This was too easy. ‘How could I not?’ was probably the better question.”
In the month since Dundon bought a majority share of the team from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr., the 46-year-old Dallas businessman has made several changes – most visibly, the embracing of who the Hurricanes were before they became the Hurricanes.
That’s a drastic shift from their approach under Karmanos. He purchased the Whalers in 1994 and moved the franchise to North Carolina three years later, never looking back after seven consecutive losing seasons in Connecticut and complaints about attendance at what was then known as the Hartford Civic Center.
That’s not the case anymore.
The Hurricanes are selling Whalers T-shirts and jerseys – with that distinctive ”H” formed in the empty space between a ”W” and a whale tail – in their team store. They occasionally play ”Brass Bonanza” during stops in play. And Dundon says he’s working with the league on a plan to ”wear the uniform and sort of make it part of what we do” as part of a nostalgia night.
”I think it’s really good-looking stuff, so for me it was like, this is great gear, and this is where we’ve come from, and you know, I think it’s fun,” Dundon said. ”And so for me, this is supposed to be fun, it’s entertainment, and we’re supposed to care about the team, and you see something like that that looks good and creates something to talk about and something to enjoy.”
Not surprisingly, the Whalers’ identity has long had a strong sentimental attraction throughout the hockey world – especially in their former home.
The state of Connecticut is selling Whalers license plates for $60 to help fund new facilities at a children’s hospital. And just last week, Gov. Dan Malloy issued an open letter to Dundon to invite the Hurricanes back to the Hartford area for an outdoor game at Rentschler Field, the UConn football team’s home field, or to play a regular-season game at their former home rink.
Wrote Malloy: ”In short, the Whalers’ spirit is alive and well in Hartford.”
In North Carolina, though, Dundon’s arrival and subsequent appreciation for the team’s green-and-blue past has brought some buzz back to a team that is making a push for just its second playoff appearance since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006. He also has quashed those pesky, persistent relocation rumors that have plagued the franchise for years.
Dundon says his fans-first ownership style was influenced by a pair of Dallas-based team owners – Mark Cuban of the NBA’s Mavericks, and Jerry Jones of the NFL’s Cowboys. He ”had a front-row seat to everything they did” as the Mavericks transformed from cellar-dweller to NBA champion.
”I saw what they did with that brand over 10 years, and I don’t think anyone would have believed that the Mavericks could ever be what they became,” Dundon said. ”And with the Cowboys … Jerry has a constant focus on engaging fans and bringing attention to that brand. He thinks, probably, way bigger than I do and takes bigger risks. He’s just a genius at how he operates that team. So I’ve watched these things. I don’t think I’m going to do anything exactly like anyone else, but I’d like to think I can learn from seeing it.”
”We want to make sure that the team’s interesting, and we’re interesting, and right now the story is, the team’s going to make the playoffs and there’s an ownership change,” Dundon said. ”Hopefully in the future, it’s about all the winning we’re doing.”
Every now and then, it seems like the tortoise-like pace of progress in the NHL might actually pick up.
Look at the way the game is played. Scoring is up significantly this season, with franchises being more and more willing to dress four talented lines of forwards, rather than wasting valuable minutes on enforcers and other puck-stoppers. We’re seeing less dump-and-chase and more emphasis on skill.
We’re even seeing fewer big-money mistakes in free agency; even some of the missteps are easier to defend than the days of Jeff Finger and Bobby Holik getting “They gave him how much?” deals.
(Actually, for many in the case of Finger, the question was “Jeff who?”)
Yet whenever you get too excited about change, collars get a little stiffer on the country club, and you remember that progress isn’t always a straight line.
This week was one of those moments of “course correction,” as two of the messiest teams in the league handed their GMs contract extensions in the Ottawa Senators and Vancouver Canucks. It’s tough to deny that the NHL is simply more insular than other, more innovative leagues.
sneak peek at the pie charts for our research into the background of your favourite team's general manager. Where do these guys come from?
Still, there’s evidence that NHL teams deal with a “Yes man” culture that rears its head in disastrous ways. You’d think there would be more debate, for example, over the Bruins’ notorious decision to trade Tyler Seguin:
“They didn’t tell me it was over that,” Pfeffer said in July 2016. “But I guess everyone knows now where I stood on the Subban-Weber trade. There are times when there’s some possibility that there would be another side to the argument, but this was one of those things where it was so, so far outside what could be considered reasonable. I made a pretty strong case, but I made the case that the analytics made. This wasn’t a personal thing.”
