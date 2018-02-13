Getty

A deeper look at Islanders’ decision to bench Barzal

By Joey AlfieriFeb 13, 2018, 10:58 AM EST
How does a player go from having his third five-point night of the season on Friday to being benched late in a close game on Sunday? Well, just ask the New York Islanders.

Mathew Barzal, who has 16 goals and 59 points in 57 games this season, was sat down late in New York’s 3-2 loss to the Calgary Flames because he “was playing a little bit soft, not soft, but slow. A big part of my game is just playing down low and battles and winning that kind of stuff. So I wasn’t doing that [Sunday],” Barzal told Newsday.

Over 82 games, every player is bound to have a rough night, so it’s hard to blame the 20-year-old, especially after he registered five assists in an overtime win over Detroit just two days before the benching.

But who is head coach Doug Weight really punishing here? Sure, Barzal is affected by the decision, but how about the rest of the team? The Isles are far from locked into a playoff spot (they’re currently one point behind the Devils and Hurricanes for Wild Card spots) and not having Barzal on the ice late in a one-goal game is a questionable decision. The Islanders will need every point they can down the stretch, so missing out on two points on home ice is huge.

“It’s who’s going to score for us,” Weight said. “So (Barzal) just threw the puck away three times on the last power play, and we had meetings between periods showing him what’s going on and what we have to exploit.

“So that’s not a teaching tool. That’s not a young guy, we’re going to really teach him a lesson; he’s going to be a pro for 20 years.”

Sure, Weight had capable offensive threats like John Tavares, Jordan Eberle, Anders Lee and Josh Bailey at his disposal when his team was down one goal with 1:05 remaining, so it’s not like they had to throw someone with no offensive pedigree out there. Still, sending a message to one your top two players in that situation is a little bizarre.

The rookie still played a respectable 17:44 at even-strength and he got almost five minutes of power play time, but when the chips were down, he wasn’t on the ice. He had just one shift in the last 6:40 of the game (score was tied 2-2 during most of that stretch) and he didn’t get back on the ice when his team went down 3-2.

By comparison, Brock Nelson, who had a hat trick on Friday night, got three shifts in the last 5:32 of the game. This isn’t meant as a shot to Nelson because he’s been very productive of late, but he finished the night with a minus-1 rating and no shots on goal.

Weight’s team might have multiple offensive weapons, but not many players in the league can change a game in a split-second like Barzal.

By Joey AlfieriFeb 13, 2018, 9:35 AM EST
The Buzzer: Blackhawks may have hit rock bottom

Getty
By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
It can only getter better from here, right?

The Chicago Blackhawks entered play on Monday night having lost five games in a row and 10 of their past 13 to fall 10 points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Things did not get much better in Arizona where they were blown out, 6-1, by a Coyotes team that had won just 13 of its first 55 games. The Blackhawks’ losing streak now sits at six games (with losses in 11 of their past 14 games) as they failed to gain any ground on any of the teams ahead of them in the standings.

They remain 10 points out of a playoff spot with still four teams ahead of them.

Not great.

It was another ugly night for the goaltending situation as starter Anton Forsberg had to be benched after giving up three goals on 13 shots, including a really ugly goal from a terrible angle by Tobias Reider to make it 3-1.

That performance came after Jeff Glass allowed three goals on 19 shots in their previous loss to the Minnesota Wild over the weekend. Glass did not do much better in relief of Forsberg on Monday by giving up three goals on the nine shots he faced.

Corey Crawford‘s absence has obviously been a huge issue for the Blackhawks. The defense is not very good and Forsberg and Glass could never be expected to adequately replace one of the best goalies in the league, and arguably Chicago’s most important player at this point. But even if Crawford returns to the lineup there just does not seem to be much chance for the team to make up all of this ground. For as much as of an upgrade as Crawford would be in net, the team in front of the goaltenders is still shaky defensively and has not exactly been an offensive powerhouse lately.

Lot of problems in Chicago right now.

Player(s) Of The Night: William Nylander and Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some flaws but holy cow are they a fun team to watch.

They played a wildly entertaining game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night that saw their young superstars dominate early, then let a 3-0 lead slip away, then get a game-winning goal from James van Riemsdyk to help them improve to 9-2-0 in their past 11 games.

Nylander and Matthews were the big stars of the night for the Maple Leafs.

Nylander scored a pair of goals while Matthews added three assists in the win.

How far can the Maple Leafs go playing this style of hockey with that defense? That is up for a lot of debate, but with that group of forwards and Frederik Andersen playing the way he is (and he was very good once again on Monday night, even while giving up three goals) they will have a chance against anybody.

Player Of The Night Part 2: Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers offense came through in a big way on Monday night with seven goals, with five of those goals coming from Vincent Trocheck and Evgeny Dadonov.

Trocheck was the big star by recording a hat trick in the win.

Highlight Of The Night

Aaron Ekblad opens the scoring for the Florida Panthers in their win over the Edmonton Oilers with a bank shot from an impossible angle.

Factoid Of The Night

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined to score 12 goals for the Edmonton Oilers over the past six games.

The Edmonton Oilers record in those six games: 1-4-1.

If a team has two players combine for that many goals over that many games it seems almost statistically impossible to only get one win out of that stretch.

Scores

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Arizona Coyotes 6, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Florida Panthers 7, Edmonton Oilers 5

————

Sliding Devils place Schneider on IR

Getty
Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 6:25 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) The New Jersey Devils have placed top goaltender Cory Schneider on injured reserve with groin and hip injuries.

The team announced the move Monday, saying Schneider is expected to start skating next week.

Schneider hasn’t played since being hurt on Jan. 23 in a game against Boston. He leads the team with a 17-11-6 record with a 2.79 goals-against average.

Forward Nick Lappin was recalled from Binghamton (AHL). He will join the team for a game in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The Devils announced the NHL awarded Taylor Hall and Will Butcher assists on the team’s only goal in a 6-1 loss to Columbus on Saturday. The change, coupled with Hall’s goal and assist Sunday night against Boston, extends his point-scoring streak to 14 games. He has nine goals and 12 assists.

Mirai Nagasu: Former Avs ‘ice girl’ wins bronze medal at Olympics

Getty
By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2018, 5:27 PM EST
During the 2015-16 season, Mirai Nagasu was a member of the Colorado Avalanche’s “Ice Girls.” All apologies to speedsters such as Nathan MacKinnon, but chances are, she was the most skilled skater on that surface every night.

Nagasu made some history at the 2018 Winter Olympics, becoming the first American woman to successfully pull off a triple axel at the Olympics. She’s only the third American woman to pull off that feat during international competition in general, joining Tonya Harding and Kimmie Meissner.

(If you’ve seen the wonderfully weird biopic “I, Tonya,” you know that Nagasu accomplished quite the rare feat.)

By landing that triple axel, Nagasu helped the United States take bronze in the team figure-skating event. The 24-year-old also has an opportunity to win more, as she’ll compete in individual competition on Feb. 21 and 23. She participated in her first Winter Olympics at age 16 in 2010, but dealt with setbacks in 2014.

It’s a really cool story, which you can learn more about from the Avalanche’s post. This also includes Nagasu in the Avs-themed gear.

More great stuff on Nagasu

In-N-Out Burger to Olympic glory.

Twitter reacts to her triple axel.

Profile at NBC Olympics.

James O’Brien is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @cyclelikesedins.