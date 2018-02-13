Getty

Should Flyers trade for goalie help with Elliott sidelined?

By James O'BrienFeb 13, 2018, 8:29 PM EST
Philadelphia Flyers fans might be getting used to the bittersweet mix of good and bad news during this season, so today brought that familiar taste.

The good news is that they entered Tuesday’s game on a four-game winning streak, with about as comfortable a hold on a playoff spot as they’ve enjoyed in years. They’re even moving on up PHT’s Power Rankings.

If a competitive Metropolitan Division wasn’t already enough to introduce a “Yeah, but …” element, a key injury will do the trick: the Flyers announced bad news that starting goalie Brian Elliott is expected to miss five-to-six weeks after undergoing “core muscle” surgery. Depending upon how things go, such a timetable excludes the veteran netminder from either a significant chunk or the remainder of the regular season, which ends on April 7.

Let’s mix the good and bad news a bit more: at least this announcement came before the Feb. 26 trade deadline.

The question is, then: should the Flyers pay a price to add another goalie option or stick with a combination that appears to be Michal Neuvirth and Alex Lyon?

Management kept things vague, especially since there are plenty of goalies on expiring contracts:

Interesting. In the latest edition of “31 Thoughts,” Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman notes that the Flyers have had some talks with the Buffalo Sabres.

There are any number of interesting Sabres the Flyers could be acquiring about, including a physical and talented forward in Evander Kane. That said, pending RFA goalie Robin Lehner‘s $4 million cap hit expires after 2018-19, and he’s the type who checks boxes of being intimidating much like GM Ron Hextall was, and most importantly, sneaky-capable (a .918 save percentage during his Buffalo years). The sneaky-capable part fits with Hextall’s goalie M.O., from Elliott to finding value in a reclamation project with Steve Mason.

The Flyers could aim for plenty of other options, including Petr Mrazek, who’s in a similar situation to Lehner.

On the other hand, Neuvirth is an experienced goalie, so Hextall might just opt to stay put.

While Neuvirth’s 7-7-2 record is underwhelming so far in 2017-18, it sure seems like he’s been capable so far, producing a nice .917 save percentage in 18 appearances. So far in his days with Philly, we’ve seen the best of Neuvirth (.924 save percentage in 2015-16) and the worst (.891 in 2016-17). That downside might give Hextall some pause, especially if the asking rate for a goalie isn’t too steep.

(For even more from the Flyers’ perspective, check out this post from Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.)

Rather than worrying about Neuvirth, the Flyers might want better insurance than Alex Lyon can provide. The 25-year-old only has three middling NHL games under his belt so far, and his AHL stats won’t blow you away.

This injury presents Hextall with a tough call: do you gamble a bit by sending assets away for another goalie, or do you cross your fingers that they can make it work until Elliott returns?

For all we know, that decision might just make or break Philly’s (currently promising) bid to make the playoffs.

Taylor Hall returns after big Radko Gudas hit

By James O'BrienFeb 13, 2018, 9:02 PM EST
The New Jersey Devils already weren’t fans of Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Radko Gudas, considering how unhappy they were about a hit on Kyle Palmieri (with Travis Zajac surprisingly dolling out justice in a fight).

That bitterness may only climb after Tuesday, as Taylor Hall has yet to return after an enormous hit by Gudas. The check was delivered while Hall was in the process of scoring a goal, his 22nd of the season. Gudas actually scored a goal of his own in this game, his second of 2017-18.

Gudas was not penalized for the check; do you think that hit deserves special attention from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety?

We’ll have to wait and see if Hall comes back to this game. The Flyers entered the third period with a 4-3 lead, so it’s possible that their winning streak may continue while the Devils’ struggles might persist.

Update: While it’s important to remember that sometimes players briefly return to games only to miss time later, this is a great early sign for a Devils team that is already dealing with Cory Schneider‘s absence.

Report: Seattle group applies for NHL expansion

Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 8:43 PM EST
SEATTLE (AP) A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press the group looking to bring professional hockey to the city of Seattle has formally filed its expansion application with the National Hockey League.

