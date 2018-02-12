Getty Images

Report: Price is high for Derick Brassard

By Scott BilleckFeb 12, 2018, 11:23 AM EST
If NHL teams want Derick Brassard, they’ve now been warned.

The 30-year-old former first-rounder won’t come cheap. The Ottawa Senators aren’t interested in a bag of pucks.

Instead, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Monday that Sens general manager Pierre Dorion is asking for a first-round pick, a top prospect and a third piece to sweeten the deal.

On the surface, the ask seems ridiculous. But take into consideration that other GMs are doing the same thing. Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill wants a willing team’s first, second and third born for Evander Kane. Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin wants a fourth born on top of the first three for Max Pacioretty.

Dorion’s ask is just another added to the top of a growing heap.

Dorion was given a renewed mandate to turn the Senators around last Friday when he signed a three-year extension.

The Senators season is one they probably wish ended yesterday, and thus, the team is in sell mode as they try to rebuild.

But there’s a lot on the line for Dorion. His job, of course, is one of those things. But convincing all-star defenseman Erik Karlsson that something is being done to reverse Ottawa’s fortunes is right up there. Ditto with Mark Stone, who is set to become a restricted free agent.

The Senators currently don’t have a first-round pick in 2018. They also don’t have a second-round draft pick in 2018. And they don’t own a third-round draft pick in 2018 either.

The cost of Matt Duchene was high. As was the cost of Brassard, who Dorion is now reportedly shopping. Duchene is starting (maybe) to pan out. Slowly. And getting a good return from Brassard would be Doiron’s way of making amends after trading Mika Zibanejad away for him.

Dorion’s track record isn’t great, but perhaps recouping something for one of his bad deals would be the start of a new direction.

Time will tell if it’s too late for that. And time will also tell if the price is wrong on some of these exorbitant asking prices.

The Buzzer: Blackhawks may have hit rock bottom

By Adam GretzFeb 13, 2018, 12:10 AM EST
It can only getter better from here, right?

The Chicago Blackhawks entered play on Monday night having lost five games in a row and 10 of their past 13 to fall 10 points out of a playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Things did not get much better in Arizona where they were blown out, 6-1, by a Coyotes team that had won just 13 of its first 55 games. The Blackhawks’ losing streak now sits at six games (with losses in 11 of their past 14 games) as they failed to gain any ground on any of the teams ahead of them in the standings.

They remain 10 points out of a playoff spot with still four teams ahead of them.

Not great.

It was another ugly night for the goaltending situation as starter Anton Forsberg had to be benched after giving up three goals on 13 shots, including a really ugly goal from a terrible angle by Tobias Reider to make it 3-1.

That performance came after Jeff Glass allowed three goals on 19 shots in their previous loss to the Minnesota Wild over the weekend. Glass did not do much better in relief of Forsberg on Monday by giving up three goals on the nine shots he faced.

Corey Crawford‘s absence has obviously been a huge issue for the Blackhawk. The defense is not very good and Forsberg and Glass could never be expected to adequately replace one of the best goalies in the league, and arguably Chicago’s most important player at this point. But even if Crawford returns to the lineup there just does not seem to be much chance for the team to make up all of this ground. For as much as of an upgrade as Crawford would be in net, the team in front of the goaltenders is still shaky defensively and has not exactly been an offensive powerhouse lately.

Lot of problems in Chicago right now.

Player(s) Of The Night: William Nylander and Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs have some flaws but holy cow are they a fun team to watch.

They played a wildly entertaining game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night that saw their young superstars dominate early, then let a 3-0 lead slip away, then get a game-winning goal from James van Riemsdyk to help them improve to 9-2-0 in their past 11 games.

Nylander and Matthews were the big stars of the night for the Maple Leafs.

Nylander scored a pair of goals while Matthews added three assists in the win.

How far can the Maple Leafs go playing this style of hockey with that defense? That is up for a lot of debate, but with that group of forwards and Frederik Andersen playing the way he is (and he was very good once again on Monday night, even while giving up three goals) they will have a chance against anybody.

Player Of The Night Part 2: Vincent Trocheck, Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers offense came through in a big way on Monday night with seven goals, with five of those goals coming from Vincent Trocheck and Evgeny Dadonov.

Trocheck was the big star by recording a hat trick in the win.

Highlight Of The Night

Aaron Ekblad opens the scoring for the Florida Panthers in their win over the Edmonton Oilers with a bank shot from an impossible angle.

Factoid Of The Night

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have combined to score 12 goals for the Edmonton Oilers over the past six games.

The Edmonton Oilers record in those six games: 1-4-1.

If a team has two players combine for that many goals over that many games it seems almost statistically impossible to only get one win out of that stretch.

Scores

Toronto Maple Leafs 4, Tampa Bay Lightning 3

Arizona Coyotes 6, Chicago Blackhawks 1

Florida Panthers 7, Edmonton Oilers 5

Sliding Devils place Schneider on IR

Associated PressFeb 12, 2018, 6:25 PM EST
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) The New Jersey Devils have placed top goaltender Cory Schneider on injured reserve with groin and hip injuries.