There are several examples of a “one step forward, two steps backward” pace when it comes to outsiders getting voices in NHL organizations. The Florida Panthers, at times, seem to represent the worst of both worlds. They briefly placed emphasis on analytics, with head coach Gerard Gallant being pushed out in the process. That only really lasted a season – really, less – before GM Dale Tallon regained true power, and then he cleaned out many of those contract, emboldening the Vegas Golden Knights in the process.
There have been movement to scoop up analytics minds like the memorable summer of 2014, and then there has been backlash, most dramatically in the case of the Panthers.
It’s crucial to realize that there’s not necessarily “one way” to do things, even as narratives about “old-school” philosophies battling with analytics even continue in the MLB, a sport that often seems light years ahead of the NHL. All but the least reasonable advocates on “each side” will agree that there’s valuable to many different approaches.
The real danger is in cronyism, as Jonathan Willis expertly discussed for The Athletic (sub required), while making a fascinating comparison to how France prepared for WWI (as he’s wont to do). Willis describes the best-practice process of very-much-connected Lightning GM Steve Yzerman, who’s distinguished himself as one of the league’s best minds:
Steve Yzerman’s Tampa Bay Lightning offers a useful example. He has some old colleagues from his time in Detroit there, including former teammates Pat Verbeek and Stacy Roest, though Verbeek mostly played for non-Red Wings teams and Roest mostly played in the minors and Europe as a pro.
But his top lieutenant is Julien Brisebois, the lawyer who worked his way into a hockey operations role in Montreal and did such fine work running their AHL team. His head coach is another lawyer, Jon Cooper, who took an unconventional path to the majors. The team employs a statistical analyst, Michael Peterson, who has history in baseball, an MBA and a master’s degree in mathematics. He also kept former interim GM Tom Kurvers on staff after taking over; he has a more traditional hockey background but comes from outside Yzerman’s immediate circle.
” … You never know where you’re getting your best idea,” Babcock said. “It could be from your rookie player, it could be from your power skating instructor, it could be from the guy who cooks breakfast. You have to be open-minded.”
***
To review: some of the brightest minds in the sport want to keep absorbing more and more ideas. Or, at minimum, they know that it’s wise to venture such an open-minded argument.
Meanwhile, we’ve seen several instances where “the old way” leaves teams in the hockey equivalent of debt: bad contracts, shaky prospect pools, and dire futures.
If you don’t want to listen to “the nerds,” just consider what Yzerman, Babcock, and other bright hockey people might say. NHL teams would be wise to throw out a wider net to find the next great thinkers.
The team announced a multi-year extension on Wednesday, leaving fans in dismay and onlookers flustered. They also put out a “Yep, we’re rebuilding” press release this week, following the lead of the Rangers and Senators.
Jim Benning has been given an extension by the Canucks. To facilitate the extension, Jim Benning has traded away a 3rd round pick.
The thing is, this is probably the toughest of the moves to defend. While the Senators dealt with budgetary limitations and leftover mistakes from before Dorion’s days, Ottawa enjoyed some recent successes. After all, they were within a goal of advancing to the 2017 Stanley Cup Final, and Dorion was nominated for GM of the Year, with the hiring of coach Guy Boucher proving instrumental in that run.
Under Benning’s watch, the biggest wins have … basically been when the Canucks play against type and actually rebuild a bit or draft well (on paper). There have been serious gaffes in trying to avoid the reality that this team was past its prime, with Loui Eriksson‘s contract (that $6 million cap hit still runs through 2021-22, somehow) being the most glaring example.
By no means is Benning solely responsible for the Canucks’ downfall, but it sends a strange message that he’s getting an extension.
Under Jim Benning, the Canucks have missed the playoffs 4 out of 5 seasons and lost in the first round against the 16th-ranked team the other time.
Today, he gets a contract extension from a Team President who had zero prior management/hockey ops experience at any level.
On the bright side, Benning’s performed reasonably well, at least when everyone’s on the same page about rebuilding.
The not-so-bright side is that there still seems to be a tone of denial in Vancouver. From reports of management wanting to bring back polarizing defenseman Erik Gudbranson – who could bring back a nice return – to not moving on from Henrik and Daniel Sedin, there are some signs that the Canucks might parallel the Detroit Red Wings in trying to have their cake and eat it too.
(That approach has really just clogged their arteries, honestly.)
Henrik Sedin on GM Jim Benning’s contract extension with #Canucks: “It’s the right thing to do. I think it’s good to keep him on board.”
Ultimately, it’s tough to ignore that the NHL is a tight-knit community, and sometimes that means that people who are part of the “inner circle” tend to get more chances than those with fresher voices.
