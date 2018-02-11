The Buzzer: Mike Smith suffers last-second injury; Bruins road dominance continues

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Be sure to visit NBCOlympics.com and NBC Olympic Talk for full hockey coverage from PyeongChang.

Players of the Night:

Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh Penguins: Crosby scored a pair of goals in Pittsburgh’s matinee win over the St. Louis Blues. Sure, one was an empty-netter, but the first one was the 400th tally of his career. He also out an end to his 10-game goal drought in the process.

Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: Rebuild? What Rebuild? Since sending that letter to their fans on Thursday, the Rangers have won back-to-back games. Lundqvist turned aside 37 of 38 shots in Sunday’s win over the Jets. He was a huge reason why the Rangers were able to shut down a high-powered offense like Winnipeg’s.

Tomas Tatar, Detroit Red Wings: Tatar netted a pair of goals against the Capitals, including the game-winner in overtime. Coming into Sunday’s action, the Red Wings forward hadn’t scored since Jan. 20.

Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo Sabres: O’Reilly had a solid night at the office against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. He finished the game with a goal and two assists, but it wasn’t enough to get the Sabres the victory.

Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames: Not only did Tkachuk score two goals in the Flames’ comeback win over the Islanders on Sunday night, he also helped his team by drawing three penalties. Calgary managed to score on one of those ensuing power plays.

Sean Couturier, Philadephia Flyers: Like O’Reilly, Couturier posted a goal and two assists in his team’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flyers forward has an impressive 27 goals and 27 assists in 55 games this season. He’s already obliterated his career-highs in both categories.

Highlights of the Night:

Taylor Hall says buh-bye to Brad Marchand right before scoring:

Casey Cizikas went all Super Man on the Calgary Flames:

As we mentioned before, Lundqvist made the difference on Sunday. This is just robbery:

Ahhhh there’s nothing like a good ol’ game-winning goal in OT:

Another milestone for Sid the Kid:

Joe Pavelski has some pretty sweet hands:

Lowlights of the Night:

The Calgary Flames were able to defeat the Islanders on Sunday, but starting goalie Mike Smith suffered what appears be to a groin injury with one second left in the game:

Factoids of the Night:

The Boston Bruins are rolling:

This marks the fifth time in franchise history that the @NHLBruins have recorded at least one point in 13+ consecutive road games. #NHLStats #BOSvsNJD pic.twitter.com/04edAnXDwO — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 12, 2018

The Canucks haven’t had a goalie shut out the Stars in quite some time:

Jacob Markstrom is the first @Canucks goaltender to post a shutout vs. DAL since Corey Hirsch on Jan. 10, 1999 (2-0 W). #NHLStats #VANvsDAL pic.twitter.com/TaXMAr74Ts — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 11, 2018

This is the last time we mention Crosby’s 400th goal:

Sidney Crosby became the 95th player in NHL history with 400 career goals (also scored No. 401). He is just the 3rd player to score 400 goals with the Penguins, joining Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr. pic.twitter.com/qFp4gB37h0 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 11, 2018

Scores:

Penguins 4, Blues 1

Rangers 3, Jets 1

Red Wings 5, Capitals 4 (OT)

Canucks 6, Stars 0

Avalanche 5, Sabres 4

Bruins 5, Devils 3

Flames 3, Islanders 2

Flyers 4, Golden Knights 1

Sharks 3, Ducks 2 (SO)

—

Joey Alfieri is a writer for Pro Hockey Talk on NBC Sports. Drop him a line at phtblog@nbcsports.com or follow him on Twitter @joeyalfieri.