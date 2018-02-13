PHT Morning Skate: Players to watch at Olympics; Nash willing to go to Leafs

• Team USA goalies will be allowed to have the Statue of Liberty on their goalie masks. (ESPN)
• USA hockey fans, this one might hurt. Marie-Philip Poulin breaks down her golden goal from the 2014 Olympics. (Yahoo)
• ESPN gives us a good list of players to watch in the upcoming Olympic tournament. There’s a couple of former great NHLers on this list. (ESPN)
• Team USA hockey players were asked to phone someone (not a family member) who helped them get to where they are today. (USA Hockey)
• According to TSN.ca, Rick Nash is willing to go to the Toronto Maple Leafs. (TSN.ca)
• ‘Hawks goalie Corey Crawford was back on the ice with some of his teammates yesterday morning, but the Chicago Sun-Times believes he shouldn’t return to game action until September. (Chicago Sun-Times)
• Speaking of the Blackhawks, they’re definitely in trouble, and Jonathan Toews‘ sudden decline is part of the problem. (Sporting News)
• Does acquiring Ryan McDonagh make sense for the Boston Bruins? (Stanley Cup of Chowder)
• Even though the Rangers are going into rebuild mode, Glen Sather will be sticking around. (NY Post)
• Max Pacioretty and Tomas Plekanec might not be returning home from the Canadiens’ upcoming road trip. (Sportsnet)
• Stars GM Jim Nill like to keep his cards close to the vest when it comes to potential moves. (Defending Big D)
• The Leafs have too many healthy bodies right now, and it might cost them Nikita Soshnikov. (faceoffcircle.ca)
• A demotion to the fourth line helped get Corey Perry going again. (OC Register)
• Rookie Alexander Kerfoot isn’t in the Calder Trophy discussion, but he’s having an impressive first season. (Fan Rag Sports)
• The NWHL’s third annual All-Star game was pretty entertaining. (Victory Press)
• Ken Morrow talks about the Miracle on Ice team that won the gold medal at the 1980 Olympics. (The Sin Bin)
• Hockey players participating in a tournament have been swabbing their cheeks to see if they’re a bone marrow match for a toddler with cancer. (CTV.ca)
• Team Canada’s women’s team took down Finland earlier today (NBC Olympics)
Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.