The team announced the move Monday, saying Schneider is expected to start skating next week.

Schneider hasn’t played since being hurt on Jan. 23 in a game against Boston. He leads the team with a 17-11-6 record with a 2.79 goals-against average.

Forward Nick Lappin was recalled from Binghamton (AHL). He will join the team for a game in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The Devils announced the NHL awarded Taylor Hall and Will Butcher assists on the team’s only goal in a 6-1 loss to Columbus on Saturday. The change, coupled with Hall’s goal and assist Sunday night against Boston, extends his point-scoring streak to 14 games. He has nine goals and 12 assists.

Mirai Nagasu: Former Avs ‘ice girl’ wins bronze medal at Olympics

By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2018, 5:27 PM EST
During the 2015-16 season, Mirai Nagasu was a member of the Colorado Avalanche’s “Ice Girls.” All apologies to speedsters such as Nathan MacKinnon, but chances are, she was the most skilled skater on that surface every night.

Nagasu made some history at the 2018 Winter Olympics, becoming the first American woman to successfully pull off a triple axel at the Olympics. She’s only the third American woman to pull off that feat during international competition in general, joining Tonya Harding and Kimmie Meissner.

(If you’ve seen the wonderfully weird biopic “I, Tonya,” you know that Nagasu accomplished quite the rare feat.)

By landing that triple axel, Nagasu helped the United States take bronze in the team figure-skating event. The 24-year-old also has an opportunity to win more, as she’ll compete in individual competition on Feb. 21 and 23. She participated in her first Winter Olympics at age 16 in 2010, but dealt with setbacks in 2014.

It’s a really cool story, which you can learn more about from the Avalanche’s post. This also includes Nagasu in the Avs-themed gear.

More great stuff on Nagasu

In-N-Out Burger to Olympic glory.

Twitter reacts to her triple axel.

Profile at NBC Olympics.

Can Barzal, Tavares overcome Islanders’ putrid defense?

By James O'BrienFeb 12, 2018, 3:54 PM EST
Plenty of NHL teams would kill to have centers like Mathew Barzal or John Tavares on their roster, particularly when they carry a combined cap hit under $6.5 million.

That’s part of what makes the New York Islanders frustrating, then: they have both, along with some other quality players, and yet they find themselves sitting right outside the East playoff picture at the moment.

Why? Well, it’s because they’re basically as bad at stopping people from scoring on them as they are at generating offense. They’re currently at a -17 goal differential for this season, so honestly, they might be lucky to be where they are today.

It would be convenient if you could just blame everything on their goalies Jaroslav Halak and Thomas Greiss, and there’s no denying that they are part of the problem. Halak’s numbers are mediocre (.908 save percentage) while Greiss has been abysmal (.885 save percentage, which is almost unthinkable for a well-paid goalie in 2017-18). Unfortunately, plugging in a better goalie might just shine a light on how terrible this team’s defense has been.

In seven of their last eight games, the Islanders have allowed at least 39 shots on goal and they’ve been out-shot in seven of eight as well; the only exception came when they outshot Buffalo 29-22 on Feb. 8 … and they lost 4-3. According to Natural Stat Trick, the Islanders have allowed a league-high 608 high-danger chances against at 5-on-5; the Washington Capitals come in a distant second with 560.

With 35.5 shots on goal allowed per game, the Islanders rank last in the league, and they’re giving up four more shots on goal than the 31.1 they average against opponents.

Maybe some of that comes down to the same creative talents making mistakes …

… Yet it’s difficult to shake the notion that something’s very wrong here.

Beyond personnel, you wonder if Doug Weight wasn’t totally prepared for life as NHL head coach.

He brings a wealth of experience as a fantastic NHL player, and he’s seasoned as assistant, but this appears to be Weight’s first head coaching gig at any level. Considering the career path of GM Garth Snow, the Islanders might have expected Weight to be another quick learner, but perhaps some of this comes down to systems and tactics?

Whatever is at the root of this problem, it should be treated as a crisis by the Islanders, particularly if Tavares is still making up his mind about his future. If Tavares wants to see more progress before he signs an extension, wouldn’t it behoove the Isles to dig deep to find any sort of solution?

No doubt, it’s an urgent time, as Weight admitted today.

Indeed, this is a pivotal week. Along with facing the Blue Jackets at home on Tuesday, the Islanders also host the Rangers on Thursday and then turn around for a road agame against the Hurricanes on Friday. That’s three contests, all against Metropolitan Division opponents. You could mark most games as important in general, but that’s especially true if those contests end in regulation.

On the bright side, the Islanders have Barzal, Tavares, and plenty of motivation. Even if that urgency brings with it some angst.

This team is really leaking chances, though, and you wonder if they can “outscore their problems.” The answer has been “No” far too often lately, even with Barzal rocketing up the charts.