The person spoke to the AP on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity because the league was not commenting on the situation. Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also tweeted that Oak View Group had submitted the filing with the NHL.

The Oak View Group and its prospective NHL ownership group, led by billionaire David Bonderman and filmmaker Jerry Bruckheimer, submitted the expansion application and $10 million filing fee. The expansion application has been expected for weeks and is the next step in Seattle’s ongoing hope of bringing an NHL franchise to the largest market in the United States without a professional winter sports franchise.

If Seattle is successful in its expansion bid, the new franchise would bring the league to an even 32 teams with 16 in each conference. A new team would also yield a hefty expansion fee – in the neighborhood of $650 million.

AP Hockey Writer John Wawrow contributed to this report.

Russian Voynov at Olympics despite domestic abuse conviction

AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 6:15 PM EST
5 Comments

GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Slava Voynov is at the Olympics despite his conviction for domestic abuse. In a way, he is at the Olympics because of it.

The Russian defenseman remains indefinitely suspended from the National Hockey League over a 2014 incident that got him sentenced to 90 days in jail on a misdemeanor charge of corporal injury to a spouse.

Were he still in the league, he’d have to watch on TV as the Olympics hosts its first tournament without NHL players since 1994. Since he is no longer an NHL player, he is eligible and his experience as a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Los Angeles Kings makes him crucial to the roster of ”Olympic Athletes from Russia.”

”I know that he’s a good player and obviously he deserves to be here,” teammate Mikhail Grigorenko said after practice Tuesday. ”He’s one of our leaders on defense, so I’m not surprised he’s here. The around-hockey stuff, there’s people that decide that.”

Voynov’s conviction for assaulting his wife, Marta Varlamova, after a Halloween party didn’t stop him getting an invite to the Pyeongchang Games from the International Olympic Committee, which set strict criteria to bar Russians linked to a state-backed doping program. However, it didn’t rule out those with criminal convictions for other matters.

”We have been reassured by the Russian National Olympic Committee (suspended) that ‘no court or other official decision has been ever rendered which would prevent Mr. Voynov from competing in international competitions and enjoying his athlete’s rights on an equal footing with other athletes,”’ the IOC said in a statement to The Associated Press. ”They have stressed that, ‘The court decision taken in the United States of America with regard to Mr. Voynov has been completely executed.”’

Authorities in Los Angeles said Voynov choked and hit his wife and pushed her into a TV in their Redondo Beach bedroom after an argument that began at a party attended by other Kings players. His wife required eight stitches to close up a cut over her eye. Voynov pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor charge, avoiding trial on a felony count.

The NHL did not allow Voynov to play for Russia at the World Cup of Hockey in September 2016 because he was suspended. It was unclear whether Voynov would have been legally able to enter Canada based on the terms of his conviction in the United States.

The International Ice Hockey Federation said it doesn’t have the power to exclude Voynov from international competitions.

”The IIHF does not have rules similar to the NHL that would provide it or the president the power to render Voynov ineligible for non-hockey related violations that did not occur in IIHF competitions,” spokesman Adam Steiss told the AP. ”We would have respected the NHL’s suspension if he was currently playing in the NHL.”

Since leaving the United States, Voynov has played in the Kontinental Hockey League for SKA St. Petersburg, which receives substantial funding from Russian state gas company Gazprom. He rarely speaks in public and did not speak with media in South Korea this week despite repeated requests to team officials.

Russia opens the tournament Wednesday against Slovakia, with Voynov expected to play a key role at his second Olympics, and his teammates have expressed support for him.

Former Vancouver Canucks forward Sergei Shirokov said at practice: ”Slava Voynov is a good defenseman, really good player, and it’s good.”

More AP Olympics: https://wintergames.ap.org

Olympic tournament full of NHL talent of past and future

Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images
Associated PressFeb 13, 2018, 5:30 PM EST
GANGNEUNG, South Korea (AP) — Mark Arcobello had a choice between shuttling to and from the minor leagues in North America and taking his talents to Europe.

