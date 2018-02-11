Cizikas scores awesome diving goal against Flames (Video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang

Casey Cizikas isn’t known for his scoring prowess, but he definitely turned some heads on Sunday night.

With just over three minutes gone in the first period, the Islanders forward opened the scoring with an awesome diving goal on Flames goalie Mike Smith (you know you’re in good shape offensively when a player that opens the game on your fourth line can pull off such a sweet goal). Smith should have probably made the save there, but let’s not focus on that.

The goal was Cizikas’ seventh of the year and it’s also the second goal he’s scored since returning to the lineup from a hand injury on Jan. 30.

The Super Man stretch move by Cizikas definitely deserves a closer look:

We don’t get to see diving goals too often, but it’s not something new, either. The question is who did it better, Cizikas or Derek MacKenzie in 2015?

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.