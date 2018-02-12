Getty Images

Price is high for Derick Brassard: report

Feb 12, 2018
If NHL teams want Derick Brassard, they’ve now been warned.

The 30-year-old former first-rounder won’t come cheap. The Ottawa Senators aren’t interested in a bag of pucks.

Instead, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reported Monday that Sens general manager Pierre Dorion is asking for a first-round pick, a top prospect and a third piece to sweeten the deal.

On the surface, the ask seems ridiculous. But take into consideration that other GMs are doing the same thing. Buffalo Sabres GM Jason Botterill wants a willing team’s first, second and third born for Evander Kane. Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin wants a fourth born on top of the first three for Max Pacioretty.

Dorion’s ask is just another added to the top of a growing heap.

Dorion was given a renewed mandate to turn the Senators around last Friday when he signed a three-year extension.

The Senators season is one they probably wish ended yesterday, and thus, the team is in sell mode as they try to rebuild.

But there’s a lot on the line for Dorion. His job, of course, is one of those things. But convincing all-star defenseman Erik Karlsson that something is being done to reverse Ottawa’s fortunes is right up there. Ditto with Mark Stone, who is set to become a restricted free agent.

The Senators currently don’t have a first-round pick in 2018. They also don’t have a second-round draft pick in 2018. And they don’t own a third-round draft pick in 2018 either.

The cost of Matt Duchene was high. As was the cost of Brassard, who Dorion is now reportedly shopping. Duchene is starting (maybe) to pan out. Slowly. And getting a good return from Brassard would be Doiron’s way of making amends after trading Mika Zibanejad away for him.

Dorion’s track record isn’t great, but perhaps recouping something for one of his bad deals would be the start of a new direction.

Time will tell if it’s too late for that. And time will also tell if the price is wrong on some of these exorbitant asking prices.

Gionta, Wisniewski could be NHL-bound right after Olympics

Feb 12, 2018
PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) The next flights Brian Gionta and James Wisniewski take could land them back in the NHL.

As the longtime NHL veterans try to win a medal for the United States at the Olympics, their agents are talking to teams about getting them contracts once the tournament is over. Gionta and Wisniewski will have about a day and a half to sign between the end of the Olympics and the deadline to be eligible for the playoffs. They are ready to jump back in.

“If somebody wanted me, I’m ready to go,” Wisniewski said Monday. “Hopefully I can come out here and have a great Olympics. It’s not like I’m going to be expensive. You don’t have to give up future considerations. I’ve played in the highest level for over a decade and now playing in the Olympics, so it’s not like I haven’t been playing good, competitive hockey.”

Not far removed from the NHL, Gionta and Wisniewski are drawing interest to sign for the rest of this season. Gionta could give a contending team some scoring in a top-nine role on right wing, and Wisniewski is a right-shooting power-play defenseman who, correctly, would come cheap.

“Gio, he looks like hasn’t missed a beat,” forward Brian O’Neill said. “He hasn’t played that much hockey this year, but he looks as sharp as ever. It’s a testament to their work ethic, and it’s not a coincidence they’ve had such great careers. They take their health, their fitness, extremely important and they’re ready to go and James Wisniewski’s in the same boat as Gionta. … I’m sure they’ll have a couple of offers once the Olympics are over.”

Gionta played the most recent of his 15 seasons in 2016-17 and has been practicing with the American Hockey League’s Rochester Americans. Wisniewski was limited to 15 NHL games since March 2015 because of knee injuries and has since played in the minors, Russia and Germany.

Neither player feels ready to call it a career, and neither looks finished. Wisniewski might not have the burst of his youth, but coach Tony Granato said the 33-year-old “can still shoot it,” and the 39-year-old Gionta is zipping around in practice with the U.S. college kids.

“He looks pretty young,” 21-year-old forward Ryan Donato said. “He’s one of those guys that although he may have a lot of NHL experience and played in the league for a long time and played with my dad even, he’s one of those guys that always keeps the energy up and is flying around during practice and probably is one of the guys that’s still in the best shape out of all of us, too.”

Gionta feels fresh and in game shape after playing in the pre-Olympic Deutschland Cup in November and one game for Rochester. The U.S. captain has been planning for the Olympics since the summer but has spoken with agent Steve Bartlett to prepare for the tight turnaround to try to get something done before the afternoon of Feb. 26.