Arcobello, who went to Europe a year for some stability before the NHL decided not to participate in the Olympics, said he is glad he took the path less traveled because it helped him make the U.S. national team.

”This opportunity kind of solidifies that I made the right decision,” said Arcobello, who spent time with the Edmonton Oilers, Nashville Predators, Pittsburgh Penguins, Arizona Coyotes and Toronto Maple Leafs organizations. ”It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and if I’d still be going up and down between the minors and NHL right now, I’d be probably regretting it and wishing that I had left.”

Arcobello is one of the poster boys for this unpredictable, wide-open Olympic men’s hockey tournament that begins Wednesday with the U.S. against Slovenia and Russia playing Slovakia. Even though current NHL players aren’t taking part, 94 of the 300 Olympians have played at least one NHL game and every country has at least one former player.

”People say the NHL’s not here, but it’s all NHL talent,” U.S. defenseman James Wisniewski said. ”Maybe it’s not the All-Star talent that they’re looking at like a Patrick Kane or (Jonathan) Toews or (Ryan) Getzlaf – those kind of guys. But it’s still NHL talent. It’s just the guys that you really never heard of because they decided to take the European route.”

A lot of them took the European route. Players at the Olympics come from 19 different professional leagues based in 13 countries plus the NCAA and Korea Armed Forces Athletic Corps.

Canada has 23 former NHL players and the U.S. 16, down to Norway and South Korea with two and Slovenia one. Russia might have the two best former NHL stars in Ilya Kovalchuk and Pavel Datsyuk, and Finland the best goaltender now who played in the NHL in Mikko Koskinen.

It’s an NHL tournament. Just of the past and future.

”Everybody has a lot of talent here,” said Kovalchuk, who leads the favored Russians after playing for the Atlanta Thrashers and New Jersey Devils. ”We have a great team. There are five, six teams I think that are in the same level who’s got a lot of young kids who will be future NHLers, too.”

Soon-to-be NHL talent is everywhere. Sweden defenseman Rasmus Dahlin is expected to be the No. 1 pick in June, and U.S. college players Jordan Greenway and Ryan Donato, Finland defenseman Miro Heiskanen and forward Eeli Tolvanen, and Russia forward Kirill Kaprizov should be there in no time.

Combine that young skill with over 17,000 games of NHL experience, and players expect the quality of hockey to be better than expected.

”I think it’s going to shock some people,” said U.S. defenseman Bobby Sanguinetti, who played for the New York Rangers and Carolina Hurricanes. ”Obviously with the NHL current players not coming, it’s a little bit of a different scenario, but there’s a lot of great players here that are excited to show what they can bring to the team and with the opportunity to play on the big stage and actually compete for a medal.”

Germany coach Marco Sturm, who played 938 regular-season and 68 playoff games in the NHL, said everyone will treat it the same because ”there is still gold, silver and bronze.”

Historically, the value of those medals will certainly be reduced compared to those given out in the five previous Olympics with NHL players. It’s not what hockey people like to call a ”best-on-best” tournament like the 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2014 Olympics and the 1996, 2004 and 2016 World Cup of Hockey, though it’s far more of a mystery.

”More unpredictable because not a lot of teams know about each other,” U.S. coach Tony Granato said.

For all the scouting and video teams can use to learn about each other, one major question is who are the most dangerous players.

Kovalchuk leading the Kontinental Hockey League in scoring. Koskinen is among the KHL’s best goalies and other season trends give an indication, though the motivation of this unique chance and the quirkiness of a short tournament provide the opportunity for the tournament to be a must-watch drama.

”I do not think it will be easier (without NHL stars),” said Slovenia’s Jan Mursak, who played 46 games for the Detroit Red Wings. ”It is sometimes even harder to play against the players from Europe who, for a lot of them, this is their first Olympics. I am sure they will be pumped up as much as we are.”

AP Sports Writer James Ellingworth contributed.

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno