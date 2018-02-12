PHT Morning Skate: U.S. rallies, Canada dominates in Olympic women’s hockey

Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at phtblog@nbcsports.com.
• United States rallies, defeats Finland 3-1 in women’s hockey in PyeongChang. (NBC Olympics)
• Desbiens, Canada shut out Olympic Athletes from Russia (NBC Olympics)
• Meghan Duggan: ‘We’re on a mission’ (NBC Olympics)
• Could the Winter Olympics be the start for Chris Chelios’ coaching career? (Yahoo Sports)
• Team Canada needs to envoke the spirit of Gerard Gallant (Greatest Hockey Legends)
• Chris Kelly living out a dream once too big to fathom (Toronto Star)
• Pierre Dorion’s plan to get Ottawa good again is about to begin (Ottawa Sun)
• Steve Yzerman doesn’t believe that overpaying for players at the trade deadline will lead to a Cup. (Tampa Bay Times)
• It’s hard to be bad with an Art Ross contender (Oilers Nation)
• PHT’s Adam Gretz asks the question: Is Phil Kessel getting enough credit for the season he’s having? (FanRag)
• Meet Jay-Sharrers, the NHL’s first black official (Sportsnet)
• Blackhawks raising season ticket prices by 4 percent amid losing season (Second City Hockey)
• What will be is what will be for the Islanders at the trade deadline (The Sports Daily)
• Brian Boyle‘s mother inspired by cancer-surviving son (NHL.com)
• Tiger Williams charged with sexual assault during military flight (CBC.ca)
• Notable absence of present stars among NHL’s all-time scoring leaders (Spector’s Hockey)