“We have been in touch with a few teams that have expressed interest, but they know my main focus is over here and we’ll cross that bridge when it comes to it after the tournament’s over,” Gionta said. “This is the focus now, and when this is over, I’ll look to that.”

Wisniewski has been looking to get back since the Carolina Hurricanes bought him out in the summer of 2016. Three ACL tears in his right knee and most recently one in his left knee slowed Wisniewski but didn’t stop him, and he said playing in Germany and preparing for the Olympics brought back his passion for the game.

“Finally it paid off,” Wisniewski said. “If I would’ve had to hang `em up on that, it would’ve been pretty disappointing, but now it’s a dream come true for me.”

As Wisniewski lives out the dream of being an Olympian, he certainly sees it as a showcase for NHL scouts and has thought about what the 36 hours after the final could be like.

“Hopefully we’re playing for the gold medal and then what a better way than to sign another NHL contract,” Wisniewski said. “It’s really up to me. I’ve got to show that I can play and catch somebody’s eye.”

PHT Morning Skate: U.S. rallies, Canada dominates in Olympic women’s hockey

Feb 12, 2018
The Buzzer: Mike Smith suffers last-second injury; Bruins road dominance continues

Feb 11, 2018
Players of the Night:

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: Crosby scored a pair of goals in Pittsburgh’s matinee win over the St. Louis Blues. Sure, one was an empty-netter, but the first one was the 400th tally of his career. He also out an end to his 10-game goal drought in the process.

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: Rebuild? What Rebuild? Since sending that letter to their fans on Thursday, the Rangers have won back-to-back games. Lundqvist turned aside 37 of 38 shots in Sunday’s win over the Jets. He was a huge reason why the Rangers were able to shut down a high-powered offense like Winnipeg’s.

Tomas Tatar, Detroit Red Wings: Tatar netted a pair of goals against the Capitals, including the game-winner in overtime. Coming into Sunday’s action, the Red Wings forward hadn’t scored since Jan. 20.

Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo Sabres: O’Reilly had a solid night at the office against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. He finished the game with a goal and two assists, but it wasn’t enough to get the Sabres the victory.

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames: Not only did Tkachuk score two goals in the Flames’ comeback win over the Islanders on Sunday night, he also helped his team by drawing three penalties. Calgary managed to score on one of those ensuing power plays.

Sean Couturier, Philadephia Flyers: Like O’Reilly, Couturier posted a goal and two assists in his team’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flyers forward has an impressive 27 goals and 27 assists in 55 games this season. He’s already obliterated his career-highs in both categories.

Highlights of the Night:

Taylor Hall says buh-bye to Brad Marchand right before scoring:

Casey Cizikas went all Super Man on the Calgary Flames:

As we mentioned before, Lundqvist made the difference on Sunday. This is just robbery:

Ahhhh there’s nothing like a good ol’ game-winning goal in OT:

Another milestone for Sid the Kid:

Joe Pavelski has some pretty sweet hands:

Lowlights of the Night:

The Calgary Flames were able to defeat the Islanders on Sunday, but starting goalie Mike Smith suffered what appears be to a groin injury with one second left in the game:

Factoids of the Night: 

The Boston Bruins are rolling:

The Canucks haven’t had a goalie shut out the Stars in quite some time:

This is the last time we mention Crosby’s 400th goal:

Scores:

Penguins 4, Blues 1

Rangers 3, Jets 1

Red Wings 5, Capitals 4 (OT)

Canucks 6, Stars 0

Avalanche 5, Sabres 4

Bruins 5, Devils 3

Flames 3, Islanders 2

Flyers 4, Golden Knights 1

Sharks 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

Fight Video: Flames’ Lomberg exits game after taking several shots from Isles’ Johnston

Feb 11, 2018
As Flames forward Ryan Lomberg found out on Sunday, some fights are a little more fair than others.

Islanders forward Ross Johnston was the clear winner in his tilt against Lomberg, but that’s not overly surprising when you look at each player’s size.

Johnston had a distinct size advantage in this one, as he’s listed at 6-foot-5, 235 pounds, while Lomberg is listed at 5-foot-9, 187 pounds.

As you can tell from the video below, Johnson was able to land some serious right-handers during this bout:

Unfortunately for Lomberg, he had to go to the locker room for further evaluation, according to the Flames’ Twitter account. He did not return to the game.

