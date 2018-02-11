Sidney Crosby gets elusive 400th goal

Sidney Crosby‘s 400th goal likely inspired contradictory responses of “Finally” and “That was fast.”
In the framework of Sunday’s game against the St. Louis Blues on NBC, it was fast. The Blues went up 1-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second period, yet 21 seconds later, Crosby collected that milestone tally.
The “finally” part comes because Crosby went 10 games without a goal, collecting his 399th on Jan. 14. With 13 assists during that span, few were complaining about that goal drought, but Crosby probably feels relieved nonetheless.
With time to add to his totals this afternoon, Crosby currently sits at 400 goals and 688 assists for 1,088 points in 839 regular-season games. It stands as another impressive, rare milestone for Crosby; Evgeni Malkin should join this group fairly soon, as he’s currently at 358 goals:
If you’re counting, Crosby is now only the third Penguin in history to reach the 400-goal mark. The other two are, and stop me if you’re surprised, Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jagr. Pretty elite company.
Henrik Lundqvist, New York Rangers: Rebuild? What Rebuild? Since sending that letter to their fans on Thursday, the Rangers have won back-to-back games. Lundqvist turned aside 37 of 38 shots in Sunday’s win over the Jets. He was a huge reason why the Rangers were able to shut down a high-powered offense like Winnipeg’s.
Tomas Tatar, Detroit Red Wings: Tatar netted a pair of goals against the Capitals, including the game-winner in overtime. Coming into Sunday’s action, the Red Wings forward hadn’t scored since Jan. 20.
Ryan O'Reilly, Buffalo Sabres: O’Reilly had a solid night at the office against his former team, the Colorado Avalanche. He finished the game with a goal and two assists, but it wasn’t enough to get the Sabres the victory.
Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames: Not only did Tkachuk score two goals in the Flames’ comeback win over the Islanders on Sunday night, he also helped his team by drawing three penalties. Calgary managed to score on one of those ensuing power plays.
Sean Couturier, Philadephia Flyers: Like O’Reilly, Couturier posted a goal and two assists in his team’s win over the Vegas Golden Knights. The Flyers forward has an impressive 27 goals and 27 assists in 55 games this season. He’s already obliterated his career-highs in both categories.
Earlier today, the NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced that they wanted to talk to Kings forward Dustin Brown for an incident that took place in last night’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Brown received a major penalty and a game misconduct for kneeing Bolts defenseman Mikhail Sergachev (top). Tonight, the league announced that they’ve decided to suspend Brown for one game.
But is sitting him down for one game enough of a punishment?
Let’s keep in mind that he didn’t miss all of Saturday’s game, but he was tossed at the 14:30 mark of the second period. So he missed less than half the game.
Although he’s not a repeat offender in the league’s eyes, this isn’t the first time that Brown has crossed the line on the ice. Heck, this isn’t even the first time he’s used his knee to inflict pain on an opponent. In the 2012 playoffs, he injured Coyotes defenseman Michal Rozsival on a similar play.
Obviously, this incident happened almost six years ago, so it doesn’t factor into this suspension, but how many more dangerous plays is the Kings forward going to make before the league decides to send him a clear message.
As the league mentioned in their explanation of the suspension, Brown had “sufficient time to attempt a legal, full body hit, or allow Sergachev to pass by him untouched. Instead, he extends his knee to ensure contact will be made”. At this point, the league has hit the nail right on the head with their wording. This is clearly something the veteran could have avoided.
But here’s where the league’s wording gets kind of questionable: “And while we do not believe that this is a malicious or planned attempt to injure an opponent, the onus remains on the hitter to deliver a legal check.”
It may not have been pre-meditated because it happened in a split-second, but what exactly was Brown trying to do? That’s an incredibly dangerous play. Sergachev, who managed to return to the game, could’ve been seriously hurt.
George Parros did well to suspend Alex Burrows 10 games for kneeing Taylor Hall in the head repeatedly last week. That type of punishment definitely sent a message to Burrows and the rest of the league. Unfortunately, you can’t help but feel like this incident involving Brown is a “swing and a miss” for the Department of Player Safety.
Casey Cizikas isn’t known for his scoring prowess, but he definitely turned some heads on Sunday night.
With just over three minutes gone in the first period, the Islanders forward opened the scoring with an awesome diving goal on Flames goalie Mike Smith (you know you’re in good shape offensively when a player that opens the game on your fourth line can pull off such a sweet goal). Smith should have probably made the save there, but let’s not focus on that.
The goal was Cizikas’ seventh of the year and it’s also the second goal he’s scored since returning to the lineup from a hand injury on Jan. 30.
The Super Man stretch move by Cizikas definitely deserves a closer look:
We don’t get to see diving goals too often, but it’s not something new, either. The question is who did it better, Cizikas or Derek MacKenzie in 2015?